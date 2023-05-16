As trans rights are under attack and trans youth are being targeted, in particular — love, compassion and pride are how we fight back.
Our San Francisco values are American values. -NP
🎁Gift Article:
— Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) May 15, 2023
Something good to start the day. E.J. Dionne, in the Washington Post, “Nancy Pelosi’s complexity is a useful lesson in our polarized moment”:
… San Francisco is a singular place, as I was reminded on a recent visit. After attending an early-morning Easter Mass, I stopped by that afternoon at Dolores Park, home of the annual “Hunky Jesus” and “Foxy Mary” celebration, a drag show organized by a 44-year-old queer and trans group, the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. You could view the gathering as a “Blasphemous San Francisco Easter tradition,” as SFGate put it, or as a celebration of freedom and peaceful coexistence — or both.
I mentioned my excursion to Pelosi during an interview in her office in the Capitol last week because in the years since she first arrived in Congress in 1987, she has spoken for the diversity of experience in her city not only from the perspective of a liberal politician but also as someone who takes her Catholic faith very seriously.
Her complexity is useful to ponder at a moment when rote commentary on political polarization suggests that our country is divided into camps that have nothing in common, that people are incapable of changing their minds on anything, that our lines of hatred and mistrust are impermeable, and that politicians are doomed to be cartoonlike representatives of prefabricated ideologies…
“We’re all God’s children,” she insisted. “People say to me, ‘Oh, it’s easy for you to be where you are because San Francisco is so tolerant.’ And I say to them, tolerant is a condescending word to me in certain respects. It’s not about tolerance; it’s about respect, and it’s about taking pride.”
In her first speech in Congress, she spoke of the urgency of the HIV/AIDS crisis that was ravaging the country — and her city especially. “I was going to funerals sometimes more than one a day, certainly more than one a week,” she said.
Pelosi’s perspective and experience lead her to believe that time is on the side of openness. She noted that during the AIDS crisis, many discovered for the first time that someone in their family was gay. “The more people knew people,” the more “attitudes changed.” The shift in public opinion around same-sex marriage seemed sudden, she said, but it wasn’t. It was the product of a long period of more and more Americans realizing that LGBTQ people were part of their lives. “I think that that same thing will happen on the trans front.”
Republicans, she added, have little to contribute on her revered kitchen table issues — she highlights the “unfinished business” of the child tax credit, family and medical leave, and home health care — so they turn to social divisions. As she summarized, “They have nothing, so they had to pick on trans” people…
Right before Donald Trump went on CNN for his town hall, Pelosi joined Hillary Clinton on a Zoom call with Democratic women. She told the group that “love” could be seen as an acronym for “Let Other Versions Exist.” Pelosi’s career has been a wager on the openness of her fellow citizens to many versions of being human and being American. It’s been a solid bet.
Said this before, will no doubt say it again: I was living in the Midwest when the AIDS crisis hit, and yes, there were genuinely good, caring people who actually believed, up till that moment, that they’d never even met a gay person. When they found out that it wasn’t just some Hollywood punchline — that their kid, their uncle, their priest, their good neighbor had fallen victims to the new plague — their image of the world, and their opinions, changed forever.
I was living in Massachusetts when we became the first state to legalize same-sex marriage, and a much gentler and less lethal version of a social shift happened. The more ‘ordinary’ people discovered that the new laws made a difference to their lives only in that some of their family / friends / neighbors were able to be happy in public, the fewer low-info voters were willing to support ‘traditionalists’ screaming that public orgies would be the next barricade breached.
There are too many openly trans Americans for the current disgraceful scandal-mongering by the GOP to ‘win’. I have nothing but sympathy and respect for the many, many individuals who are and will suffer because some politicians find it profitable to support a shrinking minority of bigots and phantasists, but I believe that (hopefully soon!) we as a nation will decide to Let Other Variants Exist!
