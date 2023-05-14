Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

Republicans are the party of chaos and catastrophe.

I did not have this on my fuck 2022 bingo card.

Just because you believe it, that doesn’t make it true.

They are lying in pursuit of an agenda.

Anyone who bans teaching American history has no right to shape America’s future.

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

The GOP couldn’t organize an orgy in a whorehouse with a fist full of 50s.

The arc of history bends toward the same old fuckery.

Motto for the House: Flip 5 and lose none.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Not all heroes wear capes.

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Let there be snark.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Not so fun when the rabbit gets the gun, is it?

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

This has so much WTF written all over it that it is hard to comprehend.

Happy indictment week to all who celebrate!

Happy Mother’s Day, Y’All!

I hope all you mothers out there had a good one, and your snotty spawn took some time out of their busy days to call you up and say hello and to give them a brief update on their lives without also asking for money or help.

I went to Good Mansion Wines yesterday and picked up mom a bunch of pastries to eat with dad:

She said they were all very good (it was a candied apple tart, a “pearl” with some sort of filling, a raspberry rose filled with a raspberry compote, a mini lemon meringue pie, and a mille feulle.

In other news, yard work for the year has begun in earnest:

Gave the trees a solid pedicure cutting off some minor limbs down low, mulched, got all the herbs in the front planter, and this week we start tackling the good yard. Gotta get everything good looking for when the missus arrives in June for a vacation.

Really settling into a nice spring, although a little late. Hope it stays in this 70’s range for a bit.

      Mike in NC

      Put down a couple of bags of cypress blend mulch today around the big cocoa palm in the back yard. Will need a minimum of ten bags tomorrow to begin to fill in where it washed away in our other mulch beds.

      way2blue

      John!  Your front yard looks astonishing.  I remember when it was bare.  Way to go.

      My yard looks lush this year owing to Northern California getting an extra dose of rain.  All the plants are happy happy happy.  Till the dry heat starts.  Pomegranate bush has flowers!  Last year I thought it was dying.  Foxglove blooming.  Iris too.  Some odd flowering plants from last year have come back—forgotten what they are…  And purple sweet peas from last year have reemerged and are competing with the tomato plants I just planted (Sweet 100s & Sun Golds—I’m too impatient to wait for full sized tomatoes to mature…  )  Happy Spring!

      Ohio Mom

      This blog continues to be an education. I couldn’t count the times we have driven through Wheeling (how else to get to NYC from Cincinnati and back?), never suspecting there was anything worth going into town for to eat there. We may have to work a stop at Good Mansion Wines into our next trip to my homeland.

      Reading Cole talk about “the missus” makes me smile

