Drama Queens

by | 38 Comments

They don’t know how to govern, they don’t care, and they just want to make a scene and break shit:

As criticism builds in Republican ranks over the debt ceiling deal struck by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and President Joe Biden, some hard-line conservatives have begun floating the idea of toppling the speaker.

On a House Freedom Caucus call Monday night, Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., floated using the motion to vacate, a rule that would allow any House member to force a vote to remove the speaker, two sources familiar with the call said. Buck, speaking toward the end of the call, referred to it as the “elephant in the room,” a source said.

After House Freedom Caucus Chairman Scott Perry, R-Pa., suggested it might be too early for such a drastic threat, Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., proposed using the threat to force McCarthy to allow members to amend the bill on the House floor, under an “open rule” that could stall the bill’s passage. Perry responded that the issue would be discussed more when members return to Washington after the long weekend.

Beyond the fact that it is unconscionable to me that any would vote for these lunatics, I hate the framing of Gosar as a conservative. He’s a fucking fascist. Everyone in the Freedom caucus is.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    38Comments

    2. 2.

      bbleh

      They don’t know how to govern, they don’t care, and they just want to make a scene and break shit

      … and raise money from people more stupid than they who are so consumed by grievance they have become nihilists, and ultimately land a sinecure with OANN or some other wingnut propaganda mill.

      And increasingly, this IS what “conservative” means, and if you think you’re a conservative but you’re not with the program, then you’re just as bad as the libruls.

      @Baud: concur if you mean in the debt-limit kerfuffle, but not at all clear if you mean in the general sense, Exhibit A being the Trump Cult.

    4. 4.

      Gvg

      I think they will force a vote on McCartney, and it will die. If that occurs, it actually could slightly strengthen him.

      But it will make the real crazies more frustrated and attack their own, both in government and voters. They don’t like being shown they don’t have almost everyone agreeing with them, so it will splinter the GOP just a little further.

      I could be really wrong. I really don’t get these loonies at all. But they didn’t pull the trigger on the economy so far even while huffing and puffing again.

    6. 6.

      CaseyL

       

      …proposed using the threat to force McCarthy to allow members to amend the bill on the House floor, under an “open rule” that could stall the bill’s passage. Perry responded that the issue would be discussed more when members return to Washington after the long weekend.

      Now I guess we’ll get to see how many GOPers are nihilists through and through, versus how many just play the role for shits and giggles.

      If Biden and Jeffries plotted and schemed as well as I think they did, and if there are a few GOPers who prefer (like Liz Cheney) to create an authoritarian theocracy under cover of law, rather than burn everything down by crashing the global economy, then the Freedom Caucus might find itself quite marooned.

    8. 8.

      dmsilev

      I thought the Rules Committee already voted and there’s no open amendment process or anything like that.

      The lunatics do have the right to call a vote of confidence, essentially, on McCarthy; he had to agree to that to edge out the Speaker vote originally. And it’d only take a handful of loons to either topple him or for him to survive with the assent of Democrats (who could abstain, meaning that he’d just need a majority of the GOP, not a majority of the entire House, to survive). Surviving with the assent of Democrats would arguably be worse for McCarthy in the long run; the knives would really be out for him in that scenario.

    10. 10.

      Pete Downunder

      If memory serves, which at my age it might well not, Squeaker got in with a very bare majority of R votes and no Ds. A motion to vacate could thus easily be defeated by a few helpful D votes which POTUS may have offered as part of the deal. It will be interesting to watch.

    13. 13.

      Ruckus

      John, they don’t have any thing else to do but break shit. They don’t know anything else but to break shit.

      Their entire concept of life is to be pissed off for mumble, mumble, something.

      They are pissed that someone with skin darker than a normal piece of typewriter paper got elected president and vice president. They are pissed that being white doesn’t get them special anything. They are pissed that having a penis doesn’t get them special anything. Have to prove they have any value whatsoever? Not being able to take whatever they want? Being found out that they are racist fucks? Not being allowed to be racist fucks?  What in the fuck is this world coming to? And that’s not even the entire list. Of course they are pissed, they are being replaced by human beings, and being a complete asshole to everyone else in the world is out. It’s only taken several hundred decades but it’s here, possibly actual humanity.

    14. 14.

      different-church-lady

      “But I didn’t think I’d eat my own face!” says member of the Leopards Eating Everyone’s Faces Including Their Own to Spite Their Faces caucus.​

    15. 15.

      different-church-lady

      @Ruckus: ​
       

      they don’t have any thing else to do but break shit. They don’t know anything else but to break shit.

      They ran for office in the first place so they could break shit.

    16. 16.

      Kelly

      @CaseyL:  Now I guess we’ll get to see how many GOPers are nihilists through and through, versus how many just play the role for shits and giggles.

      Walter Sobchak: No, Donny, these men are nihilists, there’s nothing to be afraid of.

    19. 19.

      Kent

      They are REALLY bad at actual politicking, especially against an old experience hand like Biden.

      The Debt Ceiling deal was really a HUGE UNFORCED error by the House GOP.  They owned the House already and we all cued up to negotiate some kind of serious budget deal in the fall since the 2024 and beyond budgets have to come through the House anyway.  So Democrats were going to have to deal with them at some point and negotiate some sort of budget compromise.

