Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

Let there be snark.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

In my day, never was longer.

Republicans seem to think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

The willow is too close to the house.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

Nothing worth doing is easy.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

Conservatism: there are some people the law protects but does not bind and others who the law binds but does not protect.

“Everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.”

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Monday Morning Open Thread: Shana Tova 5783

Monday Morning Open Thread: Shana Tova 5783

by | 18 Comments

This post is in: 

To those who observe, may your name be written in the Book of Life…


Oh, now #MoscowMitch loves ‘bipartisanship’! (I believe the quote is from a Batman movie, where the Joker talks about ‘being born in the darkness, molded by it’… )

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • eclare
  • lowtechcyclist
  • MomSense
  • NorthLeft
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • Raven
  • rikyrah
  • There go two miscreants

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    18Comments

    7. 7.

      MomSense

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      Enjoy!!

      It was a thoroughly wonderful and exhausting wedding week. The ceremony was beautiful and the party after was fantastic.  We even managed to facilitate buying lobsters off the boat for the 85 year old grandma from Korea.  I think the kids promised her lobsters and she collected.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Betty Cracker

      @eclare: It was SO good! I did go with the 50/50 radicchio/iceberg blend you suggested, and I’m glad I did because 100% radicchio would have been too bitter.  We don’t mind bitter greens, but fish tacos have a delicate flavor, and a bitter slaw would have overwhelmed them.

      I was also happy I managed not to over-fry the fish. For some reason, I’ve had trouble adjusting my oil temperature lately, but I was careful this time, and it turned out great. :)

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Betty Cracker

      @lowtechcyclist: Don’t know — relatively few is my guess — but the stunt planes issue has gotten tons of coverage outside the con-media bubble, and that’s a good thing. It was cynical, cruel, wasteful and easy to understand as such. It remains to be seen if enough voters will give a shit in November.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.