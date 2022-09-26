To those who observe, may your name be written in the Book of Life…
The Biden-Harris Administration wishes you and your loved ones a happy and healthy Rosh Hashanah. Shana Tovah u’Metuka! pic.twitter.com/p26RK1wgiy
— The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 25, 2022
Today LGBTQ+ activists of #Kharkiv, the city severely shelled by the Russians, held the #KharkivPride in the subway 🏳️🌈💙💛 Because freedom and human rights are exactly what Ukraine is fighting now for.
📷: Ivan Chernichkin / Zaborona pic.twitter.com/scx9v4oUYM
— zaborona_media (@zaborona_media) September 25, 2022
President Biden hitting Kevin McCarthy’s “Commitment to America” during a rally at the NEA as a “thin series of policy goals”
“If Republicans win control of Congress, abortion will be banned,” Biden says, adding that he would then veto it pic.twitter.com/rzhCInd4Zb
— Jordan Fabian (@Jordanfabian) September 23, 2022
If you give me two more Democratic senators, and Democrats keep the House, I promise you we will codify Roe v. Wade.
We will once again make Roe the law of the land.
We will once again protect a woman’s right to choose.
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 23, 2022
TOKYO—VP Harris kicks off her second trip to Asia with a meeting with Japanese PM Kishida. pic.twitter.com/GJpD8kGsTK
— Tarini Parti (@tparti) September 26, 2022
President Biden’s top environment official visited what is widely considered the birthplace of the environmental justice movement to unveil a national office that will distribute $3 billion in block grants to underserved communities burdened by pollution. https://t.co/QyMbi04YQg
— The Associated Press (@AP) September 24, 2022
I appreciate that every single conservative has decided not to bother anymore and it's mask off season
— derbysieg stan account 🫳♨️ (@Convolutedname) September 26, 2022
Analysis: For months, concerns have been raised about under-performing, Trump-aligned candidates in key races. A bevy of new polling bears out those concerns. https://t.co/aMJXpWSY0W
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 25, 2022
Oh, now #MoscowMitch loves ‘bipartisanship’! (I believe the quote is from a Batman movie, where the Joker talks about ‘being born in the darkness, molded by it’… )
"Ah, you think bipartisanship is your ally? You merely adopted compromise. I was born in it, molded by it. I didn't see party until I was already a congresswoman, by then it was nothing to me but blinding!" https://t.co/IOaMnjd5fk
— chatham harrison is tending his garden (@chathamharrison) September 23, 2022
