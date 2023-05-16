Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Love Means Let Other Versions Exist

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Love Means Let Other Versions Exist

17 Comments

Something good to start the day. E.J. Dionne, in the Washington Post, “Nancy Pelosi’s complexity is a useful lesson in our polarized moment”:

San Francisco is a singular place, as I was reminded on a recent visit. After attending an early-morning Easter Mass, I stopped by that afternoon at Dolores Park, home of the annual “Hunky Jesus” and “Foxy Mary” celebration, a drag show organized by a 44-year-old queer and trans group, the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. You could view the gathering as a “Blasphemous San Francisco Easter tradition,” as SFGate put it, or as a celebration of freedom and peaceful coexistence — or both.

I mentioned my excursion to Pelosi during an interview in her office in the Capitol last week because in the years since she first arrived in Congress in 1987, she has spoken for the diversity of experience in her city not only from the perspective of a liberal politician but also as someone who takes her Catholic faith very seriously.

Her complexity is useful to ponder at a moment when rote commentary on political polarization suggests that our country is divided into camps that have nothing in common, that people are incapable of changing their minds on anything, that our lines of hatred and mistrust are impermeable, and that politicians are doomed to be cartoonlike representatives of prefabricated ideologies…

“We’re all God’s children,” she insisted. “People say to me, ‘Oh, it’s easy for you to be where you are because San Francisco is so tolerant.’ And I say to them, tolerant is a condescending word to me in certain respects. It’s not about tolerance; it’s about respect, and it’s about taking pride.”

In her first speech in Congress, she spoke of the urgency of the HIV/AIDS crisis that was ravaging the country — and her city especially. “I was going to funerals sometimes more than one a day, certainly more than one a week,” she said.

Pelosi’s perspective and experience lead her to believe that time is on the side of openness. She noted that during the AIDS crisis, many discovered for the first time that someone in their family was gay. “The more people knew people,” the more “attitudes changed.” The shift in public opinion around same-sex marriage seemed sudden, she said, but it wasn’t. It was the product of a long period of more and more Americans realizing that LGBTQ people were part of their lives. “I think that that same thing will happen on the trans front.”

Republicans, she added, have little to contribute on her revered kitchen table issues — she highlights the “unfinished business” of the child tax credit, family and medical leave, and home health care — so they turn to social divisions. As she summarized, “They have nothing, so they had to pick on trans” people…

Right before Donald Trump went on CNN for his town hall, Pelosi joined Hillary Clinton on a Zoom call with Democratic women. She told the group that “love” could be seen as an acronym for “Let Other Versions Exist.” Pelosi’s career has been a wager on the openness of her fellow citizens to many versions of being human and being American. It’s been a solid bet.

Said this before, will no doubt say it again: I was living in the Midwest when the AIDS crisis hit, and yes, there were genuinely good, caring people who actually believed, up till that moment, that they’d never even met a gay person. When they found out that it wasn’t just some Hollywood punchline — that their kid, their uncle, their priest, their good neighbor had fallen victims to the new plague — their image of the world, and their opinions, changed forever.

I was living in Massachusetts when we became the first state to legalize same-sex marriage, and a much gentler and less lethal version of a social shift happened. The more ‘ordinary’ people discovered that the new laws made a difference to their lives only in that some of their family / friends / neighbors were able to be happy in public, the fewer low-info voters were willing to support ‘traditionalists’ screaming that public orgies would be the next barricade breached.

There are too many openly trans Americans for the current disgraceful scandal-mongering by the GOP to ‘win’. I have nothing but sympathy and respect for the many, many individuals who are and will suffer because some politicians find it profitable to support a shrinking minority of bigots and phantasists, but I believe that (hopefully soon!) we as a nation will decide to Let Other Variants Exist!

  • Baud
  • Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg
  • gene108
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • Gretchen
  • Matt McIrvin
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • Princess
  • rikyrah
  • The Oracle of Solace
  • Tony Jay

    17Comments

    1. 1.

      Tony Jay

      Yup. It’s about taking pride in being a decent person and demanding a better life for everyone over being a reactionary screamer obsessed with gunning down non-existent threats to non-existent ‘values’.

      Get that back and the Right have nowhere to go but back into their box*.

