You are here: Home / Civil Rights / LGBTQ Rights / LGBTQ Rights Are Human Rights / Thursday Morning Open Thread: Pride Month

Thursday Morning Open Thread: Pride Month

Thursday Morning Open Thread: Pride Month

(Drew Sheneman via GoComics.com)

On the last day of May, President Joe Biden issued a proclamation Wednesday from the White House declaring June as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and Intersex Pride Month. It comes amid a wave of conservative attacks on the LGBTQ+ community.

“During Pride Month, we honor a movement that has grown stronger, more vibrant, and more inclusive with every passing year,” the proclamation read. “Pride is a celebration of generations of LGBTQI+ people who have fought bravely to live openly and authentically. And it is a reminder that we still have generational work to do to ensure that everyone enjoys the full promise of equity, dignity, protection, and freedom.”

Biden referenced the laws Republican-led legislatures have introduced in states nationwide, calling it an “inflection point.”

“In 2023 alone, State and local legislatures have already introduced over 600 hateful laws targeting the LGBTQI+ community. Books about LGBTQI+ people are being banned from libraries. Transgender youth in over a dozen States have had their medically necessary health care banned. Homophobic and transphobic vitriol spewed online has spilled over into real life, as armed hate groups intimidate people at Pride marches and drag performances and threaten doctors’ offices and children’s hospitals that offer care to the LGBTQI+ community.”…

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre explained to The Advocate why the LGBTQ+ community is front of mind for Biden.

“During Pride Month, we celebrate the strength, resilience, and bravery of the LGBTQI+ community and reaffirm our commitment to fighting for equality and freedom for all people,” Jean-Pierre said. “This year alone, more than 600 anti-LGBTQI+ bills have been filed in statehouses across the country and a significant portion of these bills target transgender youth.”

She continued, “As President Biden says, these young people are some of the bravest people he knows, but no one should have to be brave just to be themselves. The Biden-Harris Administration is going to continue to speak out and stand up against these attacks and we are going to remain focused on advancing equality for LGBTQI+ people across the country.”



Also proud:

HISTORY!:


(Gen. Friedrich von Steuben, represent!)


(Same for Casimir Pulaski!)

    21Comments

    1. 1.

      satby

      Thank you AL, for highlighting that it is pride month. All of us, allies and LGTBQ+, need to be loud and proud this month and push back against the hate.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      japa21

      @satby: ​
        Specially us allies. We can’t let our friends, family members, co-workers, etc. who are LGBTQI+ think they are standing alone.
      @rikyrah: ​
       Good morning.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      rikyrah

      @japa21:

        Specially us allies. We can’t let our friends, family members, co-workers, etc. who are LGBTQI+ think they are standing alone.

       

      So true. they are not alone.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Roger Moore

      MacArthur’s attitude was fairly widespread during WWII.  In his WWII memoir, my grandfather mentions a couple of gay soldiers in his unit.  The common attitude seems to have been to look the other way at what they did with their time off as long as they did their job while they were on duty.  Admittedly, he was extremely liberal, especially for someone who was a career officer, so he might have been projecting his attitudes onto others, but there was no indication they got written up or anyone tried to discharge them.  The military was doing its utmost to get every soldier it could, so they weren’t going to throw people out for what were ultimately irrelevant reasons.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      UncleEbeneezer

      Happy Pride Month to all in the LGBTQIA community.  You make the world a better and more beautiful place for us all.  We see you.  We love you :)

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Geminid

      Reporting from Istanbul, three journalist wrote a timely article published May 31 by the New York Times, titled “After Erdogan’s Attacks, Fear Spreads Among LGBTQ People in Turkey.” Turkish LGBTQ people are rattled by the way President Erdogan made attacks on LGBTQ Turks a campaign theme in his presidential campaign.

      No political parties were advocating on issues like same sex marriage or adoption, and when a civil rights group asked the 2000+ National Assembly candidates to commit to protecting LGBT rights, only 58 signed on (11 of them were elected to the 600-member Assembly).

      Erdogan used the issue of LGBTQ influence anyway, to attack his opponent and motivate his own voters. He is already looking towards important municipal elections next March, and will likely continue pushing this issue.

      Turkiye does not have a Pride Month, but activists will celebrate a Pride Week starting June 19. Don’t expect Pride parades, though. They typically are banned:

         Officials often cite vague concepts like “general morals” and “public order” to act against activities they don’t like, such as Pride week.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Betty Cracker

      This kinda sucks:

      Pentagon cancels drag show at Air Force base as Pride Month begins

      CNN — The Pentagon forced an Air Force base in Nevada to cancel a drag show at the start of Pride Month that had already been approved, according to three officials familiar with the situation.

