This Could Be a Big Joe Biden Deal

This Could Be a Big Joe Biden Deal

It seems like this could be a big Joe Biden Deal, unless it gets reversed in the higher courts.

Thank you, New Mexico!

Citizens for Ethics (CREW)

SANTA FE — A New Mexico judge ordered Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin be removed from office, effective immediately, ruling that the attack on the Capitol was an insurrection and that Griffin’s participation in it disqualified him under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. This decision marks the first time since 1869 that a court has disqualified a public official under Section 3, and the first time that any court has ruled the events of January 6, 2021 an insurrection.

Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, also known as the Disqualification Clause, bars any person from holding federal or state office who took an “oath…to support the Constitution of the United States” as an “officer of any State” and then “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” or gave “aid or comfort” to insurrectionists. Griffin, as an Otero County Commissioner since January 2019, took an oath to “support and uphold the Constitution and laws of the State of New Mexico, and the Constitution of the United States.”

“This is a historic win for accountability for the January 6th insurrection and the efforts to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power in the United States. Protecting American democracy means ensuring those who violate their oaths to the Constitution are held responsible,” said CREW President Noah Bookbinder. “This decision makes clear that any current or former public officials who took an oath to defend the U.S. Constitution and then participated in the January 6th insurrection can and will be removed and barred from government service for their actions.”

Under New Mexico law, any private citizen of the state may file a lawsuit to remove a disqualified county official from office. A group of New Mexico residents were represented in this case by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington and the New Mexico-based law firms of Freedman Boyd Hollander and Goldberg P.A, Dodd Law Office, LLC, and the Law Office of Amber Fayerberg, LLC, as well as by Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC.

“Judge Mathew’s decision is fully supported by the facts and the law and justice achieves a needed measure of accountability,” said Freedman Boyd Hollander and Goldberg P.A Partner Joe Goldberg.

“The Court’s findings that Mr. Griffin engaged in repeated efforts to mobilize a mob and incite them to violence on January 6, 2021 amply support the Court’s conclusion that he is unqualified under the Fourteenth Amendment to hold public office,” said Daniel Small of Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC.

An eyewitness to Griffin’s behavior testified that Griffin also took on a leadership position within the mob at the Capitol on January 6th. Videos of Griffin’s speeches en route to Washington, DC for the “Stop the Steal“ rally showed Griffin’s willingness to stop, by any means necessary, a Biden presidency. In the days after the attack, Griffin continued to defend the insurrection, boasted about his involvement, and suggested a possible repeat of it in the future. Following a federal indictment for his behavior, he was convicted of breaching and occupying restricted Capitol grounds.

“January 6, 2021 was a dark day in our history. The court’s ruling today is a historic moment for our country. Mr. Griffin’s removal and bar from holding office again is a step towards obtaining justice and restoring the rule of law,” said Dodd Law Office, LLC President Christopher Dodd.

“The Court’s decision to remove and bar Mr. Griffin from public office represents a crucial step toward restoring the rule of law in our country and protecting our democracy from future attack,” said the Law Office of Amber Fayerberg, LLC Founder Amber Fayerberg.

Come on, 14th Amendment!  You can do this!

Also, I am hoping the attorneys here can explain more what this is about.

I DO like the sound of “ongoing investigations” and “uncharged individuals”!

Open thread.

  Baud
  Ceci n est pas mon nym
  dexwood
  Gvg
  JWR
  kalakal
  lollipopguild
  mrmoshpotato
  O. Felix Culpa
  Parfigliano
  piratedan
  Ryan
  Scout211
  Shalimar
  trollhattan
  Ukai
  UncleEbeneezer

    3. 3.

      Scout211

      More good news, this one from the Iowa Supreme Court.

      DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Abortion will remain legal in Iowa after the state’s high court declined Friday to reinstate a law that would have largely banned the procedure, rebuffing Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds and, for now, keeping the conservative state from joining others with strict abortion limits.

