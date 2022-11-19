Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Within the Margin of Effort – GA Runoff (We Have Angels!)

It’s all hands on deck time in GA, and we have Angels!  Two angels in fact!

We are nearly at $25,000 for Worker Power in GA, the same boots on the ground organization we supported in AZ.

With the help of these angels, we can fund 30 people on the ground for a week in GA.

Or we can think of it as funding two canvass team leaders and their two teams of canvassers!

We will have both angel matches running simultaneously.  One will match donations of up to $50 per person.  The other one will match donations of up to $500 per person.  To be eligible, tell us your donation amount in the comments (or send me an email message, if you prefer).

Heartfelt thanks to all of our Balloon Juice Angels – you guys, and everyone who donates, are the reason we can make a difference.

Let’s do this!

 

      WaterGirl

      51 is so more much than just a difference of ONE.

      1. Warnock is an outstanding senator
      2. Walker in the senate would be a travesty.
      3. 51 lessens the power of Manchin and Sinema.
      4. 50 Democrats means DEM majorities on committees.
      5. 51 seats means no negotiations or agreements for power sharing on committee assignments.
      6. 51 seats also means that the next Senator from  Georgia will not be a  brain damaged idiot.
      7. 51 means no more bullshit delays, which means more judges!
      8. 51 further empowers GA Dems – who gave us a DEM majority the last time around.
      9. 51 makes Mitch McConnell a little bit sadder than 50.
      10. 51 positions us better for 2024.
      11. 51 means that Madame VP doesn’t have to hang around DC and cast the tie vote
      12. 51 is better if someone gets sick or has a family emergency -> missed vote.
      13. 51 makes us less vulnerable when senate vacancies are filled in ways that can change the makeup of the senate.
      14. 51 will infuriate Donald Trump and cause him to unravel even faster in public.
      15. A Walker loss is one more Trump-backed candidate down, which further diminishes his clout, especially among DC Republicans.
      16. Another Dem win, and a 51-49 Senate, will dominate the news and switch the media narrative.
      17. A Walker loss is another “celebrity” Republican candidate down, a trend that needs to die.
      18. 51 gets us a majority which = subpoena power!
      19. 51 gets us appointees that require senate approval, helping with gov’t understaffing.
      20. 51 adds / keeps more diversity in voices at the table.
      21. 51 means subpoena power which means that the J6 work could get transferred to the Senate.
      22. 51 gets us TWENTY FOUR extra committee seats to split, giving Manchin and Sinema less power.
      23. 51 is a 51 moral victory as well as an actual one, and totally slaps the Rs in their fascist faces
      24. 51 means fewer werewolves in congress!
      25. 51 means that if we can get Manchin and Sinema to abstain on key votes they can’t quite support, that makes 49-49 and Madame VP could cast the tie vote.
