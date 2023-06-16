Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Proof of Life: Philadelphia Meetup on June 15, 2023

Proof of Life: Philadelphia Meetup on June 15, 2023

by | 31 Comments

This post is in: 

That’s a good-sized crowd, and with all those smiling faces, it looks like it was a lot of fun!

Proof of Life: Philadelphia Meetup on June 15, 2023
rekoob is in orange, as others identify themselves I will add names going around the table.

 

Proof of Life: Philadelphia Meetup on June 15, 2023 3
back to front going around the table is zmulls, Ceci n est pas mon nym, brendancalling, and Suzanne.

 

Proof of Life: Philadelphia Meetup on June 15, 2023 1
Avalune and Leto on the left, gene108 and rekoob on the right.

A note from excellent organizer, rekoob.

Last night, a group of Jackals met in Philadelphia. We were ably assisted by WaterGirl, who helped guide us all to Abbaye in Northern Liberties, not too far from Center City.

We had a delightful time getting to know each other IRL, and at least at my end of the table, we touched on woodworking, the student debt crisis, Artificial Intelligence, the Vision Pro, and our collective dismay at the mean-spirited nature of Republicans.

We also participated in the evening’s Quizzo (as the Jackals), and came in second! That gave us a modest gift certificate for a future visit to Abbaye. Perhaps we can get together again soon.

The green balloons are not in the picture, but served as a navigation point. I’ll out myself, since I gave a description in earlier threads — I’m the guy in the orange polo shirt.

rekoob

    31Comments

    4. 4.

      Suzanne

      We had fun! Lots of discussion about Netflix shows, music and local bands, political and other viewpoints as turnoffs in potential romantic partners, and I am apparently the only person who has never seen an episode of Breaking Bad.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      UncleEbeneezer

      Cool to finally see some faces with names that I recognize.  Were there cheese-steaks involved?

      Looks like you all had a fun time.  If we ever manage to move back East (likely Hudson Valley) I would be down for trying to join some Philly, NYC or Boston meet-ups.  Lots of friends and connections in all three cities.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      I’m the farthest jackal from the camera in the first two shots. Two to the right of rekoob, black hair, gray beard, dark glasses.

      We had a delightful time getting to know each other IRL, and at least at my end of the table, we touched on woodworking, the student debt crisis, Artificial Intelligence, the Vision Pro, and our collective dismay at the mean-spirited nature of Republicans.

      I wish we could have been close enough that all 8 of us could hear each other. I could barely hear the conversation at our table.

      I assume you solved all of the above?

      We also participated in the evening’s Quizzo (as the Jackals), and came in second!

      You’re being too modest, not mentioning that we had a perfect score on round 1, the beer-themed round.

      I left before round 2 was scored.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      mali muso

      Fun! I think I recognize at least a few faces from jackal zooms past. Sounds like a good time was had.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @Suzanne: Breaking Bad may not be to everyone’s tastes, it’s very, very, dark, but I think it’s a damn masterpiece and one of the few must-see/watercooler shows that actually managed to stick the landing in the finale.  We just finished Better Call Saul (a spin-off) and it was great too, but still not as great as BB, imo.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Raoul Paste

      We are doing the extended family vacation in Philadelphia in a few weeks.
      Missed it  by that much.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Jay

      What a fine looking group. Next year, go for Gold, y’all have phones, asking a friend is not cheating in trivia.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Suzanne

      @UncleEbeneezer: I haven’t seen it, but it’s not because I’m rebelling or avoiding it. I just rarely get to watch stuff. The kids or SuzMom or Mr. Suzanne usually get to control the TV. I tend to watch comedy specials because I can do some task and listen. I’m sure I would enjoy it.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @Suzanne: No cheesesteaks?  Blasphemy!!!  As a former Montgomery County resident, I hereby revoke all of your Philly cards!  You’ve all been downgraded to Jersey Girls/Guys/People, lol!

      Reply
    20. 20.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @Suzanne: Just noticed that Roy Wood Jr. has multiple comedy specials on Netflix (I think).  Next time you are looking for one, try some of his.  He is absolutely hilarious.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Suzanne:

      I am apparently the only person who has never seen an episode of Breaking Bad.

      No. No, you are not.

      Looks like a wonderful get-together! I recognised you, but fun to put nyms with faces for some of the others.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      @UncleEbeneezer: Shortly after moving here, around 2001-2, I once made the mistake of asking for swiss cheese on my cheesesteak. Fortunately the guy behind the grill was relatively forgiving and gently explained to me the error of my ways and I wasn’t banned from that place.

      I think John Kerry made the same mistake on the campaign trail and I’m not sure Philly ever forgave him for it.

      (The only correct choices are “provy” or “wiz”)

      Reply

