Two Things

First, nobody’s posted about it yet, Betty posted about this below and I actually read the post earlier and forgot that she had, so read her post about it.

Second, don’t miss the DougJ/NYT Pitchbot references in the latest Politico gossip column about the NYT. It turns out the current nepo baby publisher of the Times, Pinch or Paunch or Punch or whatever they call him, has his head so far up his anus huffing his own farts that a big part of their negative Biden coverage is because of this:

The Times’ desire for a sit-down interview with Biden by the newspaper’s White House team is no secret around the West Wing or within the D.C. bureau. Getting the president on the record with the paper of record is a top priority for publisher A.G. Sulzberger. So much so that last May, when Vice President Kamala Harris arrived at the newspaper’s midtown headquarters for an off-the-record meeting with around 40 Times journalists, Sulzberger devoted several minutes to asking her why Biden was still refusing to grant the paper — or any major newspaper — an interview. Harris, according to three people in the room that day, suggested that he contact the White House press office and later grumbled to aides about the back-and-forth being a waste of the allotted time.
[…]

But the pleas for an interview have gone nowhere. As Sulzberger often tells colleagues and as he and Kahn have stressed in private conversations with the administration, every modern president since Franklin Delano Roosevelt has done an interview with the Times. That, however, is an argument deemed uncompelling by Biden aides and one that, to some White House officials, smacks of entitlement. […]

In Sulzberger’s view, according to two people familiar with his private comments on the subject, only an interview with a paper like the Times can verify that the 81-year-old Biden is still fit to hold the presidency. […]

    Chris

      Chris

      In Sulzberger’s view, according to two people familiar with his private comments on the subject, only an interview with a paper like the Times can verify that the 81-year-old Biden is still fit to hold the presidency. […]

      Flipping that around, if Biden can win reelection (not that I’m assuming that, of course) without ever giving a New York Times interview, that would be a pretty big black eye for Sulzberger’s rag, wouldn’t it?  It would proclaim for everybody that the New York Times is just a badly socialized yapping dog, rather than the kingmaker it so desperately wants to be.

    3. 3.

      hitchhiker

      In Sulzberger’s view, according to two people familiar with his private comments on the subject, only an interview with a paper like the Times can verify that the 81-year-old Biden is still fit to hold the presidency.

      The surge of irritation that washed over me at reading these words was EPIC. Can anything ever penetrate that wall of obliviousness? Mr Sulzberger, check your premises, buddy. A paper like the Times … a paper which, nine years and counting, has still not found a way to discuss a narcissistic conman without genuflecting to those he conned?

      That’s who we ignorant voters must rely on? OMG.

    Nora

      Nora

      And for the record, just when did the New York Times ascertain that Trump was unfit to hold the presidency?

      Entitled isn’t even the word for it. If ever I had any intention of subscribing to the Times, they seem to be doing everything in their power to dissuade me from such a stupid action.

    3Sice

      3Sice

      FTFNYT has been in the tank for Trump from day one. Now things are literally going to shit and they want to play Clinton era finger wagging games.

      Send him down to Mar-a-stinko for his presidential interview. He can stuff a couple of menthol filters up his nostrils.

    9. 9.

      Tony Jay

       In Sulzberger’s view, according to two people familiar with his private comments on the subject, only an interview with a paper like the Times can verify grant the FTFNYT the unearned status to declare that the 81-year-old Biden is still fit manifestly unfit to hold the presidency for the reason that he acts like it’s his place, and it’s not his damned place!

      When they show you who they are, it’s okay to tell them who they are right back.

    10. 10.

      trollhattan

      I wonder if the WH social media guru Jersey gal has anything to do with ghosting the fuck the fucking NY Times? Because that would be epic.

      Punch the Punch!

    Baud

      Baud

      I believe the White House Correspondence Dinner is this weekend. I wonder what Biden has in store for the NYT this year.

    sdhays

      sdhays

      It’s astonishing how poorly these access journalists have handled their access to the Biden Administration and campaign. It’s totally entitlement. It’s like they don’t know how to act when a Democrat doesn’t open the door for them and offer to take their coat.

    15. 15.

      Harrison Wesley

      So all those dudes in rural diners are more fit to be President than Biden because they were willing to talk to The Paper Of Record?

    sdhays

      sdhays

      Elizabeth Bumiller is a name I haven’t heard in a long time. I don’t remember why, but I had visceral reaction to the name, so she must have rolled around in shit in the past decade or two and seemingly got promoted.

    hueyplong

      hueyplong

      I kind of like the idea of Biden not giving the FTFNYT the courtesy of an explanation, the proper messenger (ef goldman) being unavailable to deliver one.

    Ocotillo

      Ocotillo

      every modern president since Franklin Delano Roosevelt has done an interview with the Times.

      Times change….. Pun intended.

    Old School

      Old School

      From Politico:

      “All these Biden people think that the problem is Peter Baker or whatever reporter they’re mad at that day,” one Times journalist said. “It’s A.G. He’s the one who is pissed [that] Biden hasn’t done any interviews and quietly encourages all the tough reporting on his age.”

    28. 28.

      Chris

      @3Sice:

      FTFNYT has been in the tank for Trump from day one. Now things are literally going to shit and they want to play Clinton era finger wagging games.

      Yeah, what’s fucking amazing is how blatant the timing makes this.

      They spent all of 2021, 2022, and 2023 furiously weaving a narrative of Biden The Doddering Old Man that managed to get quite a bit of traction with the general public.  Only for that narrative to get completely pulverized by the one-two punch of the Valley Forge speech and the State of the Union, followed by videos everywhere showing that Trump, not Biden, is the one so senile that he literally can’t keep from nodding off in public all the time.  Now they’re desperate to get an interview simply because it’s the only way they think they can resuscitate the narrative.

      (Nothing Biden says, does, doesn’t say, or doesn’t do at the interview would actually matter: it’s just the excuse they’d need for a long Robert Hur type editorial about how he said it.  “President Biden dodders into the room.  ‘Howdy, Bob,’ he tries to wave, and we exchange old-fashioned pleasantries.  As he awkwardly takes his seat, I’m reminded of all the times I used to help my grandfather into his rocking chair.  His wavering arm gestures at the map on the wall: ‘We’ve got to send more arms to Ukraine,’ he wheezes.”)

    29. 29.

      Kay

      Screw them. They’re horrible. It isn’t just the politics crew either. They launch and promote moral panics constantly. Their “just asking questions!” on trans people is just awful. Pure bad faith.  They flogged a fake crime wave and spent months lying about the economy. Don’t even get me started on the obsession with tIvy league colleges to the exclusion of all other higher ed institutions, or their completely phony committment to free speech which doesn’t extend to criticism of the war in Gaza.

      Biden busted up Reaganomics – maybe it’s time to bring this ridiculously pompous and self aggrandizing crew of ninnies down a notch too.

      He should give a bunch of interviews to local papers. That wil drive them fucking crazy.

    30. 30.

      3Sice

      This duplicitous fool knows Trump is physically and mentally incapable of serving another term.

      But since the only option is a Democrat, he has to kneecap Biden under the guise of “fairness”.

    33. 33.

      Cacti

      I’ve had a low opinion of the NYT since the Iraq war.

      The recently leaked internal censorship memo for Times staff covering the Gaza conflict confirmed that nothing has changed.

