Sunday Morning Open Thread: It's the Summer of Retro

Sunday Morning Open Thread: It’s the Summer of Retro

by | 17 Comments

This post is in: GOP Death Cult

Not bad for a summer jam (okay, I’m old)

Could be worse!

The volcano island located in Indonesia’s Sunda Strait between the main Java and Sumatra islands has erupted at least seven times since late Friday, Indonesia’s Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Center said.

It was the longest eruption since the explosive collapse of the mountain caused a deadly tsunami in 2018 along the coasts of Java and Sumatra, the center said. There were no casualties reported in the latest eruption and no evacuation order was issued. The nearest settlement is 16 1/2 kilometers (10 1/2 miles) away…

The second-highest alert on a scale of four has remained in place since 2018. Authorities in May warned residents and tourists to stay 5 kilometers (3 miles) from the crater. Up till then, people used to trek to the top to observe the nature’s spectacle.

Scientists at the center said that since the 2018 eruption and collapse, Anak Krakatau island is now only about a quarter of its original size…

Anak Krakatau, which means “child of Kratakau,” is the offspring of the famous Krakatau, whose monumental eruption in 1883 triggered a period of global cooling.

Speaking of oozing hellscapes… I suspect there’s *one* paleolithic GOP Death Cult monster who’s thanking his dark lord that TFG’s big news broke Thursday:

Gingrich allegedly communicated with senior advisers to former President Donald Trump about television advertisements that relied on false claims of election fraud, according to documents obtained by the House select committee that investigated January 6. The panel also claimed Gingrich played a role in the effort to submit fake slates of electors in battleground states that Trump lost, according to committee documents…

As the special counsel’s investigation into Trump’s retention of classified documents shows signs of wrapping up, the probe into the attack on the US Capitol and efforts to subvert the peaceful transfer of power following the 2020 election has carried on.

Prosecutors have interviewed witnesses in recent weeks and, in at least one case with right-wing podcast host Steve Bannon, issued a new subpoena for grand jury testimony, people familiar with the matter said.

    17Comments

    2. 2.

      Baud

      Happening Now: President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden host a Pride Celebration with Betty Who on the South Lawn.

      Who?

      Reply
    3. 3.

      eclare

      @Baud:

      Strangely enough, I had heard of Betty Who because they played for a date on The Bachelorette (no judgment, it’s an escape!) several years ago.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Rusty

      I was at the Capitol Pride parade in D.C. yesterday with two of my children.   It was one of the most joyful events I have attended.  The crowds on the route kept cheering and roaring  for hours.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Mousebumples

      Went to a Wisconsin Breakfast on the Farm event yesterday with my parents and sister (+ her family). Lots going on, and the 3 year old 100% was done by the time we headed back home. Baby missed most of his morning nap, so it was early to bed for both last night.

      Good morning, all!

      (eta – breakfast on the farm is 100% not a Pride event, so I suppose a bit off topic, but I think this is an open thread…?)

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Chris T.

      @HumboldtBlue:

      A section of the highway has collapsed due to a truck fire

      Must be another one of those dangerous petrol-fueled vehicles…

      (if I repeat this trope often enough can I leave off the /s? please? Also: it was in fact a fuel tanker truck, hence double petrol-fueled.)

      Reply
    9. 9.

      mrmoshpotato

      Former GOP House Speaker Newt Gingrich testified today before a federal grand jury investigating January 6, a person familiar with the matter says

      Sadly, Newt didn’t fall into an erupting volcano.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Chris T.

      @mrmoshpotato:

      Sadly, Newt didn’t fall into an erupting volcano.

      There’s still time. And we can even do it without leaving the country, as Kilauea is all goopy again!

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Layer8Problem

      “Former GOP House Speaker Newt Gingrich testified today before a federal grand jury investigating January 6 . . .”

      I was wondering the other month why his deep insights and canny observations weren’t being solicited for our political opinion shows lately. Probably nothing to do with this.

      It would bring me great joy to see this nasty piece of work get taken down for the January 6th business after all the damage he’s done.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      satby

      Was awakened this morning about 5am by gunfire that was very close. Sounded like “in my back yard” close, 5 quick (semi-automatic) shots, then complete silence. About an hour later the cops showed up across the street, but no one arrested and no ambulance called. While the bigots around IN like to blather about “Chicago” as a code word, I’ve heard way more gun fire here in 7 years than in a far longer time span there.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      lowtechcyclist

      @mrmoshpotato:

      Sadly, Newt didn’t fall into an erupting volcano.

      He didn’t need to be turned into a Newt, he was born that way.

      And he hasn’t gotten better.

      Reply

