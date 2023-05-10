Yutsano will be in Seattle Saturday and Sunday, until 2:00 pm – and Yutsano and Dan B are trying to put together a meetup. Looks like Dan B. is trying to coordinate that.

From Dan B

Yutsao sent me an email about his schedule a couple weeks ago which never arrived, so here we are last minute… Fubar!

Last night I noticed a comment; “Dan B Did you get my email?” I went into last minute panic mode and got his email from Watergirl, phew!

Some thoughts / options we discussed this morning (at last). Since it’s last minute I don’t have time to scout venues outsude what im familiar with but these I know are likely to be quiet enough for a meet-up. They’re near our house on Beacon Hill. They’re reasonably priced. Dim Sum House may be crowded but noise levels are usually not bad.

Casey L is busy Saturday. Yutsano would prefer Dim Sum but would be fine with Thai.

Some options:

Option A

A. Meet-up Sunday 11:00 AM, Dim Sum House on Beacon Hill. Afterward visit Mike’s garden (designed by me), for anyone interested.

Poll: Would you prefer Thai? Chandala Thai is three blocks away. (Need to check hours they operate and if theyve restarted indoor dining.) Dim Sum House operates 9 – 9.

Option B

B. Saturday evening meet-up: Mike’s garden at 5:00 PM followed by Dim Sum House at approx. 6PM. The garden and restaurant are ten short blocks apart.

Option C

C. Meet-up Saturday 5:00 PM and something mid-day on Sunday.

Sunday do Dim Sum + Mike’s with Casey L and anyone else who would prefer Sunday.

I’ll let Dan B. explain the details not hat one in the comments.

Option D (fallback for Sunday at 11:00 AM if Dim Sum is too crowded)

D. There’s also a brewery with great sandwiches on North Beacon Hill, Perihelion Brewery that has one indoor spot for a group and outdoor with fire pits- might not matter at 85° on Sunday. It’s pricier than the other options.

Thoughts?