      The drag show at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada was scheduled for June 1 and recognizes the importance of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender service members and civilian personnel. According to a military official, it would have been the third annual drag show held at Nellis, known as “The Home of the Fighter Pilot” and the Air Force’s center for advanced fighter training.

      Despite the previous two events being held at the base, this one was not allowed to move forward after the Pentagon intervened on Wednesday, according to two defense officials, forcing the base to cancel the event or move it to a different location.

      Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has spoken in support Pride Month in the military, saying in 2021 that “LGBTQ+ citizens have fought to defend our rights and freedoms from the founding of our nation to the Civil War” and beyond. But he has drawn a line at allowing drag events or shows to be hosted at military bases, one of the officials said, making clear that DoD funds cannot be appropriated for such events…

      In March, Austin told a House Armed Services Committee hearing that “drag shows are not something the Defense Department supports or funds.” Pressed by Rep. Matt Gaetz, a Republican from Florida who has attacked the Defense Department over what he claims is a focus on “wokeism,” Austin reiterated at the time that “this is not something we support or fund.”

      During the same exchange, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair Gen. Mark Milley said he wanted to look into the occurrences of drag shows on military bases to “find out what actually is going on there.”

      “I’d like to take a look at those, because I don’t agree with those,” he said. “I think those things shouldn’t be happening.”

      Smirking pervert Matt Gaetz has successfully appointed himself morality police.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      gene108

      I’ll never understand how someone gets angry at rainbows or the depiction of rainbows in art, on t-shirts, etc.

      Who doesn’t like seeing a rainbow? 🌈

      🤷‍♂️🤷‍♀️🤷

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      A thought – these AI scriveners will only be as good as the information sources available to them. As algorithms (looking at white supremacist nepo manbaby Melon Husk) push ever increasing white supremacist and antisemitic, anti LGBTQ content over left-center-left expression, news and analysis, AI programs will follow, platform, privilege and elevate misinformation.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Another Scott

      Yay!  Happy Pride Month.

      One for the programmer geeks…

      Psychotic Network Ferret
      @[email protected]

      About ten years ago, the IT building for a local highschool burned to the ground.

      My company donated a spare Juniper EX3200 switch to help get them back online. They had erected a small structure without any insulation, and left the switch inside unpowered for a day while the fiber splicers got them hooked back up.

      They started the switch, and it immediately shutdown. They looked a gift horse in the mouth and bitched to us that our donation was garbage.

      I was dispatched to assist. I connected to the serial console and powered the device up. It immediately indicated that the CPU temperature was 252 C, and shut itself down.

      It was January, the outside temperature was -3 C. The Juniper device was storing temperature as an 8-bit unsigned integer value. It got so cold, it thought it was on fire.

      Can’t say I ever expected to use a heat gun to get a switch to start before that day. Got it warm enough to power on, and then it kept itself plenty warm to continue operating.

      Data types matter, yo.

      (via https://mastodon.social/@delong )

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      raven

      Studs Terkel’s Pulitzer-winning “The Good War”: An Oral History of World War II fought its own war: Terkel’s firsthand witnesses testified to the ugly side of a noble struggle–internment camps, homophobia and racism in the trenches, war profiteering, rejection of the disfigured wounded, and American propagandizing. Like any war, this one undermined the very principles it was fought for. But because it was made to justify later conflicts (more than 250 U.S. interventions since 1945), Terkel sought to demythologize its supposed purity of heart. In 1987 Michael Hildebrand and Anita Greenberg adapted the book into a groundbreaking musical energized by period songs that carried new meaning (especially a Japanese lullaby that reminds a Hiroshima victim of her incinerated mother). It will be presented next weekend at the Chicago Historical Society in a kinetic new Prologue Theatre staging by Kevin Theis, a revival worthy of its predecessors. Charles Glenn delivers harrowing testimony about black soldiers who were murdered for daring to use the white PX, then offers a haunting rendition of Fats Waller’s “What Did I Do to Be So Black and Blue?” Eric Leonard is especially moving as “Ted Allenby,” a pseudonym for the late actor and activist George S. Buse, who was kicked out of the navy for being gay. Imagining a truer patriotism, the musical’s bittersweet songs and testimony convey a you-are-there immediacy.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Another Scott

      @Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg: Meanwhile, …

      Forbes:

      The largest eating disorder non-profit in the country is replacing staff and volunteers with an AI-based online solution, and the chatbot has already been shut down. A half-dozen human staff and a volunteer army of over 200 have been let go, replaced by an AI chatbot named Tessa. However, Tessa is currently out of work as well: the National Eating Disorder Association says that the AI chatbot that was going to replace the humans “may have given” harmful information, according to multiple reports. […]

      This is my shocked, shocked face.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply

