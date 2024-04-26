Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Pete & Joe

First Pete.  it’s a 5-minute interview, but it’s totally worth it.  This video should be in the dictionary as the example of  “good government”.

Then Joe.  The sly fox.   (Politico)

The Biden administration last month secretly shipped long-range missiles to Ukraine for the first time in the two-year war — and Kyiv has already used the weapon twice to strike deep behind Russian lines.

In March, the U.S. quietly approved the transfer of a number of Army Tactical Missile Systems with a range of nearly 200 miles, said a senior Biden administration official and two U.S. officials, allowing President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s forces to put at risk more Russian targets inside Ukrainian sovereign territory.

The administration will include additional long-range ATACMS in a new $1 billion package of military aid President Joe Biden approved on Wednesday, one of the U.S. officials said.

The provision of the long-range version of the ATACMS ends a lengthy drama in which Ukraine clamored for years to receive the weapon, driving a wedge between Washington and Kyiv. The U.S. quietly sent the medium-range version of the missile in October, but Ukraine continued to press for a weapon that would allow it to strike farther behind Russia’s lines.

The U.S. on Wednesday announced a new $1 billion package of weapons that will quickly be transferred to Ukraine now that Biden has signed off on the long-delayed foreign aid bill that passed the Senate this week. Among other weapons, the tranche will include Stinger anti-aircraft missiles for air defense; 155mm artillery rounds; Bradley Fighting Vehicles; Javelin anti-tank systems; and Claymore anti-personnel munitions, according to a Pentagon press release.

But totally straight forward!

The U.S. was initially reluctant to send ATACMS — even under sustained domestic and international pressure — due to stockpile concerns and fear of escalating the war. But Russia’s increasingly brutal tactics and more American production of the long-range version convinced Biden to authorize the transfer.

The Biden administration warned Russia that attacking Ukraine’s energy grid and using North Korean-provided missiles would lead the U.S. to reconsider sending ATACMS to Ukraine. Those strikes continued, leading top officials — national security adviser Jake Sullivan, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs Chair Gen. C.Q. Brown — to unanimously recommend the weapons transfer.

The Biden administration believes providing ATACMS can give Ukraine some new momentum in the two-year war, forcing Russia to move back critical command and control nodes and other high-value targets such as aviation assets, said the second U.S. official.

Republicans still haven’t figured out that bluster is not strength.  Possibly a good part of why so many people underestimate Pete and Joe.

.

Oh, and a bonus truth from Simon Rosenberg.

Open thread.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    31Comments

    3. 3.

      Albatrossity

      The Rs are aided by the mainstream press in their mission to use student protests as a wedge issue. THe rhetoric “Protests turn violent” disguises the nuance that they were not violent until the cops showed up. And yet “protests turn violent” seems to be on the lips and in the headlines for every mainstream media outlet.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      LAO

      Oh, and all of the criminal charges have been dropped against the UT Austin protestors. So, some good news. I guess.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      WaterGirl

      @LAO: I was really torn this morning about including that in a post.

      She hated the dog and shot and killed it.  She used the “he needed killing defense”, though she didn’t use those exact words.

      WARNING

      The part that simultaneously broke my heart and made me want to vomit is that she got her gun and walked the dog to the gravel pit, where she shot and killed her dog.

      END OF WARNING

      All i have is rage and tears, no words.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Sister Golden Bear

      FTFNYT, chef’s kiss edition:

      President Joe Biden participated in a surprise live interview on Friday with radio host Howard Stern, the latest example of the White House favoring media personalities and nontraditional outlets ahead of the president’s reelection.

      Also too, Republicans are horrible people, part infinity:

      Reaching for an example of her unflinching preparedness to do anything “difficult, messy and ugly” if it needs to be done, Kristi Noem landed on a chilling example: the time she killed her pet dog, Cricket, in an execution-style gravel pit slaying.

      Sweet Jeebus…

      WARNING – ANIMAL CRUELTY

      “Cricket was a wirehair pointer, about 14 months old,” the South Dakota governor writes in a new book, adding that the dog, a female, had an “aggressive personality” and needed to be trained to be used for hunting pheasant.

      By taking Cricket on a pheasant hunt with older dogs, Noem says, she hoped to calm the young dog down and begin to teach her how to behave. Unfortunately, Cricket ruined the hunt, going “out of her mind with excitement, chasing all those birds and having the time of her life”.

      “I hated that dog,” Noem writes, adding that Cricket had proved herself “untrainable”, “dangerous to anyone she came in contact with” and “less than worthless … as a hunting dog”. Noem got her gun, then led Cricket to a gravel pit. “It was not a pleasant job,” she writes, “but it had to be done.”

