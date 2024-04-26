Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You don’t get to peddle hatred on saturday and offer condolences on sunday.

Wake up. Grow up. Get in the fight.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Republicans seem to think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Nothing worth doing is easy.

Even though I know this is a bad idea, I’m off to do it anyway!

It’s easier to kill a dangerous animal than a man who just happens to have different thoughts/values than one’s own.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Well, whatever it is, it’s better than being a Republican.

Only Democrats have agency, apparently.

You don’t get rid of your umbrella while it’s still raining.

T R E 4 5 O N

A consequence of cucumbers

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Second rate reporter says what?

Hey Washington Post, “Democracy Dies in Darkness” is supposed to be a warning, not a mission statement.

Fight them, without becoming them!

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

Bad news for Ron DeSantis is great news for America.

There are consequences to being an arrogant, sullen prick.

Let’s show the world that autocracy can be defeated.

That’s my take and I am available for criticism at this time.

Trump makes a mockery of the legal system and cowardly judges just sit back and let him.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Excellent Links / Friday Evening Open Thread: Some Sidebars on the War in Ukraine

Friday Evening Open Thread: Some Sidebars on the War in Ukraine

by | 47 Comments

This post is in: ,

Adam does incomparable work every damn’ day, but there’s just so much stuff out there…

Hat tip to commentor TBone — a long sobering speech for the weekend:

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Anoniminous
  • Another Scott
  • Baud
  • Bill Arnold
  • Bupalos
  • Citizen Alan
  • Elizabelle
  • Fake Irishman
  • Geminid
  • Harrison Wesley
  • Jackie
  • Jeffro
  • jimmiraybob
  • JPL
  • Ken
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Odie Hugh Manatee
  • Old Dan and Little Ann
  • prostratedragon
  • rikyrah
  • sab
  • sdhays
  • Spanky
  • TBone
  • trollhattan
  • Urza

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    47Comments

    2. 2.

      Baud

      There’s a theory that the best course of action in a particular situation is to suck up to people who have things you need. But the other half the equation which modern elites often forget is that obsequiousness needs to be adequately rewarded. Few people today have confidence that the elites really want to engage in a mutually beneficial quid pro quo. The elites have lost so much credibility as a class that many people believe they are unreliable, so there’s no point in sucking up to them.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      lowtechcyclist

      Vladimir Solovyov asserts that Russia’s borders extend all the way to Mexico

      Sure, and I am the Emperor of the Mid-Atlantic States.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Another Scott

      Defense.gov today:

      Biden Administration Announces Historic New Security Assistance Package for Ukraine
      April 26, 2024 |

      Today, as we commemorate the two-year anniversary of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group led by Secretary Austin, the Department of Defense (DoD) announced a historic new security assistance package to address Ukraine’s ongoing battlefield needs and demonstrate unwavering U.S. support for Ukraine. This package, provided through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) using funding appropriated by the national security supplemental which the President just signed into law, includes equipment to augment Ukraine’s air defenses, fires, and artillery, and to sustain capabilities previously committed by the United States.

      Unlike Presidential Drawdown Authority, which DoD has continued to leverage to deliver equipment to Ukraine from DoD stocks at a historic pace, including through the $1 billion package announced on April 24, USAI is an authority under which the United States procures capabilities from U.S. industry or partners. This announcement represents the beginning of a contracting process to acquire additional priority capabilities for Ukraine.

      The capabilities in this announcement, which totals up to $6 billion, include:

      * Additional munitions for Patriot air defense systems;
      * Additional munitions for National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS);
      * Equipment to integrate Western air defense launchers, missiles, and radars with Ukraine’s air defense systems;
      * Counter-UAS equipment and systems;
      * Munitions for laser-guided rocket systems;
      * Multi-mission radars;
      * Counter-artillery radars;
      *Additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS);
      * 155mm and 152mm artillery rounds;
      * Precision aerial munitions;
      * Switchblade and Puma Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS);
      * Tactical vehicles to tow weapons and equipment;
      * Demolition munitions;
      * Components to support Ukrainian production of UAS and other capabilities;
      * Small arms and additional small arms ammunition; and
      * Ancillary items and support for training, maintenance, and sustainment activities.

      This USAI package highlights the strong and unwavering U.S. commitment to meet Ukraine’s most pressing immediate and longer-term capability needs to fight Russian aggression as part of the global coalition we have built with some 50 Allies and partners.

      $1B in stuff announced Wednesday and moving immediately. $6B in new purchases announced today. Thing are (finally) moving, and moving quickly.

      Slava Ukraini!!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      trollhattan

      Sounds good.

