My son’s maternal grandmother does not have a green thumb, she has a green arm.

She grows dozens of different plants at her home on Saint Augustine Beach.

As with my post in April from Micanopy, FL, I don’t know exactly what is what (until we get to the last 2 photos), so I won’t attempt to identify what you are looking at.

The first below picture is her front yard from the street, and the second is the yard from west to east.