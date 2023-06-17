Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Republicans in disarray!

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

Not all heroes wear capes.

rich, arrogant assholes who equate luck with genius

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

🎶 Those boots were made for mockin’ 🎵

If you’re pissed about Biden’s speech, he was talking about you.

Only Democrats have agency, apparently.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

I didn’t have alien invasion on my 2023 BINGO card.

Let’s not be the monsters we hate.

Innocent people don’t delay justice.

You don’t get rid of your umbrella while it’s still raining.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

Despite his magical powers, I don’t think Trump is thinking this through, to be honest.

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Hi god, it’s us. Thanks a heap, you’re having a great week and it’s only Thursday!

We’ll be taking my thoughts and prayers to the ballot box.

Republicans are the party of chaos and catastrophe.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Saturday Morning Open Thread: Country Pride (Friends in *Those* Places, Too)

Brooks, who’s set to open Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky-Tonk in Nashville’s lower Broadway area later this summer, shared his thoughts on the Bud Light boycott during a panel at Billboard Country Live this week. “I want it to be a place you feel safe in. I want it to be a place where you feel like there are manners and people like one another. And yes, we’re going to serve every brand of beer. We just are,” Brooks said, referring to the transphobic backlash faced by Bud Light following its partnership with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney. Brooks continued, “It’s not our decision to make. Our thing is this: If you [are let] into this house, love one another. If you’re an asshole, there are plenty of other places on lower Broadway.”…

Much more in that Billboard interview:

Billboard Country Live kicked off today (June 7) in Nashville with some major superstar energy, via a conversation between Garth Brooks and Billboard’s executive editor, West Coast and Nashville, Melinda Newman.

The pair engaged in a sprawling 50-minute talk touching on the past, present of future of Brooks’ unparalleled career, including his Las Vegas residency, new and old music, the radio network he’s launching this summer via TuneIn and why he’s grateful social media didn’t exist when he was a younger artist.

Regarding the radio network, a suite of stations dedicated to country and more, Brooks spoke about how curating country music that will be streamed in the 120 countries will offer him “a chance to shrink the world,” and show audiences the roots and sounds of the genre. He noted that while European labels used to request he take the steel guitars and fiddles off his work in order to get European radio play, via TuneIn he’ll be presenting real country music that “will lean a little bit more traditional.” …

