Open Thread: Is This For Real?

I have been working all day and I just saw this tweet:

Does god love us this much?

CNN article

Update: So Trump wouldn’t let Corcoran search Trump’s office, so Corcoran didn’t want to sign off on the document saying they had done a diligent search, but he was willing to the the female attorney sign off?  What a piece of shit.

Open thread.

    54Comments

    3. 3.

      Ken

      I think the shovels part is just an exaggerated way of saying they’re going after more evidence — but the thing about Trump is, you can never be 100% certain.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      lollipopguild

      He feels that as president he can do anything he wants and nobody can make him pay for it. “Rules and laws for thee but not for me!”

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Wapiti

      My first take is that he was lying about having the document, to show off. Otherwise, why not show them and swear them to secrecy wink wink nudge nudge

      ETA: Not saying the FBI shouldn’t toss Bedminster. Wouldn’t be prudent not to look.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      WaterGirl

      @Ken: Well, I didn’t mean literally for real.  But I would be thrilled if they went to Bedminster looking for documents.

      And where is the -ex Mrs. Trump buried?  I know there’s someone who wants that grave dug up for classified documents and other treasures.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      New Deal democrat

      @Ken: OMG, the gag about the missing classified documents being buried in Ivana’s pauper’s grave might be true after all….

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Pete Downunder

      Also too from Guardian USA:

       Jack Smith, who is also investigating Trump’s handling of classified documents, has subpoenaed former Trump White House staffers as well as Christopher Krebs, who oversaw the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (Cisa) under Trump, the Times said, citing unnamed source

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Scout211

      In case you can’t click through, an excerpt from the CNN EXCLUSIVE: Trump captured on tape talking about classified document he kept after leaving the White House

      Federal prosecutors have obtained an audio recording of a summer 2021 meeting in which former President Donald Trump acknowledges he held onto a classified Pentagon document about a potential attack on Iran, multiple sources told CNN, undercutting his argument that he declassified everything.

      The recording indicates Trump understood he retained classified material after leaving the White House, according to multiple sources familiar with the investigation. On the recording, Trump’s comments suggest he would like to share the information but he’s aware of limitations on his ability post-presidency to declassify records, two of the sources said.

      CNN has not listened to the recording, but multiple sources described it. One source said the relevant portion on the Iran document is about two minutes long, and another source said the discussion is a small part of a much longer meeting.

      . . .
      Prosecutors have asked witnesses about the recording and the document before a federal grand jury. The episode has generated enough interest for investigators to have questioned Gen. Mark Milley, one of the highest-ranking Trump-era national security officials, about the incident.

      The July 2021 meeting was held at Trump’s golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, with two people working on the autobiography of Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows as well as aides employed by the former president, including communications specialist Margo Martin. The attendees, sources said, did not have security clearances that would allow them access to classified information. Meadows didn’t attend the meeting, sources said.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Ken:

      I think the shovels part is just an exaggerated way of saying they’re going after more evidence — but the thing about Trump is, you can never be 100% certain. 

      Isn’t his first Eurotrash wife’s grave on that golf course?

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Rebel’s Dad

      I don’t have a car, but I live in Newark so if one of y’all will pick me up I’m happy to help shovel!

      Reply
    19. 19.

      prostratedragon

      @Wyatt Salamanca:  Often of late I’ve thought of the Liebowitz Principle: you do not know anyone as stupid as Donald Trump. Applies to all conceivable sets of acquaintance.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Bill Arnold

      The media is starting to glimpse how close the USA was to a catastrophic Trump-driven war with Iran.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Ken

      @WaterGirl: And where is the -ex Mrs. Trump buried?

      Bedminster.

      It’s possible the investigators are getting a warrant to search the golf club, since it seems Trump was taking (and leaving) the classified documents everywhere.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Matt McIrvin

      In the media you can stay out of trouble by flooding them with so many stories about your misdeeds that they don’t have time to dig deep into any one of them. Maybe that doesn’t work with prosecutors?

      Reply
    30. 30.

      oldgold

      The document being discussed on this tape is a plan for militarily attacking Iran. Another document Trump kept was our analysis of Iran’s nuclear program. Now, who would be interested in this information on Iran?

      I will be damn surprised if the $audis are not involved in this.

      My guess is the Israelis know plenty about this too.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Jim, Foolish Literlist

      @Scout211:  this is wild and scary and pathetic all at once

      The meeting in which Trump discussed the Iran document with others happened shortly after The New Yorker published a story by Susan Glasser detailing how, in the final days of Trump’s presidency, Milley instructed the Joint Chiefs to ensure Trump issued no illegal orders and that he be informed if there was any concern. The story infuriated Trump.
      Glasser reported that in the months following the election, Milley repeatedly argued against striking Iran and was concerned Trump “might set in motion a full-scale conflict that was not justified.” Milley and others talked Trump out of taking such a drastic action, according to the New Yorker story.
      On the recording and in response to the story, Trump brings up the document, which he says came from Milley. Trump told those in the room that if he could show it to people, it would undermine what Milley was saying, the sources said. One source says Trump refers to the document as if it is in front of him.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      WaterGirl

      So Trump wouldn’t let Corcoran search Trump’s office, so Corcoran didn’t want to sign off on the document saying they had done a diligent search, but he was willing to the the female attorney sign off?  What a piece of shit.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Scout211

      Interesting.  Tuberville’s top military adviser bows out (warning:  Politico)

      Apparently, Tuberville wants all the credit for stalling all military promotions.

