President Biden: "Today, I want to send a message to the entire community — especially to transgender children: You are loved. You are heard. You’re understood. And you belong." https://t.co/lhbkQlXWgI pic.twitter.com/lEQEBDKyix
— The Hill (@thehill) June 11, 2023
true representation is whatever staffer got them to bring an artist only insane gay people have ever heard of https://t.co/U1b0KDSAJ2
— knife-wielding hemophiliac (@NickTagliaferro) June 10, 2023
Not bad for a summer jam (okay, I’m old)…
Happening Now: President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden host a Pride Celebration with Betty Who on the South Lawn. https://t.co/pBEGPrj6CG
— The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 10, 2023
Could be worse!
Indonesia's Anak Krakatau volcano has erupted, spewing ash as high as 2 miles into the air. https://t.co/kqwM4kuqtK
— The Associated Press (@AP) June 10, 2023
… The volcano island located in Indonesia’s Sunda Strait between the main Java and Sumatra islands has erupted at least seven times since late Friday, Indonesia’s Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Center said.
It was the longest eruption since the explosive collapse of the mountain caused a deadly tsunami in 2018 along the coasts of Java and Sumatra, the center said. There were no casualties reported in the latest eruption and no evacuation order was issued. The nearest settlement is 16 1/2 kilometers (10 1/2 miles) away…
The second-highest alert on a scale of four has remained in place since 2018. Authorities in May warned residents and tourists to stay 5 kilometers (3 miles) from the crater. Up till then, people used to trek to the top to observe the nature’s spectacle.
Scientists at the center said that since the 2018 eruption and collapse, Anak Krakatau island is now only about a quarter of its original size…
Anak Krakatau, which means “child of Kratakau,” is the offspring of the famous Krakatau, whose monumental eruption in 1883 triggered a period of global cooling.
Former GOP House Speaker Newt Gingrich testified today before a federal grand jury investigating January 6, a person familiar with the matter says https://t.co/KfJLSwu8Ga
— CNN (@CNN) June 8, 2023
Speaking of oozing hellscapes… I suspect there’s *one* paleolithic GOP Death Cult monster who’s thanking his dark lord that TFG’s big news broke Thursday:
… Gingrich allegedly communicated with senior advisers to former President Donald Trump about television advertisements that relied on false claims of election fraud, according to documents obtained by the House select committee that investigated January 6. The panel also claimed Gingrich played a role in the effort to submit fake slates of electors in battleground states that Trump lost, according to committee documents…
As the special counsel’s investigation into Trump’s retention of classified documents shows signs of wrapping up, the probe into the attack on the US Capitol and efforts to subvert the peaceful transfer of power following the 2020 election has carried on.
Prosecutors have interviewed witnesses in recent weeks and, in at least one case with right-wing podcast host Steve Bannon, issued a new subpoena for grand jury testimony, people familiar with the matter said.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings