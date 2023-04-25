Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Rest In Peace, Harry Belafonte

Rest In Peace, Harry Belafonte

I grew up with Harry Belafonte and his music – my mom absolutely loved him and loved his music.

Great man, truth teller, trailblazer.  I love him in this song with the Muppets.

If you only watch one video, watch this one:

I hope you can take a few minutes and read this article, if you haven’t seen it already.

‘The Sit-In’: Revisit the ‘Lost’ Week in 1968 When Harry Belafonte Hosted ‘The Tonight Show’

Non Muppet Version of Day-O

Classics

Harry Belafonte & Falumi Prince – Turn the World Around (Live)

Turn the World Around with the Muppets  (I can’t find the full version, if you find it, add the link in the comments.)

11 Turn the World Around – Harry Belafonte (Jim Henson’s Memorial Service)

I hope we can all share our memories of Harry Belafonte, going him a proper send-off.

Rest in Peace, Harry.

    12Comments

    1. 1.

      Juju

      My favorite Harry Belafonte muppet song is “Turn the World Around “. I could watch that one over and over again.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      oldster

      I loved many of his songs. This one showcases the flawlessness of his voice — a simple arrangement, no fireworks, nothing to hide behind, just pure singing. His vibrato does have an unfortunate tendency to make me sob, but that’s my problem, not his.

      https://youtu.be/h2rax2xnyZk

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      I couldn’t find the full version of the Muppets’ performance of “Turn the World Around”, but I did find the version he sang at Jim Henson’s memorial … haunting.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      prostratedragon

      Just absorbing this news. I remember seeing some of his Tonight Show week — I was in high school — and how high-quality it was. Another good movie he was in, and which was largely his production, is Odds Against Tomorrow. RIP

      Reply