       

      Morgan Murphy says he resigned after a Washington Post story suggested he took credit for the senator’s military nomination blockade.
      Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s (R-Ala.) national security adviser told POLITICO that he has resigned over a Washington Post story suggesting he was instrumental in orchestrating the senator’s controversial blockade of hundreds of senior military nominations.

      A profile by the Washington Post on Friday depicted Morgan Murphy as taking credit for Tuberville’s hold, which has roiled the Department of Defense. The blockade is a response to the Pentagon’s abortion travel policy, which Tuberville opposes.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      WaterGirl

      @WaterGirl: How does that not completely trash Corcoran’s reputation as a respected attorney?

      Also, someone (I forget who) said that at attorney of Corcoran’s level doesn’t just let the “body man” tell him where he can and cannot search, so there is speculation that Trump may have been directly involved in that conversation.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @mrmoshpotato:

      Yup! And I’ve always believed that barbers and hairdressers have among the most gratifying of professions. Whenever you walk in, you’re shaggy and unkempt. When you walk out, you invariably look FABulous!!

      Reply
    38. 38.

      artem1s

      @WaterGirl: ​
       

      And where is the -ex Mrs. Trump buried? I know there’s someone who wants that grave dug up for classified documents and other treasures.

      Honestly I was actually hoping he was referring to digging up the fairways and the greens. It will really chap TFG’s ass if they go digging holes in his crappy course.
      That poor woman has been through enough. But it serves that cheap asshole right if they do exhume, for burying her there instead of buying a plot at an actual cemetery.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Scout211:

      I was today years old when I learned that Tommy Tuberville’s middle name is Hawley, and now I’m obsessed with finding out if he and Josh Hawley are related.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Scout211

      @WaterGirl: Agreed. But IMO, there are many (if not all) attorneys on Trump’s various legal teams that are now defending themselves by making it seem as though Trump was the boss of them, even in legal matters when they, as his attorneys, should have intervened.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Scout211

      Abbott appoints interim attorney general in Texas following Paxton’s impeachment

      Anyone from Texas know anything about this guy?

      Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday appointed former Secretary of State John Scott to temporarily serve as attorney general after the state House of Representatives impeached Ken Paxton.

      “John Scott has the background and experience needed to step in as a short-term interim Attorney General during the time the Attorney General has been suspended from duty,” Abbott said in a statement Wednesday. “His decades of experience and expertise in litigation will help guide him while serving as the state’s top law enforcement officer.”

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Wyatt Salamanca

      @mrmoshpotato:

      @prostratedragon:

      Even with this Mt. Everest volume of evidence revealing Trump’s corruption, he’s still the overwhelming favorite to win the Republican nomination.  And all of the assholes running against him will shout from the rooftops “Nothing to see here folks” whenever one of these stories is published.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Geminid

      @oldgold: Regarding the “attack plan,” I’d be surprised if Milley gave Trump anything an open source analyst could not surmise. But Classified is Classified, and this could be good evidence of intent.

      The intelligence estimate of Iran’s nuclear program would be of interest to the Saudis and Russia too, especially if it disclosed sources and methods. But the U.S. intelligence agencies learned early on that Trump was not to be trusted though, and they most likely screened estimates provided Trump very carefully.

      The Israelis might be curious, but they already know more about Iran’s nuclear program than anyone besides the Iranians.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      RSA

      How hard is it to return shit that doesn’t belong to you?

      Most Americans learn this as kids, when they get a library card.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Kirk

      @Scout211:

      Let me brief.

      Deputy AG Scott was Abbot’s secretary of state from 2021 to January of this year. His primary focus was the “integrity of the election” — yes, the Texas rules and issues from the government side were his.

      Even though he’s the deputy AG he’s a registered and active lobbyist (yes that’s legal in Texas).

      Not sure you need more details to know what he is.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      gene108

      @Scout211:

      I will never understand why one Senator objecting to something can block all Senate action on that specific thing.

      Senate needs to overhaul more rules than just the filibuster. It’s a broken institution.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Hob

      @artem1s: To be clear, that tweet is not from Jack Smith, it’s from an Internet rando who goes by that name. I’ve seen some speculation that maybe it’s someone who’s actually in DOJ and knows things, but I sure wouldn’t count on it– at least, if that’s true then I would say that person is an irresponsible attention-seeker and shouldn’t be doing it, because why would a sensible and well-meaning person take the slightest chance of being mistaken for their boss by people who don’t read super carefully?

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Geminid

      So Mark Meadows had two people collaborating on his autobiography. And they were interviewing Trump about what Meadows did. What is that about? I’m kind of interested on Meadows’ account, but a grand jury may have had first dibs. Meadows could end up writing the last chapters in a prison cell.

      The memoir I really want to see is the one written by the other Mark: Mark Milley. He’ll retire soon, and I do not think he will wait very long to tell his story. It will be his side, so it will need to be read critically. But I don’t expect Milley to cut Trump one millimeter of slack. I think he hates Trump’s guts.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      ColoradoGuy

      I had originally thought that yeah, T****’s aides would be sleazy enough to slip some documents into the coffin, just to keep them away from the FBI. No proof they did, but they’re certainly capable of it … look at the kind of people who work for T****.

      But it just occurred to me … maybe the ex-wife is actually in a New Jersey landfill somewhere, and the coffin is crammed full of dangerous documents? I wouldn’t put it past any of them … they’re all wannabe mobsters, and that would be right up their alley.

      Reply

