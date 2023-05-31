I have been working all day and I just saw this tweet:

Grab your shovels. We’re going to Bedminster.https://t.co/DTC42g9mzy — Jack E. Smith ⚖️ (@7Veritas4) May 31, 2023

Does god love us this much?

CNN article

Update: So Trump wouldn’t let Corcoran search Trump’s office, so Corcoran didn’t want to sign off on the document saying they had done a diligent search, but he was willing to the the female attorney sign off? What a piece of shit.

🚨🚨 BREAKING 🚨🚨 Evan Corcoran was WAVED OFF from searching trump’s office for classified documents. He was told to just look in the storage room. https://t.co/3z6zTf2PPC — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) May 30, 2023