      Incredibly, Noem’s tale of slaughter is not finished. [Note: This occurred just after the dog killing.]

      Her family, she writes, also owned a male goat that was “nasty and mean”, because it had not been castrated. Furthermore, the goat smelled “disgusting, musky, rancid” and “loved to chase” Noem’s children, knocking them down and ruining their clothes.

      Noem decided to kill the unnamed goat the same way she had just killed Cricket the dog. But though she “dragged him to a gravel pit”, the goat jumped as she shot and therefore survived the wound. Noem says she went back to her truck, retrieved another shell, then “hurried back to the gravel pit and put him down”.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      WaterGirl

      @LAO: So glad to see you hear again in the past few days.  Shortly before you appeared, I thought about writing a “I were LAO was here” comment, but I didn’t want to offend any of our other attorney peeps, so I didn’t.

      But maybe you sensed that?  :-)

      Reply
    16. 16.

      wjca

      The Biden administration last month secretly shipped long-range missiles to Ukraine for the first time in the two-year war — and Kyiv has already used the weapon twice to strike deep behind Russian lines.

      It really is amusing.  The Biden administration gets flack for months for failing to do something that they have already done.  But didn’t talk about for the most utterly obvious of security concerns and to keep the Russians from moving back assets before they can be targeted.

      Then Ukraine uses a couple of the new weapons . . . and the “experts” tie themselves in knots trying to figure out how they did it with “domestically produced weapons.”  While confidently saying that obviously whatever it was is in short enough supply that those couple of attacks can’t be duplicated.

      And then we find out what really happened.  Duh-oh.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Albatrossity:

      THe rhetoric “Protests turn violent” disguises the nuance that they were not violent until the cops showed up.

      Well, that’s an old, familiar situation.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Anonymous At Work

      I disagree with Simon.  The Rs will inflame the protests so they can send in the sturmtroopers.  That their Leader is on trial is just serendipity.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      jimmiraybob

      “…who is a rapist, a serial criminal, a fraudster, a betrayer of the country and the ugliest political thing we’ve ever seen?

       

      I don’t know.  Too glowing.  That sentence should be several hundred words longer.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Jackie

      @rikyrah: Maybe we could ask Adam Schiff to convince Biden to do a zoom interview with us!😁

      We would be respectful and mostly well-behaved!🙄

      Reply
    26. 26.

      jimmiraybob

      @LAO: “Have we discussed Noem killing her own 14 month old dog yet? I miss a lot of things on here.”

      Trump & Puppy Murderer 2025.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Jackie

      @LAO: I don’t want to think about it – much less discuss it. It made me sick to my stomach just reading the headline. I definitely didn’t read it.😡😢

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Mousebumples

      https://bsky.app/profile/joshuajfriedman.com/post/3kr2gd4gcwq2q (must be logged in to click through)

      Maine House majority leader warns Nebraska: If you change your system now to deprive Omaha’s Biden voters of their electoral vote, we’ll have to change our system to deprive rural Mainers of their Trump vote

      POST IMG ALT TEXT –

      As the legislative session winds down here in Maine, several constituents have asked about the potential electoral shenanigans in Nebraska and how that might relate to Maine, which has a similar method of awarding electoral votes. Here is my statement:

      “Voters in Maine and voters in Maine’s 2nd congressional district value their

      independence, but they also value fairness and playing by the rules. If Nebraska’s Republican Governor and Republican-controlled Legislature were to change their electoral system this late in the cycle in order to unfairly award Donald Trump an additional electoral vote, I think the Maine Legislature would be compelled to act in order to restore fairness to our country’s electoral system. It is my hope and the hope of my colleagues in Maine that the Nebraska Republican Party decides not to make this desperate and ill-fated attempt to sway the 2024 election.” – Maureen Terry, Maine House Majority Leader

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Kay

      @LAO:

      Indiana University changed the rules for assembly the day before that particular group of speakers were set to assemble.

      Clownish. I mean, make SOME effort to hide that this is about supressing content. I hope they sue. The university will lose. Why are they so bad at this? Who told them treating their students like enemies was a good idea?

      Reply
    31. 31.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Jackie:

      Another mind-meld! I was going to write essentially the same thing.

      Semi-serious query: should Kamala pick Pete as her VP in 2028, or should he run for a congressional seat (either chamber) or governorship or something? Asking this without checking the specifics of what in Michigan may come available when — I’m just wondering theoretically what might best enhance his résumé.

      (Thinking out loud … maybe some international post for a few years.)

      Reply