      By tying EVERYTHING to the hard Armageddon deadline of the Debt Ceiling they were forced to take whatever broad deal they could get in a week or so with only leadership doing the negotiating.   They had zero chance to take a hatchet to the specific agency funding that they hated like the EPA while preserving stuff they wanted like farm supports and flood insurance for the MAGA hordes with beachfront property in Florida and the Gulf Coast.  Because all that sort of thing happens at the committee level which they bypassed by going straight to Biden for “negotiations”

      So they got a few nickel and dime things, and the sort of broad spending moratorium they were going get anyway in the fall by threatening government shutdown.  And now the parameters of the Federal budget are more or less fixed for the next two years.

      Honest to God, Biden may be the best Democratic politician we have had since FDR.  And no one seems to actually realize it.

    24. 24.

      Kent

      @Pete Downunder:If memory serves, which at my age it might well not, Squeaker got in with a very bare majority of R votes and no Ds. A motion to vacate could thus easily be defeated by a few helpful D votes which POTUS may have offered as part of the deal. It will be interesting to watch.

      It would be political malpractice of epic historic levels for the Dems to give McCarthy a single fucking vote.

      Watching the House melt down into a cesspool of dysfunctional bile is the best advertisement possible to vote Dem in 2024.

      An organized and productive GOP House can do no good at all, only bad.  And in a gridlocked Congress, all the action is in the Senate anyway with all the judicial and agency confirmations.

    25. 25.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Kent:

      It would be political malpractice of epic historic levels for the Dems to give McCarthy a single fucking vote.

      Would a vote to vacate the Speaker’s chair interfere with this debt limit deal?

      I understand it’s cleared the House Rules committee vote

    26. 26.

      Kent

      @dmsilev:

      I thought the Rules Committee already voted and there’s no open amendment process or anything like that.

      The lunatics do have the right to call a vote of confidence, essentially, on McCarthy; he had to agree to that to edge out the Speaker vote originally. And it’d only take a handful of loons to either topple him or for him to survive with the assent of Democrats (who could abstain, meaning that he’d just need a majority of the GOP, not a majority of the entire House, to survive). Surviving with the assent of Democrats would arguably be worse for McCarthy in the long run; the knives would really be out for him in that scenario.

      No, no, GOD know.  It would be politically insane for the Dems to do anything to help McCarthy.   Let them implode and get out the popcorn is the only correct answer.  And the best advertisement for voting blue in 2024.

    28. 28.

      Kent

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): I have no idea.  But I suspect the debt ceiling vote would come first.  It is scheduled for tomorrow.  After that who cares.  If the Senate votes approves it unchanged it doesn’t even go back to the House but straight to Biden.

    29. 29.

      HumboldtBlue

      I just finished episode 3 of Homicide: Life On The Street.

      It’s a great show, groundbreaking in ways for the cop show formula on TV, but what stands out is the cast. So many recognizable faces, already known, and not a car chase or gun battle to be found. They still solve some difficult shit in 47 minutes, but we kinda expect that, and you can definitely see the original DNA for the whole Law and Order franchise.

      And for that matter, the original DNA of The Wire as well.

      The new faces that we now all recognize are what really stands out, like bit-part characters Edie Falco and Eric Dellums and a couple dozen other faces that leave you asking yourself “where do I know them from?”

      It holds up very well.

    30. 30.

      piratedan

      @Kent: some of us do, but I kind of doubt that it would be echoed by our 4th estate betters.

      Granted, there is STILL a possibility that the GOP will douse themselves and light a match just to watch the world burn (and I think THAT select caucus contains a good many of the J6 conspirators). I believe that Biden and Jeffries and Schumer have talked about the likely scenarios and outcomes and what the responses will be depending upon whichever scenario presents itself.  I suspect that the media will continue to just see Biden as an old dude who can be nice and civil to people he doesn’t especially like and can even poke fun at himself and not really understand that he’s been walking these halls for a long time, enjoys being a politician in order to make lives better and is not hung up on all of the usual bs that the media finds so important.

      I’m really coming to the point that the number of people in the media that have a good handle on what constitutes good government and truly understand the stakes of watching the GOP embrace fascism could fill a small high school gym.

    31. 31.

      barbequebob

      @Kelly: He had a heart attack, so I guess you could say the Nihilists killed him indirectly. But, seems to me that if you have a  bad heart like he did, something will kill you.

    34. 34.

      RevRick

      @Kent: This would be fine, but only after the debt ceiling vote gets passed in the House. After that vote would be delicious, because until the House elects a Speaker, it cannot conduct any business whatsoever. A House without a Speaker means the Jim Jordans have no committees to conduct their bogus investigations. And given this deal runs through January 1, 2025, we can basically live without the House doing anything. But the debt ceiling bill must be passed first.
      So, if there’s a motion to vacate (a privileged motion) before the debt ceiling vote, then Democrats have to vote to preserve McCarthy as Speaker.

    37. 37.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @RevRick:

      So, if there’s a motion to vacate (a privileged motion) before the debt ceiling vote, then Democrats have to vote to preserve McCarthy as Speaker

      Exactly. But hold on, say Dems do supply the needed votes to save McCarthy’s bacon. If a motion to vacate is a privileged motion, what’s to stop them from simply calling another motion to vacate?

    38. 38.

      dmsilev

      @RevRick: Is that true? I know it’s the case at the beginning of a term, because electing a Speaker is needed to set the committee memberships and operating rules and so forth, but if a Speaker gets defenestrated midway through the term, are all of those organizational items immediately null and void?

