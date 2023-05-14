Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Reverse Festivus

Today seems like a good day for another Reverse Festivus.

John used to say that the site rebuild process was kind of like having a baby together; once the process really got started, it took about 9 months before the “baby” went live on November 13.  Sticking with relationship metaphors, I have also heard that the best test of a relationship is doing a small bathroom remodel together.

Well, John and I got our “bathroom remodel” exactly one one year ago today, right about this time in the afternoon.

Yes, I am referring to THE APOCOLYPSE.  May 14, 2022.  What a stressful time that was for all of us.  Six days later we had our Home Away from Home site, where we lived for 10 days, and then we moved into our new empty house and fixed it up to look pretty much just like the old one.

I was beside myself thinking we had lost 20 years of history.  That hit me really hard, and I know I wasn’t alone in that.  Two months later we combined households and moved all our belongings – nearly all of our 20 years of history that we thought we had lost in the fire – into the new place.

So to get us started with Reverse Festivus, I want to say how grateful I am that we kept our community together, how grateful I am that we got our site back, how grateful I am that we got our history back, and how grateful I am that we did it with all our relationships intact.

Sometimes I take it for granted, but I am also immensely grateful that we don’t have ads on Balloon Juice.  That was a classy move and a leap of faith for Cole, and I’m so grateful for that decision.

Anybody else up for joining in on reverse Festivus?

    2. 2.

      cain

      Same very grateful for all the work put in this site and yes.. no ads!!

      Thank you John and Watergirl!

    3. 3.

      Alison Rose

      It was quite a time for all of us, but especially for you and John and the other FPers. I too am very glad this site doesn’t have ads, considering most sites are now drowning in so many damn ads I can barely stand to look at them for more than about 30 seconds.

    4. 4.

      Noname

      I can’t imagine what it takes to run this place on a daily basis, much less what it took to restore it after that fiasco.  Thank you WG.

    6. 6.

      JPL

      So I just read that James Comer told fox news Maria, that they can’t locate the informant who has all the info on the Biden crime family.

      It’s difficult locating a ghost.

    7. 7.

      MattF

      We can be happy that David Farenthold is still uncovering RW grift, now working for the NYT (gift link). Robocalls to small donors, and less than 1% of the money collected actually goes to the causes the ‘callers’ are promoting.  The rest, 99%, goes to… three guys in Wisconsin who, um, coincidentally, worked for Koch-funded organizations in their college years. The NYT article doesn’t mention Koch, but that info is on Twitter.

    8. 8.

      S Cerevisiae

      Very grateful for the work you and John and everyone else who keeps this wonderful asylum going. It really is a community and without it the world would be a poorer place, thanks to all the jackals out there who make it happen.

    9. 9.

      SteveinPHX

      I’m a lurker who stumbled on BJ early in the pandemic. Took me weeks to figure out what this was, but I knew I was on to something – intelligent life!
      I freaked when this crashed. But you guys brought it back!

      I still lurk, but am a happy camper!

      Thank you!!

    10. 10.

      Ann Marie

      Watergirl, and John, and all the front-pagers, thank you for everything you do and all the time you spend with this site. I’m mainly a lurker, but, to the extent possible, this site keeps me sane.  The thought of losing it was frightening!

    11. 11.

      Nukular Biskits

      I have no idea what the traffic stats are for BJ but I suspect there are large # of lurkers and semi-lurkers like me.

      I don’t remember exactly how I stumbled upon Mr. Cole’s rants years ago, but they’re now part of my daily routine.

      And, arguably, THE APOCOLYPSE was just as disruptive to the fly-by folks like me as it was for the regulars and the front-pagers.

      I’m glad that you were able to salvage everything (?).

    12. 12.

      sheila in nc

      I’ve been mostly lurking for over a decade now. I hadn’t thought about the interregnum in a long time but I remember it now — devastating for us, and I can’t even imagine what it was like for Watergirl and JC. You folks are so good at your job, it’s easy to forget how much you do behind the scenes. Thanks for the reminder; I’m endlessly grateful that this site and this community are here.

    13. 13.

      WaterGirl

      @SteveinPHX:

      Took me weeks to figure out what this was, but I knew I was on to something – intelligent life!

      That made me laugh.  I have been here so long I can’t recall exactly how I pieced together what BJ is.  Since it’s still sort of fresh in your mind, what did you come up with as you were making sense of BJ?

    15. 15.

      JaySinWA

      @Nukular Biskits:

      I don’t remember exactly how I stumbled upon Mr. Cole’s rants years ago, but they’re now part of my daily routine.

      I recall my first exposure came with an “enormous, mendacious, disembodied anus” set to Kokomo.

      Thanks WG for all you do here

      ETA The apocalypse was only a  year ago? Seems like much longer.

    16. 16.

      OzarkHillbilly

      OK OK… Thanx to all the folks who put in so much work at keeping this place going.

      Damn, that was actually kinda painful. ;-)

    18. 18.

      japa21

      BJ was a dream that was alive, then it became a nightmare. Due to the extreme diligence of everyone involved, which undoubtedly involved more than a little bit of yelling at people, the dream is once again alive.
      WaterGirl, I will never forget your kindness to me when I thought I had Covid. You have probably forgotten it but that is because that is the kind of person you are.
      In fact, that is the kind of person almost all the FPers are, even Dr. Silverman who has a heart of gold, even though I would never want to meet him in a dark alleyway.
      A while back, someone called this place a family. That met with some objections, understandably. Yet, I can guarantee you some people here find more warmth on this site than they found in their families growing up.
      So thank you so much.

    19. 19.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @JaySinWA: ​ I know with absolute certainty how much Love hurts. Some friends found a cave which, for lack of imagination they named the Love cave. It is over a mile long with about 3,000 ft of crawling just to start with. That cave always left a mark.

    20. 20.

      A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan)

      Many thanks to WG and JC for everything!! This place is great and has basically everything needed; I am astounded at the range of topics and expertise from the FPer’s posts, plus all the input (OTR etc.) from the jackels, plus pet pics. Thank you!

    22. 22.

      Josie

      I’m grateful for you, WaterGirl, and for John Cole, plus all the other front pagers. I don’t know how I would have maintained my sanity if I didn’t have this family and my family IRL for the last few years.
      I’m also grateful (and I’m sure my family is) that I am putting the finishing touches on my historical novel in preparation for self publishing on Amazon. It’s taken years, but I’m actually doing this. You never know what you can accomplish until you try.

    23. 23.

      Ken

      Let me unimaginatively add my grateful thanks to Watergirl for keeping things running, and to John for bringing us all together in the first place.

      I think I first found this site around 2005. I was reading Huffington Post to keep up with actual Katrina news — since there was such a difference between what I was hearing from relatives in the area and what I was seeing on TV. Either HuffPost had a link to BJ, or they had a link to some other site (Lawyers-Guns-Money, maybe) that had a link.

      I have also heard that the best test of a relationship is doing a small bathroom remodel together.

      But how much of that is disagreement over threaded comments paint colors for the cabinetry, versus simple stress at losing use of one bathroom?

    24. 24.

      Ken

      @MattF: Generally I’m in favor of stamping out grifting, but reports like that make me wonder just how much of the U.S. economy is based on it.

