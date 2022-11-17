On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

TKH

As I mentioned in my Grand Canyon submission for On The Road, I have hiked across Southern Utah twice now, once following a route of my own devising from the CO/UT border to Zion National Park. The second time along the Hayduke route starting at Arches NP near Moab (UT) to and through part of the Grand Canyon. On both hikes I passed through the Grand Staircase Escalante National Monument (GSENM) located between Bryce National Park and Capitol Reef NP, about a four hour drive from Sin City or eight hours from Denver. While the Grand Staircase Escalante National Monument (GSENM) is a popular tourist destination, during my long hikes I reach areas that not many people get to see because they are day hikers and not backpackers.

This submission will include pictures from areas relatively easy to access in order to wet your appetite so to speak. In a separate submission I will be showing you places you would have to work for to get to.

Enjoy!

Thomas