       
      In a rare 3-3 decision, the Iowa Supreme Court upheld a 2019 district court ruling that blocked the law. The latest ruling comes roughly a year after the same body — and the U.S. Supreme Court — determined that women do not have a fundamental constitutional right to abortion.

    4. 4.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      I thought we’d already heard months ago of someone being removed from office on these grounds. Or was that another 19th century law? Or was that this guy, but he fought it and this was the end of the process?

    6. 6.

      Shalimar

      Translation of the Smith motion: Please order in advance that opposing lawyers and their ignoramus client will be sanctioned if any of the confidential discovery material finds it’s way into the press or onto Truth Social.

      It’s a standard motion, nothing special.

    kalakal

      kalakal

      I’m sure there are several members of congress to whom this could be applicable.

      Mustn’t get my hopes up but…

    Scout211

      Scout211

      And in other good news:  The College Board and the APA are fighting back against the Florida Man.  Link

      The Florida Department of Education sent a letter to the College Board, which runs the AP program, on May 19 asking the organization to review all AP courses to see if they “need modification to ensure compliance” with a Florida law and state Board of Education rule targeting instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity.

       
      The College Board responded Thursday with a defiant letter stating that “we will not modify our courses to accommodate restrictions teaching essential, college-level topics.” That could set up a showdown between Florida and College Board officials.
       
      The AP Psychology class is a potential point of conflict. The course has a unit dealing with developmental psychology that includes discussion of gender and sexual orientation.
       

      The American Psychological Association issued a statement Thursday voicing “unqualified support” for the College Board. CEO Arthur Evans Jr. lambasted the state of Florida’s “unconscionable demand to censor an educational curriculum and test that were designed by college faculty and experienced AP teachers who ensure that the course and exam reflect the state of the science and college-level expectations.”

    11. 11.

      trollhattan

      Hope my family never nails me with the Disqualification Clause, especially with Father’s Day coming up and all.

    piratedan

      piratedan

      @kalakal: agreed, if this interpretation of the 14th holds, it should imply that any citizen, should they choose to do so, could lay charges about fitness to serve should proof exist of their participation.  The repercussions if proven would not only remove these asshats from office, it keeps them from ever holding public office again.

    Ryan

      Ryan

      @Scout211: Let them fight.  Honestly, I took AP courses, the credit didn’t do anything for me in college.  All I got was a better high school experience, which is fine, but not worth the $75 per exam.

    JWR

      JWR

      From NBC:

      Dodger Stadium hosts Pride Night after weeks of high-profile controversy

      Dodger Stadium will host LGBTQ+ Pride Night Friday following weeks of back-and-forth and emotional reaction over the involvement of a group of self-described “queer and trans nuns” who are active in community and charity programs.

      TV news had videos of a gathering of these religious nutballs holding some sort of pagan prayer service in the Dodger Stadium parking lot

      ETA RIP Daniel Ellsberg. :(

    Gvg

      Gvg

      @Ryan: In Florida, the state funds the AP exam cost to public school districts for AP. It’s been going on for a long long time. I had forgot it used to have to be paid for. I don’t think DeSantis and the legislature actually know that so I hope no one tells them. Of course if he tries to take it away, the outrage will be deafening. The students who take a lot of AP courses tend to have upper middle class or wealthy parents who are trying to get into the better schools and get the Florida Bright Futures Scholarship. You wouldn’t think it would matter to them, but they really care about that. Some of the poor students benefit too, but that scholarship was about stopping a brain drain to the ivys and other out of state schools. Politically it could be worse than attacking Disney but more a local issue.

      Still I’d rather not point it out to him.

    dexwood

      dexwood

      @O. Felix Culpa: ​
        True story. I moved here in 1974 when I was 22. When I told my mother what I was about to do she said, “why, isn’t our country good enough for you?” New Mexico magazine used to have a regular feature called One Of Our Fifty Is Missing. Her question could have been one of the stories.

