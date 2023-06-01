NEWS: Biden Proclaims June as LGBTQ+ Pride Month, Denounces Oppressionhttps://t.co/iVTusTgvMJ
On the last day of May, President Joe Biden issued a proclamation Wednesday from the White House declaring June as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and Intersex Pride Month. It comes amid a wave of conservative attacks on the LGBTQ+ community.
“During Pride Month, we honor a movement that has grown stronger, more vibrant, and more inclusive with every passing year,” the proclamation read. “Pride is a celebration of generations of LGBTQI+ people who have fought bravely to live openly and authentically. And it is a reminder that we still have generational work to do to ensure that everyone enjoys the full promise of equity, dignity, protection, and freedom.”
Biden referenced the laws Republican-led legislatures have introduced in states nationwide, calling it an “inflection point.”
“In 2023 alone, State and local legislatures have already introduced over 600 hateful laws targeting the LGBTQI+ community. Books about LGBTQI+ people are being banned from libraries. Transgender youth in over a dozen States have had their medically necessary health care banned. Homophobic and transphobic vitriol spewed online has spilled over into real life, as armed hate groups intimidate people at Pride marches and drag performances and threaten doctors’ offices and children’s hospitals that offer care to the LGBTQI+ community.”…
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre explained to The Advocate why the LGBTQ+ community is front of mind for Biden.
“During Pride Month, we celebrate the strength, resilience, and bravery of the LGBTQI+ community and reaffirm our commitment to fighting for equality and freedom for all people,” Jean-Pierre said. “This year alone, more than 600 anti-LGBTQI+ bills have been filed in statehouses across the country and a significant portion of these bills target transgender youth.”
She continued, “As President Biden says, these young people are some of the bravest people he knows, but no one should have to be brave just to be themselves. The Biden-Harris Administration is going to continue to speak out and stand up against these attacks and we are going to remain focused on advancing equality for LGBTQI+ people across the country.”
If the highways of your state are lined with giant signs advertising the hotlines for domestic violence, human trafficking, and every form of substance abuse there is…
…maybe spend a lot less time worrying about which restroom people are using and focus on the real problems
Also proud:
Legislation that protects Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, Veterans and so much more has passed the House 314-117.
President Biden and House Dems stopped the right-wing extremists from crashing our economy.
And we’re just getting started. pic.twitter.com/Y4YSJGPyfq
The validity of the public debt of the United States shall not be questioned. It is our Constitutional duty to avert unprecedented default, which would bring devastation to America's families.
I spoke on the House Floor today to ensure this Constitutional duty is upheld. pic.twitter.com/72GpTO86hl
“After Calling Joe Biden Senile, Republicans Complain He Outsmarted Them.”
Great headline on a good piece by @ArthurDelaneyHP & @igorbobic.https://t.co/9m4DhfjVsF
HISTORY!:
The united states army exists as an organization because of the efforts of a man who was so powerfully gay that he was too gay for the Prussian army and we still use a descendant of his drill manual https://t.co/9R7phmF7H6
(Gen. Friedrich von Steuben, represent!)
Also an intersex brigadier general was an important figure for the Continental Army.
(Same for Casimir Pulaski!)