      The Pentagon has said it will “rush” Patriot air defence missiles and artillery ammunition to Ukraine as part of a $6bn (£4.8bn) military aid.

      Its the second package from Washington this week, following $1bn in more immediate aid announced on Wednesday. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said earlier on Friday that Kyiv “urgently” needs Patriot missiles in the face of growing Russia air threats. Mr Zelensky said Patriots “can and should save lives right now”.

      The US will “move immediately” to get the supplies to Ukraine, Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Friday. However a list of the equipment in the package, published by the Defence Department, did not include additional Patriot launchers – something Mr Zelensky says his country desperately needs.

      It is the largest security assistance package the US has committed to date, Mr Austin said, and includes air defence munitions, counter-drone systems, artillery ammunition an critical intercepts for Patriot air defence systems.

      “It’s not just Patriots that they need, they need other types of systems and interceptors as well,” Mr Austin said. “I would caution us all in terms of making Patriot the silver bullet.”

      “Understand what’s at stake for Ukraine, for Europe, and for the United States,” he said. “If Putin prevails in Ukraine – Europe would face a security threat it hasn’t seen in a lifetime. Russia will not stop in Ukraine.” Asked whether the US aid would protect Ukrainian forces, Mr Austin said that the commitment was “material, real, and substantial” although “not instantaneous”.

      Ukraine only has a handful of Patriots to complement other Western missile defence systems and existing stocks of Soviet-era surface-to-air missiles (SAMs), such as the S-300.

      They are the most capable and expensive air defence systems that Ukraine has. Each Patriot battery costs around $1bn (£800m), and each missile costs nearly $4m.

      Germany has already promised an extra Patriot system – and its defence and foreign ministers appealed to their European counterparts earlier this month to respond urgently. Greece has stocks of Patriots and S-300s but said none could be spared. We explained why we cannot do it,” he told Skai TV. His said his country’s air defences were “critical systems for the protection of Greek air space”.

      According to reports, Spain will supply some Patriot missiles but not a full system.
      BBC

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Spanky

      Sure, Comrade Solovyov! Come on over! You’ll be greeted with open arms!

      (Just be sure the correct translation of “arms” is used,  eh?)

      Reply
    9. 9.

      trollhattan

      @prostratedragon: Cumulatively, having watched clips from the remaining Russian news shows the folks who meet Vlad’s criteria for being public opinionators are batshit nuts and all have a suicide pact that in its essence “Yes, the inevitable nuclear oblivion may be unfortunate but we will prevail and at last defeat the West, as is our destiny.”

      I’m perhaps understating it.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Geminid

      Top of the hour CBS radio news: 12 tornados touched down in Texas and Oklahoma today. Heavy weather predicted through the weekend from the Gulf of Mexico to Michigan.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      trollhattan

      @Spanky: You might be right, and there’s a chance they alter their missile attacks preemptively as a result.

      They could have been as near as the Poland border when Brandon signed the bill.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Jackie

      Did someone finally manage to gag MTG? I don’t think I’ve seen or heard anything about her shortly after the Ukraine bill passed.

      NOT THAT I’M COMPLAINING! I wonder if her Orange god told her to 🤐.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Old Dan and Little Ann

      I listened to the last 40 minutes of Biden’s interview with Howard Stern on the way home from school today.  It ended right before 5.  Now I’m listening to the beginning because they started a replay right at 5.  Huzzah.  Go Joe!

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Urza

      @Baud: The real problem is no one ever actually learns from history.  Todays problems were yesterdays problems with elites.  Maybe it was a little less obvious to the peons before the internet, but NOTHING has changed about the equation since least the end of the French Revolution.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Odie Hugh Manatee

      @rikyrah:

      Full throttle is OK. Afterburner is better! As in F-16 jets and the weapons systems for them.

      Now is the time to step up and give Ukraine what they need to kick the invaders out of their country.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Harrison Wesley

      @Baud: I dunno.  Trump seems to have found people for a long time who deluded themselves into believing their loyalty would be reciprocated.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      jimmiraybob

      “…Vladimir Solovyov asserts that Russia’s borders extend all the way to Mexico, and if Russia needs the Atlantic ocean, it should take it as well.

