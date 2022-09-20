Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Later Night Open Thread: Putin Is *Not* Winning the Meme War

Later Night Open Thread: Putin Is Not Winning the Meme War

(Jack Ohman via GoComics.com)


Later Night Open Thread: Putin Is Not Winning the Meme War 1

(Mike Luckovich via GoComics.com)

If you don’t understand all the references in the video below… count your blessings:


But if you know that Michael Tracey has moved from defending Putin to defending Adolph Hitler against ‘American imperialists‘:

Later Night Open Thread: Putin Is Not Winning the Meme War 2

      Chetan Murthy

      Fascinating.  Obvs. take with a grain of salt, but still, very interesting.

      This is an interview with a Russian convict who briefly served in the Wagner PMC but was captured by Ukrainians. He was in prison for 23 years upon his release.https://t.co/fFQMEd1x2C

      Long interview (captions), click the link for autoplay.

      A few interesting points:
      — Dmitri (@wartranslated) September 19, 2022

      Sebastian

      I am going to admit that I am not only a NAFO Fella but one of the early ones and already evolving into new forms of Fella (more about that later).

      What struck me about the entire movement is how ridiculously effective it is in online troll warfare as it helps identify the resistance and one does not feel alone. The ability to hide behind this absurd persona, a humanoid with a Shiba Inu head, allows one to lob hilarious insults and taunts at the trolls, who are then faced with the old dilemma:

      Ignore and let the insult stand, or engage and become ridiculous because you are, well, arguing with a cartoon dog.

      I am strongly in favor of mustering a Ballon-Juice Fella Battalion and getting y’all through Basic NAFO Training!

      Chetan Murthy

      @Sebastian: Wow, that’s great!  I would be very interested in the lessons to be drawn from NAFO, for combating online disinfo in the US (and the West more generally, but I’m an American, so I ask about the US first).  NAFO is the first example I can think of, of an effective counter to Fascist disinfo.

