frosty

I did another river trip with one of our Ocala friends, but a different river this time, and one she hadn’t been on before. Put-in was on the Silver River, the same place we took out in 2020, but this time we were on our own so we did an out-and-back up the Ocklawaha River, which the Silver flows into. The out-and-back was a success because the Ocklawaha was dead calm, no current, and we would have wiped ourselves out fighting against the spring-fed Silver.

I got to exercise my moribund skills from Canoeing Merit Badge: J-Stroke! Draw stroke! We also saw a lot more birds than I had expected, 11 total, including three new ones. And had a nice three-hour tour (Three Hour Tour) on the river.