       

      * Which I’d suggest could then be dumped overboard somewhere in the middle of the Pacific, but I’m open to compromise.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Gretchen

      I was in the Midwest in 1975 and said I didn’t know any gay people. I was corrected: “you don’t know anyone that you know is gay”.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Kentucky’s Republican secretary of state has earned widespread praise for increasing his state’s voter turnout during the coronavirus pandemic and for expanding opportunities to vote. He has also shot down conspiracy theories about the 2020 election and defended his state’s election system from claims of fraud, a stance that could cost him his job.

      On Tuesday, Michael Adams is facing a primary challenge from two Republicans who align themselves with the growing faction within the GOP who believe elections are frequently rigged and stolen. The winner will face Buddy Wheatley, a Democrat and former state representative, in November.

      In an interview, Adams said it would “absolutely” be worth it if he loses the race to have defended and expanded Kentucky’s elections, but he was hopeful that Kentucky Republicans understood the ways his reforms had benefited them.

      “I’m not surprised that I have a primary, but I also think in my gut that if these Republicans utilized early voting and absentee voting, then they’re not going to hold it against me that I implemented those things,” he told the Guardian.

      They will utilize early voting and absentee voting, but they will still blame you for allowing people to vote while DEM.

      “There won’t be a GOP primary that doesn’t have election denialism as part of it,” said Ben Ginsberg, a conservative elections lawyer, at a recent conference for election officials in Washington DC.

      The lie has taken root in the heart and soul of the GOP.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Princess

      Yeah. I know so,so many people with trans kids, and they’re not all on the left. Hell, it sounds like Ted Cruz has a trans kid.

      in other news: Giuliani. What a creeper. And people forget but it tells you a lot about our news media that he was pushed so hard by them as a presidential candidate. When was that? 2008?

      Reply
    9. 9.

      gene108

      I feel most people now are willing to be a lot more open minded about things simply because they’ve come to realize gay marriage, transgender people existing, interracial marriage, etc. just doesn’t impact their lives at all.

      I think conservatives have noticed and are trying to turn back time, but public attitudes have changed and public attitudes are not going to change.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      In Kentucky, there have been no GOP politicians who served as Secretary of State in my lifetime that turned out to be rabid partisan assholes.

      Their staffs have always acted in an apolitical fashion, demonstrating competence and courtesy to all comers. If one of these lunatics gets in that could change, but I think it would be difficult to replace 20-plus year professionals with hangers on from flea markets, and there’d be a hell of a pushback.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Tony Jay

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):

      Breaking News – “After exposing the entire population of Wingnutopia to the zombie virus, Republican strategists express concern that messages other than “Eat Brainzzzz!!” show little sign of gaining purchase in key battleground races.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      gene108

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):

      It’s disturbing imo that even after their losses in the midterms they keep doubling down on this

      They literally do not have anything else to run on. They have no actual policies, and whatever claim they may have had to actually stand for something, like free trade for example, went out the window when Republicans decided to unquestioningly support TFG.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Matt McIrvin

      @gene108: If the situation shifts such that people learn their jobs, reputations and safety, and the safety of their families depend on being bigots, they’ll turn on a dime to being bigots again. That’s why conservatives are trying so hard to force it.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      On the main topic at hand, what we have here is a First Amendment issue – you know, the Amendment that isn’t there to simply allow evangelicals to fuck people over in the name of their faith.

      Want to associate with people of your gender for sexual pleasure? Freedom of association and assembly.

      Want to wear clothing outside of the cultural signifiers of birth gender? Freedom of expression.

      Want to disagree with enforced religious rules? Freedom of religion.

      It really is that simple.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      The Oracle of Solace

      My quest for better mental health began almost five years ago. I was personally quite surprised to find myself diagnosed with “girl”, though those closest to me were not. I either had one hell of a blind spot, or I had been suppressing quite a lot (¿por que no los dos?). Once I started on HRT (four years ago this month), the depression, anger, and anxiety lifted. Tomorrow I get the surgery, and, like so many other times over the last four years, I find myself wondering how many angry & depressed conservative men are actually women and don’t know it. They are, in the time-honoured conservative tradition, attacking the very thing that could make their lives better.

      Reply

