It’s all hands on deck time in GA, and we have Angels! Two angels in fact!

We are nearly at $25,000 for Worker Power in GA, the same boots on the ground organization we supported in AZ.

With the help of these angels, we can fund 30 people on the ground for a week in GA.

Or we can think of it as funding two canvass team leaders and their two teams of canvassers!

Playing with matches!

We will have both angel matches running simultaneously. One will match donations of up to $50 per person. The other one will match donations of up to $500 per person. To be eligible, tell us your donation amount in the comments (or send me an email message, if you prefer).

Heartfelt thanks to all of our Balloon Juice Angels – you guys, and everyone who donates, are the reason we can make a difference.

Let’s do this!