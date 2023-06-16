Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Something Fun Friday Night Open Thread

rikyrah posted this link, and it’s really fun.

I’m not sure why it’s misbehaving (except that it’s TikTok!) but in order to see the Law & Order version, you have to click on these words  to go to the correct TikTok.

Click on these words at the bottom of the TikTok: The newest Law & Order: Special Trump Unit #donaldtrump #politicalco …See more
@tristansnell212 The newest Law & Order: Special Trump Unit #donaldtrump #politicalcomedy #lawandorder #politics #tristansnell ♬ original sound – Tristan Snell

  • AJ of the Mustard Search and Rescue Team

      AJ of the Mustard Search and Rescue Team

      Finally feeling less depressed and thank freakin god.

      Got out for 2 walks this week, 2 more than in the last two months. Work is picking up. Very smart, curious new potential client. Grateful af.

      Ty to you all who help me stay sane through thick and thin 🙏🏻

