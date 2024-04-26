Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Politics / Trump Indictments / Trump’s NY Criminal Trial / Trump’s NY Criminal Trial, Day 8 and Open Thread

Trump’s NY Criminal Trial, Day 8 and Open Thread

by | 28 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

It’s Day 4 of the actual trial!  Day 8, if you include jury selection.

Best sources of live blogging that I have found.  Court resumes at 9:30 am.

Anna Bower at Lawfare – Live Blogging on Twitter 

Josh Kovensky at TPM – Live Blogging    (no live blogging at TPM today)

Mark Sumner at Daily Kos – Live Blogging    (no live blogging at Daily Kos today)

TRANSCRIPTS OF NY CASES AVAILABLE THE NEXT DAY   Link

Emotional support pup and kitty for the occasion.

Trump Trial: NY Election Interference Case, Day 1

I’m still interested in the trial, so I’ll put this up again today, but think of it as a general open thread, too.

    28Comments

    5.

      Omnes Omnibus

      Reposted from below: I would offer a couple of caveats about yesterday’s Court hearing. One, you can’t always tell how a case is going to turn out from the oral arguments. Two, most hot takes, even those of experts, are crap.

      Reply
    7.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Frank Wilhoit: Many oral arguments are shit shows.  At all appellate levels.  Some are boring because the judges have all the info they need in the briefs and the hearing is effectively pro forma.  Others are contentious because the judges have all the info they need in the briefs so they entertain themselves by hazing counsel.  Sometimes, they actually have a point or two that they want to explore.  Sometimes they feature a jurist expressing his almost sexual need to have an American Franco.

      Reply
    13.

      Betty Cracker

      @Omnes Omnibus: True, but I’ll offer another caveat: you don’t have to be a doomer, pessimist, enemy of hope, etc., to find that hearing alarming as hell. At the very least the corrupt court seems determined to help Trump run out the clock.

      Reply
    17.

      schrodingers_cat

      This court has been bought and paid for by the Federalist Society. It is another arm of the Republican hydra. My expectations from them are low. I expect the worst from them

      There is really no point in melting into a puddle everytime they do something awful. I was under no illusions that Alito would be terrible right when he was confirmed. JGC was more upset at Kennedy’s questioning during the hearings.

      The only solution to Republican induced mayhem is to vote D and convince anyone who will listen to vote D. Something our blogfather eventually learned thank God.

      Reply
    21.

      NotMax

      @Betty Cracker

      Whatever the outcome (am expecting 6-3, although not totally ruling out 7-2) the narrowness of the decision will slice the ham so thin you could read a phone book through it.

      Reply
    22.

      Cacti

      Spoiler:

      He won’t be convicted.  It only takes one cultist for a hung jury.

      The US criminal justice system exists to protect the powerful, not hold them accountable.  That’s for the rest of us little people.

      Reply
    24.

      hueyplong

      @Baud: Yes, as a matter of common sense you’d think that this corrupt court would hesitate to deliver totalitarian powers to Dark Brandon.

      If they did, he could have them shot the next day, and you could fashion an argument that he probably should.

      Reply

