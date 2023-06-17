… Brooks , who’s set to open Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky-Tonk in Nashville’s lower Broadway area later this summer, shared his thoughts on the Bud Light boycott during a panel at Billboard Country Live this week. “I want it to be a place you feel safe in. I want it to be a place where you feel like there are manners and people like one another. And yes, we’re going to serve every brand of beer. We just are,” Brooks said, referring to the transphobic backlash faced by Bud Light following its partnership with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney. Brooks continued, “It’s not our decision to make. Our thing is this: If you [are let] into this house, love one another. If you’re an asshole, there are plenty of other places on lower Broadway.”…

Much more in that Billboard interview:

. @garthbrooks Talks Major Label Radio Dominance, How His Nashville Bar Will Serve "Every Brand Of Beer" & Possible New Chris Gaines Music #BillboardLive https://t.co/eT1zxAohei

Billboard Country Live kicked off today (June 7) in Nashville with some major superstar energy, via a conversation between Garth Brooks and Billboard’s executive editor, West Coast and Nashville, Melinda Newman.

The pair engaged in a sprawling 50-minute talk touching on the past, present of future of Brooks’ unparalleled career, including his Las Vegas residency, new and old music, the radio network he’s launching this summer via TuneIn and why he’s grateful social media didn’t exist when he was a younger artist.

Regarding the radio network, a suite of stations dedicated to country and more, Brooks spoke about how curating country music that will be streamed in the 120 countries will offer him “a chance to shrink the world,” and show audiences the roots and sounds of the genre. He noted that while European labels used to request he take the steel guitars and fiddles off his work in order to get European radio play, via TuneIn he’ll be presenting real country music that “will lean a little bit more traditional.” …