You are here: Home / Civil Rights / LGBTQ Rights / LGBTQ Rights Are Human Rights / Discussion: How To Be An Ally

Discussion: How To Be An Ally

by | 20 Comments

This post is in: ,

The second of the three hero patrons who stopped the Club Q shooter has given a statement:

it2-thomas-james-photo-from-us-navy.jpg

Among the heroes identified by witnesses and officials in the Club Q shooting was U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Thomas James, who reportedly charged the suspected shooter with Richard Fierro and possibly others at the bar.

James, through a Centura Heath spokesman, issued a statement Sunday for the first time since the shooting at the Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub.

“I simply wanted to save the family I found,” James said. “If I had my way, I would shield everyone I could from the nonsensical acts of hate in the world, but I am only one person.”

“Thankfully, we are family, and family looks after one another,” James continued. “We came a long way from Stonewall. Bullies aren’t invincible. I want to support everyone who has known the pain and loss that have been all too common these past few years. My thoughts are with those we lost on Nov. 19, and those who are still recovering from their injuries. To the youth, I say be brave. Your family is out there. You are loved and valued. So when you come out of the closet, come out swinging.”

We also know there are more unnamed heroes, those who shielded folks from the shooter, those who led people to safety, and those who rendered aid to the injured. A reminder that one evil person with a gun, despite all the damage done, is outnumbered by good, caring, brave people.

And let’s not forget those we lost that night; here is a link to photos and stories on each of them: Derrick Rump, Daniel Aston, Ashley Paugh, Kelly Loving, and Raymond Green Vance

In our last post on the Club Q shooting, I expressed a desire to learn how to be a better ally. It seemed to strike a chord with others, so here we are. I’ve asked Sister Golden Bear and Dan B, who offered to help on this topic, to hang out with us and get things started. Dan B has a lot going on today but is going to try and stop by. So post your questions and offer any advice or resources you have. I know we have a diverse community here and can learn a lot from each other.

And we don’t need to limit this to LGBTQ+ issues. There are many folks out there who need allies – and this would be a great place to discuss, as well.

It really comes down to, how can we be better citizens and kinder humans, to our neighbors. Discuss. Please be kind.

    20Comments

    1. 1.

      TaMara

      Dan B is going to try to stop by, if he can’t, he emailed me some resources I’ll add later in the post. Also, the vet just called and Trixie’s spay has been moved up from next week to tomorrow, I’ve got some things to get ready. I will monitor this thread as I can.

    4. 4.

      Orange is the New Red

      I am very interested in hearing more about how to be an ally. We just moved to our state, not sure what actions would be helpful. We have written postcards about potential legislation we abhor, just feeling like that’s not enough.

    5. 5.

      Sure Lurkalot

      I have a transgender neighbor…they and their partner keep to themselves. I’ve had a couple of very brief conversations at the mailbox and even such short encounters led to common interests such as travel. In short, I would love to have a very casual friendship but how? I don’t know if the seclusion is come by naturally or by habit or something worse.

      ETA I may be totally wrong in wanting to be a friend and an ally.

    8. 8.

      Sister Golden Bear

      • I’ll start a few 101 tips I wrote for my co-workers when I came out. Hopefully this is all standard stuff these days.
      • Interact with trans people just like you would with anyone else. That said…
      • Use whatever pronouns a trans person tells you they use. If you’re not sure, ask them
        politely and discretely. Or use “they/them.”
      • This is admittedly a subtle point, and one that many allies don’t realize, but don’t asked about our “preferred pronouns” — we have regular old pronouns just like cis people do — so just as us which pronouns we use.
      • When writing about us it’s “trans woman” and “trans man” not transwoman/transwoman. You wouldn’t write “Blackwoman” right? For the plural form it’s “transgender” (or trans for short) people, not “transgendered” people or “transgenders.” For the former, you wouldn’t use “gayed” people, and while yes, we use “gays and lesbians,” given how often trans people are dehumanized, “trans people” helps remind others other our humanity.
      • You’d never casually ask a friend or co-worker about their bodies or medical history, right? So please don’t ask us either.
      • If you make a mistake with a pronoun or name, just move on, and do your best to use the correct name and pronoun the next chance you get. Big public apologies just get awkward for everyone.
      • Trans people use the restrooms that match their gender identity, and are there for the same reasons you are. If they happen to have toilet paper stuck to their shoe, they’d appreciate it if you’d tell them.
      • Just like gossiping or spreading private details about any co-worker or friend is inappropriate, the same goes for “outing” a trans person. Especially these days, it can be a safety issue.
    9. 9.

      Omnes Omnibus

      Since this seems kind of quiet, I will kick things off with my straight-white-mansplaining of how I see it.  If nothing else, rhetorically kicking my ass should get things moving.  I think that It means showing up in support, marching with, standing shoulder to shoulder with members of a marginalized group.  Listening when they speak.  Checking to see when I fuck up and trying to get it right in the future.  And, at times, using my position of privilege to speak up for these groups when no one else is there or when it would be dangerous for them to do it.

      I try to do these things, but, like anyone, I can probably do better.

