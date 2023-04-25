Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

'There's nowt so queer as folk.'

“There’s nowt so queer as folk” is a British idiom that expresses the incontrovertible truth that nothing is weirder than people. In the late 1990s, the iconic Queer as Folk television show debuted, using the reclaimed pejorative “queer” as a double entendre for a show about the lives of three gay dudes in the U.K.

I heard the recent reboot of that show was terrible, but I haven’t seen it. I have seen the first season of a quietly revolutionary series on HBO Max called Somebody Somewhere. The thing that strikes me as revolutionary about it is there are queer characters, middle-aged characters, characters who aren’t conventionally handsome or beautiful or thin, etc., being themselves in Kansas.

There’s no valorizing or villainization going on, for the most part. Just people making friends, mocking each other, falling in and out of love, fucking up, dealing with loss and pain-in-the-ass family members and stupid jobs — basically just living their lives in flyover country.

The second season just debuted, and The Daily Beast has a piece on Jeff Hiller, who plays Joel on the show:

Hiller had similarly never seen a character like Joel on television before, but immediately felt a strong connection to him. “I look how I look. I am obviously gay. I am on the wrong side of 40,” he says. “And I’ve never seen someone on TV who’s religious and happy being religious. And it’s not a joke that they’re religious. And they’re not being persecuted by the Church.”

The actor grew up going to church in his hometown of San Antonio, Texas, and was a theology major in college. To this day, he has friends who are pastors that are “good people focused on social justice, not on persecuting queer people,” he says. “And I just love that that person is finally on TV because that person is totally a real person.”

One reason I like the show is because I recognize those real people too, even in my shitty red town in shitty red Florida. (Also, it’s funny!)

This isn’t a plug for the show, which may not be everyone’s cup of tea, and that’s okay. It just made me remember the expression, “there’s nowt so queer as folk,” and its original meaning, which means ALL folk. We’re all weird, and when we see everyone depicted as living their own weird yet ordinary lives — not as icons, not as victims, not as saviors but rather as regular folks — there’s power in that.

Open thread.

      Rusty

      People are messy.  It’s a good reminder for politics, family, work, church congregations, communities, schools and so much more.  We are all messy and all need a bit of forgiveness and grace.

