Wednesday Evening Open Thread: Enconium

Wednesday Evening Open Thread: Enconium

31 Comments

This post is in: ,

Rothkopf’s not wrong here, but this twitter-essay is maybe just a little over the top…

The opposition won’t cover it because it is not in their interests to tell the truth. (It’s why they never do.) Editors and producers will shy away from it because positive stories don’t sell like conflict does. Consequently most of the media won’t present the simple facts.

It should be said, Biden uses the lack coverage to his advantage. He let’s the crazies & the partisans and the weathervane pundits and the people who have forgotten that the first job of journalists is to report the truth as it is, as a kind of shield while he just does his job.

He sidesteps controversy. He does not rub his opponents noses in it every time he outmaneuvers them. (Yesterday he explicitly stated he was conscious of this, that he was not going to bang the drum about the debt deal because it would imperil it.)

Some in his own party lament the lack of self-congratulatory chest-thumping. But governing well is Biden’s communications strategy. He’s just old school enough to believe in the common sense of the American people.

And his electoral results and that of the Democratic Party during his presidency have also defied conventional wisdom (which is always wrong these days for just the reasons cited above) and been much stronger than expected.

You know the list. Everyone knows the list. Massive legislative accomplishments greater than those of any president since LBJ with the American Rescue Plan, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, the Inflation Reduction Act, the CHIPS and Science Act…

…300 bipartisan bills passed, etc. Should the current debt deal pass, it will rank among these achievements (and will, in part, because he knows it must be structured so his opponents can take credit for the outcome too.)…

===

No fair-minded observer can doubt that Biden has achieved what he has while fighting a movement to gut American democracy and strip away the basic rights of voters, of women, of the LGBTQ community, of people of color and of the poor.

Again, he has done this with actions and not just words–by appointing more judges than any of his predecessors in the same period of time, by ensuring those judges like his cabinet, looks more like the American people, is more diverse than any in history.

If he had done nothing at all, achieved none of the above, but was simply the only actively pro-democracy, pro-Constitution candidate running for president, was the only leading candidate who actually stands up to & opposes our enemies like Russia (rather than kowtowing to them)-

then he would deserve the support of every patriotic American, everyone who believes in the promise of the American idea. But of course, that stark fact is not covered for what it is either. Because to say Biden is pro-democracy and pro-American and his opponents are not…

…would be considered by the mush-minded, click and ratings hungry leadership of the mega-businesses that control what we see and hear to be “slanted.” Yes, it would be slanted toward the truth. Yes, it would be slanted towards real journalism…

But they don’t care. But, fortunately for us all, Biden has found the path around them. He has chosen the path that leads directly to the people. He has delivered. The majority of Americans can see what he has done and is doing and stands for.

They know he wants to protect our freedoms, protect our children from guns, protect us from our enemies, ensure our future, ensure the government works for all Americans–from the middle out and from the bottom up–and they know the MAGA GOP and its chosen leaders do not.

It is why, personally, I have confidence that in 2024, we will see Biden and the Democrats win by big margins. We will see the voters send the message that MAGA extremism is a loser. We will see them express their displeasure with economic terror tactics and institutional racism.

Naturally, given the filters through which we view everything, we must not be complacent. Indeed, we should not seek to eke out a win. We should, as we have discussed on my podcasts recently (with folks like @SimonWDC) we should be seeking the biggest margins in recent memory.

But we have a great advantage in that effort. We have a historically significant president who has tuned out the Beltway noise and is working on compiling a record for the ages. We have a @VP who is herself making history daily and is herself compiling a great record.

Should we share this message? Should we make sure we do what we can in this age when all of us have platforms on social media, using new media, within our own networks, to make sure the truth is heard? Of course.

But we can take comfort in knowing that truth is on our side and that this exceptionally accomplished administration has no plans to stop exceeding expectations, to stop making history on behalf of all of us and what we need at this precarious moment in our history.

  • BigJimSlade
  • Bill Arnold
  • Cameron
  • Dan B
  • eclare
  • Frankensteinbeck
  • H.E.Wolf
  • JaneE
  • Jim, Foolish Literlist
  • JML
  • JPL
  • Matt
  • Miss Bianca
  • mrmoshpotato
  • Ohio Mom
  • Old Dan and Little Ann
  • Old School
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • piratedan
  • Raoul Paste
  • satby
  • schrodingers_cat
  • terraformer
  • The Kropenhagen Interpretation
  • WaterGirl

    31 Comments

    2. 2.

      Old Dan and Little Ann

      My wife wanted Biden to be President more than anyone I know.  She’s an AP Gov teacher.  I teased her for almost 2 years after he declared. He wasn’t even in my top 3.  Never been happier to be so wrong.  He is the right President at the right time. Kudos, Dark Brandon!

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Ohio Mom

      I dunno, I don’t have that much faith in those perennially undecided voters. But I am more than willing to be wrong.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Jim, Foolish Literlist

      @Ohio Mom: I think we’re a year away from having any idea of what the political ground will look like for ’24, from the economy to foreign policy to who the GOP nominee– if there were political bookies out there, I’d bet against DeSantis even if the actuarial tables and McD’s fryer oil take trump away. I think Manchin is toast, Tester will hang on and Sherrod Brown will need all the help we can give him

      Reply
    8. 8.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      I agree with the factual substance of the Rothkopf essay, no question.

