On The Road – Am in NC – More from Paris

Am in NC

Since a few people in comments asked for more Paris photos, I’m sending another batch. Like the first group, these are mostly details that caught my eye around the city.

On The Road - Am in NC - More from Paris 9

Morning shot in Le Marais. Just feels so “Paris” to me.

On The Road - Am in NC - More from Paris 8

Walking west of the Eiffel Tower, you get a completely different city, away from the (stunning and iconic) Haussmann buildings. One son loved “old Paris” and the other loved the more modern feel of this section.  The facade of this (approx) 15-story building was amazing and played tricks on your your brain.

On The Road - Am in NC - More from Paris 7

Another cool building right near the previous one. Another tourist (I’m assuming) walking by took a photo of this building right after I did.

On The Road - Am in NC - More from Paris 6

We stayed near the Pompidou Center, which is about to undergo a multi-year restoration. Hard to imagine how revolutionary this building was at the time, since we are now so used to seeing the “guts made visible” style.

On The Road - Am in NC - More from Paris 5

Door handle to the massive courtyard doors for the Jewish Art and History Museum in the Marais.

On The Road - Am in NC - More from Paris 4

Like Elvis, MJ is everywhere. Go Heels!

On The Road - Am in NC - More from Paris 3

View over the city from the roof terrace of the Galleries Lafayette Haussmann, an INSANE Department Store. It is free to go up there, and the panorama is spectacular. You are also directly across from the Palais Garnier (Paris Opera House) and are able to see amazing details of the upper parts of the building up close and personal.

On The Road - Am in NC - More from Paris 2

Courtyard of the place we stayed. Younger son LOVED this – that we could be on a somewhat busy street, open a door, and be transported to a completely quiet, green and secret space.

On The Road - Am in NC - More from Paris 1

Because it’s Balloon Juice, a duck family doing its thing at the little pond by the Eiffel Tower.

On The Road - Am in NC - More from Paris

Our gang in front of the Hôtel de Ville. Note the rings for the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics!

      Chris T.

      Amusing bit of history about the Eiffel Tower

      snippet quote:

      … even Charles Garnier, the architect of the Opera. We, defenders of “the beauty of Paris that was until now intact” are protesting “in the name of the underestimated taste of the French, in the name of French art and history under threat, against the erection in the very heart of our capital, of the useless and monstrous Eiffel Tower, which popular ill feeling, so often an arbiter of good sense and justice, has already christened the Tower of Babel. Will the city of Paris continue to associate itself with the baroque and mercantile fancies of a builder of machines thereby making itself irreparably ugly and bringing dishonor to itself? Because the Eiffel Tower that even the commercial Americans didn’t want, will without a doubt dishonor Paris.