      Comrade Solovyov,

      Your having failed to mention Alaska is of grave concern to the people’s government.  Your name will be mentioned to the highest of the people’s leadership.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Bill Arnold

      @trollhattan:

      the inevitable nuclear oblivion may be unfortunate but we will prevail

      Russian propagandists regularly talk about attacking France and the United Kingdom with nuclear weapons.
      France, for example, is a significant thermonuclear power, with a missile sub(s?) at sea at all times, and has a reputation (carefully cultivated) for being a bit bugfuck.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      sdhays

      I hope the Biden Administration takes a lesson from the ineffectiveness of warning the Russians not to try to take out the Ukrainian civilian infrastructure – there’s no point in making threats or offering something to them in order to get them to not do something. They’re monsters who are going to monster. Let’s just give Ukraine what it needs, back them to the hilt, and help them finish this awful war with Russia’s total, abject defeat.

      We should tell Ukraine we don’t care where they aim those ATACMS, as long it’s a military target. Stop worrying about attacks on Russian territory.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Ken

      @Jackie:  I wonder if her Orange god told her to 🤐.

      I have a theory that one reason the Ukraine and other bills got through is that the Orange one was distracted, for obvious reasons, and without the constant whining there wasn’t enough pressure to sustain the blocks.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Jeffro

      I have a theory, and it’s this: let’s tax the holy crap out of the extremely well-off, which both a) enriches the country that facilitated their wealth in the first place, and b) takes away the ‘weapon’ – and it is a weapon, that obscene wealth – that they use to keep the country’s economy structured so that money flows up to them first, last, and always.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      TBone

      @trollhattan: Oops edit my own duh error

      Pooty solicits his most evil genius insane cranks to submit policy proposals (sound familiar?)

      (this should not get memory holed):

      https://www.stripes.com/theaters/europe/2024-04-17/russia-action-to-weaken-us-13576646.html

      Other points in the policy proposal, which was also provided to The Post, suggested that Moscow stoke conflict between the United States and China over Taiwan to bring Russia and China closer together, as well as “to escalate the situation in the Middle East around Israel, Iran and Syria to distract the U.S. with the problems of this region.”

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Bupalos

      Vladimir Solovyov asserts that Russia’s borders extend all the way to Mexico, and if Russia needs the Atlantic ocean, it should take it as well.

      It tickles me to see that 1.2 years on that this is being offered as a NEGATIVE revelation. This is progress. For folks who don’t know, since before the Ukraine invasion there have been billboards up all over Russia that are most accurately translate as “The Russian World Has No Borders.”

      Any potential limit they identify is (relatively speaking) a positive.

      Apologies for the flippant nature of this post for folks who didn’t realize they were in a MUCH more dangerous version of 1937.. to speak colloquially. History doesn’t repeat. You’re in 2024. This is worse.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      trollhattan

      @TBone: Thanks for that link. Can’t read this without the Boris Badinov accent in my head.

      The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it did not comment “on the existence or nonexistence of internal ministry documents” and on the progress of work on them. “As we have stated several times on different levels, we can confirm the mood is to decisively combat the aggressive steps taken by the collective West as part of the hybrid war launched against Russia,” the ministry added.

      Ladies and germs, I think we’ve located Rummy’s unknown unknowns.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Bupalos

      @sab: Serious?

      You have a rightwingcurious hubby?

      You want help? You want to know what phrases might be better? This sounds like a think BJ can do!!!

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Bupalos

      @trollhattan: We never should have taken those aggressive steps!!! damn it, I knew they were lobbing missiles into cribs only because of those damn aggressive steps. We never should have been so performatively neutral towards Ukrainian aspirations to self rule,  and they wouldn’t have been forced to murder toddlers!

      Reply
    41. 41.

      sab

      @Bupalos: He is not rightwing curious. He is asleep this afternoon and wants to remain so. Now you are just trolling me. Trust is like the soul. Once it is trolled off it never comes back.

      ETA He is if anything a LWNJ.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Bupalos

      @sab: NONONO I literally thought you might be asking for help.

      It happens to people you know. They get enmeshed with people (especially the male of the species) who go crazy. No trolling whatsoever. Just always looking to make a difference in this whole craptastic situation. Love my LWNJ Bro’s!!

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Baud

      @Elizabelle:

      Americans could be in for nasty tax surprise if this Joe Biden plan goes through
      Joe Biden’s budget proposal for 2025 includes what is being called the largest capital gains tax seen in 100 years

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Baud

      @JPL:

      We haven’t yet been able to defeat the super rich when they’re scared. And they’re terrified right now. We’ll see.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Bupalos

      Here’s what i think needs to happen:

      I think the folks on this blog need to (as I am going to do this summer) step outside their front door, start walking, walk up to the front doors of the surrounding houses, and engage these folks and tell them they think Joe Biden is the better candidate to vote for and why.

      I’m going to do this. And I think you should. And I think whatever bullshit comes back in the “it’s too dangerous” category is evidence that Donald Trump should be the next president of These United States.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.