    10. 10.

      bbleh

      I’m sure it’s not at all a new thought, but just for myself, what I find both supportive and unusual enough to be refreshing is simply not to be treated at all differently: no quiet frowning or covert glances, no evident avoidance of topics, no forced or over-the-top friendliness or solidarity.  Just, like, another neighbor or coworker, or a person with whom you might (or might not) strike up a conversation about whatever (and who might at some point mention his husband / her wife).

      Simple thing to say, of course, and certainly more difficult in practice for people who have been conditioned to think otherwise, and still difficult to calibrate for people who are consciously working to overcome the conditioning (and good on them for that!).  In my experience, it comes much more naturally to younger people — say, under 35 or so — who seem not to have been conditioned the way many older people have, so yay social progress!

      Partner adds: please avoid explaining or excusing actual or potential behavior on anyone’s part by saying “I have / (s)he has a ____ friend who’s gay” or something similar; it’s demeaning, even if unintentionally.

    12. 12.

      Sister Golden Bear

      @Orange is the New Red: I’ll get to your question in a sec, since it’s more complex.

      @Sure Lurkalot: Unfortunately, many trans people (especially those of us who are older) are a bit guarded out of past and present safety concerns. My therapist says pretty much all her older LBGTQ+ clients have some degree of CPSTD from the discrimination, and sometimes, violence, we’ve endured.

      Probably the best you can do is find ways to signal you’re on their side, and you’re “safe,” but depending on their life history they may/may not decide to pursue a friendship. I don’t know if you’ve explicitly told them that they seem interesting and you’d like to get to know them better, but that might be one place to start.

    13. 13.

      Alison Rose

      Speaking as a queer cis woman, I will say one key point that some folks seem to forget is to realize and recognize that people of marginalized identities know more than you do about what they face in the world, what their lives are like, and especially what is bigotry when they see it. I’ve had many times where cis/het people have done the “Oh, I don’t think that was meant to be homophobic/transphobic, I think it was just blah blah blah.” (You also see this with white people regarding racism, goyim regarding antisemitism, TAB folks regarding ableism, and so on.) If a trans person says that something someone said or did was transphobic, do not debate them about it. If a queer person tells you about an instance of homophobia, do not well actually them.

      And on issues of social justice, do not do “devil’s advocate” shit, because in this area especially, the devil already has plenty of advocates–he doesn’t need your ass adding to the chorus.

    15. 15.

      Sister Golden Bear

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      If nothing else, rhetorically kicking my ass should get things moving.  I think that It means showing up in support, marching with, standing shoulder to shoulder with members of a marginalized group.  Listening when they speak.  Checking to see when I fuck up and trying to get it right in the future.  And, at times, using my position of privilege to speak up for these groups when no one else is there or when it would be dangerous for them to do it.

      You’ve done an excellent job of summarizing the points I was going to make to @Orange is the New Red.

      One minor addition, if someone from a marginalized group lets one know you fucked up, it’s because they trust you to make an effort to change. Think of it like someone pointing out that you’ve got spinach in your teeth.

    16. 16.

      Darkrose

      The communications director at my library wanted to put up a resources page related to the shooting, so a co-worker and I volunteered. It was just posted:

      Resources for Understanding: Addressing Violence against LGBTQIA+ People

      This is a first iteration; we wanted to get it up in time for the campus DEI office to include in their weekly newsletter. We focused on trans issues in particular, because we felt that the shooting was the inevitable result of the current wave of anti-trans hate rhetoric and legislation.

      I want to add more journal articles, as well as some news articles about the incident, and especially some pieces I’ve seen about what Club Q meant to the Colorado Springs LGBTQIA+ community. If anyone has any recommendations, please let me know.

    17. 17.

      Sister Golden Bear

      On a concrete level, if you’re in one of the all-too-many states that’s considering anti-trans laws, we absolutely need you to speak up on our behalf. We’re less than 1% of the population (last study estimated the adult trans population around 1.7 million people in the States) so we don’t have the political leverage to get things done without allies.

      If you see something, say something. Push back against the “groomer” accusations against LGBTQ+ — which are now becoming straight up accusations of pedophilia. These aren’t conspiracy theories, they’re justifications to eradicate us.

    18. 18.

      TaMara

      I have two (separate) friends who have young adult children who are transgendered. It’s all relatively new for them, and I’m wondering how best to support them. What’s intrusive to ask? I don’t want to ignore it, but I don’t want to be inappropriate. I want them to support them while they support their children. It’s amazing how worry about being inappropriate can leave you frozen, even with close friends.

    19. 19.

      Sister Golden Bear

      @bbleh:

      I’m sure it’s not at all a new thought, but just for myself, what I find both supportive and unusual enough to be refreshing is simply not to be treated at all differently: no quiet frowning or covert glances, and no forced or over-the-top friendliness or solidarity.  Just, like, another neighbor or coworker, or a person with whom you might or might not strike up a conversation about whatever (and who might at some point mention his husband / her wife).

      Damn straight, so to speak. Or maybe damn not-so-straight.

    20. 20.

      Sure Lurkalot

      @Sister Golden Bear: Thanks, they are older, I’d say 70’s. If an occasion arises, I think I’d go with “I’d love to hear more about your travels” and see where it goes. I also notice they walk the neighborhood park whereas the partner doesn’t so with luck, I will run into them setting out on a walk.

