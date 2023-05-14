Today seems like a good day for another Reverse Festivus.

John used to say that the site rebuild process was kind of like having a baby together; once the process really got started, it took about 9 months before the “baby” went live on November 13. Sticking with relationship metaphors, I have also heard that the best test of a relationship is doing a small bathroom remodel together.

Well, John and I got our “bathroom remodel” exactly one one year ago today, right about this time in the afternoon.

Yes, I am referring to THE APOCOLYPSE. May 14, 2022. What a stressful time that was for all of us. Six days later we had our Home Away from Home site, where we lived for 10 days, and then we moved into our new empty house and fixed it up to look pretty much just like the old one.

I was beside myself thinking we had lost 20 years of history. That hit me really hard, and I know I wasn’t alone in that. Two months later we combined households and moved all our belongings – nearly all of our 20 years of history that we thought we had lost in the fire – into the new place.

So to get us started with Reverse Festivus, I want to say how grateful I am that we kept our community together, how grateful I am that we got our site back, how grateful I am that we got our history back, and how grateful I am that we did it with all our relationships intact.

Sometimes I take it for granted, but I am also immensely grateful that we don’t have ads on Balloon Juice. That was a classy move and a leap of faith for Cole, and I’m so grateful for that decision.

Anybody else up for joining in on reverse Festivus?