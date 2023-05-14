Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Richard Roberts – Please Don't Tell My Parents I'm A Giant Monster!

Richard Roberts – Please Don’t Tell My Parents I’m A Giant Monster!

by

This post is in: 

Our featured writer today is Richard Roberts.

Let’s give him a warm welcome!

If you would like your talent featured in the Artists in Our Midst series or Authors in Our Midst series, send me an email message.

A Literary Musical Interlude

by Richard Roberts

My latest book is Please Don’t Tell My Parents I’m A Giant Monster!

Richard Roberts – Please Don't Tell My Parents I'm A Giant Monster!

I first had the idea because I thought a friend of mine disabled with chronic pain from severe arthritis might enjoy seeing someone like herself in a book being an action heroine – or villainess – and breaking things. Then I thought there is probably a large demographic of teenage girls who would like to give into their anger just once and break things.

I already had a girl made of glass in my Supervillain books. Mirabelle is sweet and gentle, because she has to be. When offered the power to turn into a monster, will she still be sweet and gentle? Well, yes. But people who aren’t sweet and gentle want that power, and things get complicated, and somehow it becomes a love story but with throwing cars and breathing fire.

Oh, and can we talk about the connection between music and writing novels?

Are there any songs you associate with your favorite fictional characters? The thing is, once you start writing books, pretty much everything loops back and associates with your own books. I have whole playlists of music that I associate with my characters.

And this is fantastic. It’s convenient. Inspiration, folks. Even somebody whose brain churns out weird like mine needs to be put in the mood to put 10,000 words of that on the page in one day. So instead of writing uninspired, I use music to make me feel my characters, what they’re like, and why I want to tell their stories.

I’m not the only person here who does this, right?

Now, for those of you who read my books, have a few examples, and find out how bewilderingly wandering my musical tastes are! Please Don’t Tell My Parents I’m A Supervillain was heavily influenced by Thea Gilmore’s ‘Teach Me To Be Bad’. Boy thinks he’s luring girl to misbehavior but it turns out she likes it more than he does? That was a book writing mood. For every Supervillain book ‘One Night In Bangkok’ is the Chinatown sequence inspiration, to give me the feel of decadence laced with smiling danger. And of course, ‘Get The Party Started’ by P!nk is a fine song for any supervillainess.

To go back to my most serious books, lots of Evanescence in Wild Children. ‘Bring Me To Life’ is so much Coo and Jay’s song. Sweet Dreams Are Made Of Teeth was full of Emilie Autumn music, especially with songs like ‘Opheliac’ and ‘Save You’ putting me in the mood for Self-Loathing’s dysfunctional and, yes, self-loathing love for Fang.

Probably my favorite book of mine is You Can Be A Cyborg When You’re Older. The phrase ‘walk the dark side’ comes from the song ‘Darkside’ by Alan Walker. That and ‘Gasoline’ by Halsey painted a picture for me of a teenage girl who was too full of emotion to sit still, who was going out to do something and do it in style, and lived in a broken world world where she felt a little too close to robots. A FNAF fan song, ‘Survive The Night’, inspired the robot asylum.

For my post-Penny supervillain books, the supervillain Cleric was driven by Disturbed’s cover of ‘Sound Of Silence’. Avery’s boyfriend and girlfriend are inspired by ‘You’re So Creepy’ and ‘Truth Or Dare’.

And I’m here today because of the release of my latest book, Please Don’t Tell My Parents I’m A Giant Monster! I needed songs about someone dealing with anger issues, and it took songs as strong as ‘Monster’ by Skillet and ‘Control’ by Halsey to imagine any anger in sweet, delicate Mirabelle.

There are more. So many more. And I’m not even going to say how many of those I listen to in Nightcore variants.

So again… what about you folks? Authors, do you use music for inspiration? Non-authors, any songs you associate with your favorite characters?

Also, buy my book, and if you like it, please consider leaving a review!

  • Alison Rose
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Frankensteinbeck
  • Kristine
  • O. Felix Culpa
  • WaterGirl

    13Comments

    2. 2.

      Frankensteinbeck

      Yay!  Thank you, WaterGirl!  And thank you, Dorothy, because I saw your review.  You sure read that book fast, and I thought it was cute that we both had books about glass girls – but using the phrase in the opposite directions.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Alison Rose:

      Sweet Dreams Are Made Of Teeth is a very goth book.  It is the most goth book I could make.  The original inspiration was “I wrote a book!  Can I do it again?  What if I pile all the goth stuff I love into one mass, can I stitch it together to look like it’s supposed to be that way, then deliberately write a novel from it?  I CAN.”  So, lots of Emilie Autumn in there.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      Congrats on the new book! Read it and reviewed it. (Reviews make writers get all warm and fuzzy inside, folks.)

      I can’t listen to music while I write because I can’t stop listening to the music. A friend of mine is a musicologist–PhD and everything. And she says there’s a name for that. I’m sorry for it because, as you say, music is really good at evoking emotion and mood.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Kristine:

      The Kirkus review called it ‘Lamentably named’.  Mind you, the rest of the review was glowing.  I think the final line was ‘A classic coming of age story retold with the sensibilities of a poet.’  Kirkus must like exotic fantasy with pagan gods and nightmares, demons and angry little girls, and the only content in our world a couple of brief peeks through a window.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: ​
      Oh, goodness, I couldn’t listen to music while I write. My ADHD would explode. I take long sessions ahead of time doing something (like the quietest, most chill computer games) that lets me listen to an hour or so of music. That really gets my creative motors fired up.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Kristine

      I can write to instrumental music. Can’t deal with lyrics. Years ago I bought a lifetime subscription to brain.fm at one of AppSumo’s sales. Then I forgot about it.

      Fast forward to this past year, when I gave it a listen and started using it semi-regularly. I’ve been sticking to the Focus tracks–I like the electronica–but have yet to try the relaxation and sleep tracks. I couple brain.fm with a Pomodoro timer for focused chunks of writing time.

      I wonder at times if I have some degree of ADHD because I am so easily distracted and knocked off course. Focus aids help.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Kristine

      @Frankensteinbeck: Was a time you could count of Kirkus for a so-so review with a side order of snide no matter how much other reviewers loved your work. Over the years, they’ve lightened up–I’ve actually had a good review from them. But folks who’ve been writing for a while still express surprise if Kirkus gives them a good review.

      Reply