      As far as the tone, there’s a deeper truth here that needs expressing. The President needs some goddamn cheerleaders. He’s doing a great job, just really fucking effective.

      I don’t agree with everything he’s done as President, but this is the best version of Joe Biden I’m aware has ever existed along with the best version of the Democratic Party. They’re advancing important priorities in surprising ways, many of which have been stuck for decades.

      So Rah, rah, sis, boom, bah! Let’s go, Joe!

      Reply
    9. 9.

      JaneE

      Again, not over the top.  And saying that is is a little over the top also proves his point.

      we should be seeking the biggest margins in recent memory.

      Yes we should, but we should also not expect that even the largest margins in history will prevent a certain party and his political party from screaming that the election was stolen, in terms designed to incite violence if not a civil war.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      piratedan

      would agree regarding my fellow Jackals take on Rothkopf, the only reason he doesn’t sound like a Balloon Juice commenter is that there’s a decided lack of profanity in his take.

      He’s doing ALL of this despite the media and going against a party that has condoned (if not embraced) Fascism as their new model for governance.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      H.E.Wolf

      I’m very willing to help the Democrats to a landslide victory in Nov. 2024, up and down the national and state tickets.

      And I’ve got time to help the Dems in Virginia do likewise in Nov. 2023. :)

      Reply
    14. 14.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @Miss Bianca: I think Rothkopf might be overestimating our electorate somewhat, but other than that…I have to say I agree with him.

      Maybe, maybe not. But things feel different now. Fewer, though more intense, wingers seem to be out there providing their unsolicited wisdom. The sparsely engaged people I know don’t have a problem with Biden. Unrepresentative sample going on vibes, but I’m confident.

      Hell, look at some trends. We millennial haven’t been buying the Republicans’ shit and Gen Z after us even less so. Young folk have been showing up too. Keep the pressure on, I want 2024 to be a watershed year in American politics.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      schrodingers_cat

      Tuning out the journo bros and the horseshoe Twitter amen chorus is Biden’s superpower

      ETA: Compared to the farcical stage managed events by PM Modi I realize how lucky we are to have Biden as the President.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Matt

      Stealthily, without proportionate recognition, Joe Biden is not just having a good presidency, he’s having one that is historic in its concrete achievements and successes.

      A good reminder that the only thing dumber than a Trumpkin is a centrist.

      Multiple states are literally enacting genocidal policies against trans people, and Rothkopf is cheering for how effectively the administration has stood up to hippies.

      They lied to get a bill full of highway pork passed then stuffed the BBB straight down the memory-hole and now they want us to clap for all the “accomplishments”.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @Matt: They only did what they could do and not what they couldn’t do.  That makes me grumpy.

      More of BBB than you acknowledge made it to final passage and know what I see when I look at the parts they failed to pass?

      Goals for the next go-around.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Bill Arnold

      Joe Biden’s main superpower[1] is that his opponents consistently underestimate him. Since the USA media’s political coverage of POTUS Biden is mostly in opposition to him, they too are very often beclowned by this superpower.
      [1] In part it’s Joe Biden’s stutter.
      In part it’s the USA right-wing’s compulsion to always confidently downgrade their assessments of the competence of their opposition, and upgrade their assessments of their own competence. They don’t do Eeyore-ing like Democrats do.
      In part, it’s that GOP/(USA)Conservative members are more gullible on average than their opposition.
      In part, it’s that the parasites that grift off the GOP/RW use well-crafted falsehoods that target RW conceptual biases to fatten their grift-take.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Old School

      @Matt:

      Rothkopf is cheering for how effectively the administration has stood up to hippies.

      I assume you are referencing some other piece because that doesn’t summarize the above essay in the slightest.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @Bill Arnold: In part, it’s that the parasites that grift off the GOP/RW use well-crafted falsehoods that target RW conceptual biases to fatten their grift-take.

      I mean they get the job done but “well-crafted?” Not a lot of craft needed for people who see what they want to see.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Cameron

      In addition to cash and get-out-the-vote work, running for offices for which no other Democrat is in the race is something I think some of us should consider.  I know I’m considering it, since I’m a lone old fart who has the time to do so.  I have no illusions that I could actually win anything here in Manatee County, but anything that makes Republicans do a little work and spend a little money is all to the good.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      JML

      Biden does have an advantage over most of the modern presidents: he actually knows how the federal government works and has a lot of experience in moving legislation. It’s been held as gospel truth for a long time that it’s easier to win the presidency from the statehouse than Congress, but they don’t talk as much about what prepares you better to govern.

      Obama did a lot of great things, but had a couple of significant flaws as a president: not being able to turn his personal popularity and accomplishments as president into larger legislative majorities after his election, and struggling to negotiate legislative deals (he never got past the GOP and the Lieberman’s of the world moving the goalposts on him). Biden seems to have a handle on the legislative deal-making in a better way, which may come both from his experience in the Senate, but also seeing what went wrong when he was VP. We’ll see if he can leverage his personal likability and significant accomplishments into legislative majorities in 2024…

      Biden is dealing with the most incompetent and recalcitrant GOP House you could have possibly designed. The GOP Senate has less power since they’re still in the minority, barely, but Senate rules give them more power than they deserve; they’re equally recalcitrant, but generally more competent, even with their rump of utter crazies. It’s really rather staggering just how awful they all are. Even Obama had more to work with there, he was just more likely to get stabbed in the back by members of his own party…

      Reply

