“Israel is secretly controlled by Jews“

— Dima Medvedev I am flabbergasted by the incredibly sophisticated intellectual contributions we lose by restricting access of Russians to the European Union. pic.twitter.com/LCnYCePjF1 — toomas ilves, ex-verif (@IlvesToomas) April 22, 2024

Adam does incomparable work every damn’ day, but there’s just so much stuff out there…

“I didn’t see Russians committing genocide in the places they *aren’t* occupying, so who’s to say they’re committing genocide in the places they *are* occupying??” https://t.co/bY7nM0EgLu — Queerhawk 🏳️‍🌈 | 🇺🇦| 🛡 (@alwaysadorecats) April 21, 2024



Meanwhile in Russia: seething about the resumption of U.S. aid to Ukraine, Vladimir Solovyov asserts that Russia's borders extend all the way to Mexico, and if Russia needs the Atlantic ocean, it should take it as well.https://t.co/horM6hMTxg — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) April 23, 2024

counterpoint: if a mean comment from a teenager who was bombed affects the ego of the richest man on earth enough for him to sabotage the ukrainian military, maybe the dod making him a contractor is the problem and not a lack of rational thinking on a part of the bombed teenager https://t.co/FW5XP4G49g — anya (@anyamrch) April 23, 2024

The pro-Russian caucus inside the GOP was defeated on Saturday, and with it Putin’s dream of quickly occupying Ukraine. Now the US and Europe need to seize the moment to win, and end, the war https://t.co/RQH6FyLm0l — Anne Applebaum (@anneapplebaum) April 22, 2024

Hat tip to commentor TBone — a long sobering speech for the weekend: