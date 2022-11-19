Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Why did Dr. Oz lose? well, according to the exit polls, it’s because Fetterman won.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

A Senator Walker would also be an insult to reason, rationality, and decency.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

Fuck the extremist election deniers. What’s money for if not for keeping them out of office?

Let us savor the impending downfall of lawless scoundrels who richly deserve the trouble barreling their way.

If you are still in the GOP, you are an extremist.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Their freedom requires your slavery.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

If you’re pissed about Biden’s speech, he was talking about you.

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires

In my day, never was longer.

I know this must be bad for Joe Biden, I just don’t know how.

Nothing worth doing is easy.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

Roe isn’t about choice, it’s about freedom.

This fight is for everything.

You don’t get rid of your umbrella while it’s still raining.

We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Sanibel Update from Jennifer

Sanibel Update from Jennifer

by | 21 Comments

This post is in: 

We have an update from Jennifer on their house in Sanibel.  I watched the videos below and I hope you take a few minutes and watch them, too.  The devastation is remarkable, and heartbreaking.

They really give you a feel for all the destruction.

To go from this:

Sanibel Update from Jennifer

This.

Sanibel: What Do You Do When You May Have Lost Everything?

And this.

Sanibel Update from Jennifer 2

To this in a heartbeat.

Sanibel Update from Jennifer 1

Note from Jennifer:

Thank you all for supporting me and my Sanibel fundraiser. I raised just over $6800 in October — via Sanibel Island Mystery book and merchandise sales and donations, minus expenses (Facebook ads) — half of which I will be donating to local charities, mainly FISH, CHR, and the Gulf Coast Humane Society. (NB: I won’t actually see that money until December or January, but I will be donating $3400 of it this month.)

For those wondering about the extent of the damage we sustained, here are a couple of videos my husband took of our place – https://youtu.be/E9UcH2PwB9s and https://youtu.be/xbkoySSAaos.

The house has now been stripped down to the framing and sanitized, the noxious sludge gone. But as our insurance company will not cover any storm surge-related damage, despite us having hurricane coverage*, we are SOL and have neither the money nor stamina to go through another massive whole-house renovation. (We had just finished renovating the house after being ripped off by two different contractors.)

And while I am sleeping a bit better and eating, I am still struggling. I have awful anxiety dreams that wake me up in the middle of the night and have had a migraine at least once a week. And get sad thinking about all of the things that can never be replaced, like our wedding photos and pictures of my father, who died 19.5 years ago. (I actually found our wedding photographer and asked him if he still had the negatives. But he lost them in a flood. Ironic, no?) I also really miss my shoes. (I have narrow, flat feet, and it is IMPOSSIBLE to find shoes that fit me.) But I remind myself that we are more fortunate than many of those affected by the storm and try not to dwell and move on.

Anyway, that’s my update. Thanks for your support. It’s much appreciated. And if you know of anyone who enjoys cozy mysteries and/or loves Sanibel, please tell them about my books and Sanibel calendar.

J.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Cowgirl in the Sandi
  • Ishmael
  • J.
  • Lapassionara
  • PaulB
  • raven
  • Sister Golden Bear
  • Suzanne
  • trollhattan
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    21Comments

    1. 1.

      PaulB

      I’m so sorry for your loss. That’s just devastating, looking at the before and after. If there is anything that anyone here can do, please ask.

      Edited to add: I just took a look at your page about your remodeling experience. That’s just horrifying. To go through all of that, then to finally get everything right, only to have it all demolished and taken away from you. I can’t even imagine what that must feel like.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Lapassionara

      That bit about having hurricane coverage but not water damage coverage is just bullshit. My understanding is that property insurance along the Florida coast is very expensive. People are paying lots of money to insure their homes against wind damage? That makes no sense to me.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      WaterGirl

      J. – that picture of your first floor looks idyllic, like you would pinch yourself every day, grateful for the peace and perfection.  And then destroyed in a heartbeat.  It doesn’t help, but my heart breaks for you.  You in particular because we feel like we know you, but also for everyone who loses everything and then the insurance they thought they had turns out to be close to worthless.

      Or in your case, worthless.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Ishmael

      Jennifer, do you make any money from readers using Kindle unlimited, or should
      we purchase the paperback? Happy to purchase the paperback if you make more from
      that.
      So sorry for the devastation of your home. Hoping for better sleep and sunnier days soon
      for you and your family.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      trollhattan

      @WaterGirl: The State of Florida is their largest insurer because so many private firms have pulled out. Given it’s the Republican State of Florida I can well imagine the quality and level of response is…not great.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      J.

      @Ishmael: I get money for pages read on Kindle Unlimited. Not a lot, but something. So go ahead and check out one of the books there. If you hate it, I’ll still get a few cents. 😊

      Reply
    12. 12.

      WaterGirl

      @J.: I wish our collective sadness, frustration, anger and rage at the situation could help you in some way!

      Were you able to go back and retrieve any of your things from upstairs?  Or was it just too painful or impossible?

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Ishmael

      @J.: I read the first two on Kindle unlimited when you first mentioned them after the storm. I really enjoyed them but didn’t want to read them all on KU if you didn’t make any money from them. I will order and enjoy the paperbacks from here on out!

      Be safe and rest well

      Ishmael

      Reply
    14. 14.

      trollhattan

      @J.:

      I can believe it. We have our wildfire insurance horror stories but a big ol’ hurricane will involve a lot more properties.

      If we ever get the giant Central Valley flood we’ll find out a lot about our own insurance shortcomings. I will leave earthquakes for another day.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      J.

      @WaterGirl: We were able to get our things — clothes, my jewelry, Kenny’s guitars, even some furniture and art — from our bedroom upstairs. Though everything stunk by the time we were able to get it, and I must have done 12 loads of laundry. Still, so grateful to get anything out of there.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Cowgirl in the Sandi

      Jennifer –  I am so, soooo sad for you and for Sanibel.  It is just heartbreaking to see your videos and think about the devastation.  Sanibel is one of my favorite places and it just is so sad to think of it now.  I already ordered your books but if there is anything else we can do, please let us know – and know that we are thinking of you.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      WaterGirl

      @J.: Having your clothes and jewelry must make you feel at least a little bit more normal?  Glad Kenny got his guitars!

      Were you able to get the smell out of the clothes?  Out of the furniture?  Out of the guitars?

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Cowgirl in the Sandi

      @J.:

      We’re going to be on the gulf coast in early December.  Can people who don’t live there get to the island to support restaurants, stores, etc or is everything still closed?

      Reply
    21. 21.

      raven

      My friends in Cape Coral escaped damage because their house was built “post-Hugo” and is thee feet higher than the other houses on their street that are trashed. They moved their next-door neighbors in with them but I think they are going to sell and get the fuck out.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.