That’s a good-sized crowd, and with all those smiling faces, it looks like it was a lot of fun!

A note from excellent organizer, rekoob.

Last night, a group of Jackals met in Philadelphia. We were ably assisted by WaterGirl, who helped guide us all to Abbaye in Northern Liberties, not too far from Center City.

We had a delightful time getting to know each other IRL, and at least at my end of the table, we touched on woodworking, the student debt crisis, Artificial Intelligence, the Vision Pro, and our collective dismay at the mean-spirited nature of Republicans.

We also participated in the evening’s Quizzo (as the Jackals), and came in second! That gave us a modest gift certificate for a future visit to Abbaye. Perhaps we can get together again soon.

The green balloons are not in the picture, but served as a navigation point. I’ll out myself, since I gave a description in earlier threads — I’m the guy in the orange polo shirt.

rekoob