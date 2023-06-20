Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Stay Righteous, and Joyous

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Stay Righteous, and Joyous

CM Punk wikipedia bio

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — President Joe Biden delivered an unapologetically economic populist message Saturday during the first rally of his reelection campaign, telling an exuberant crowd of union members that his policies had created jobs and lifted the middle class. Now, he said, is the time for the wealthy to “pay their fair share” in taxes.

Biden spotlighted the sweeping climate, tax and health care package signed into law last year that cut the cost of prescription drugs and lowered insurance premiums — pocketbook issues that advisers say will be the centerpiece of his argument for a second term.

“I’m looking forward to this campaign,” Biden said to cries of “four more years!” before adding, “We’ve got a record to run on.” …

More than 1,000 union workers representing professions from carpenters and airport service workers to entertainers and heavy service equipment engineers — most wearing T-shirts bearing their union’s logos — began chanting “Let’s go, Joe!” and “We want Joe” and blowing whistles hours before the president arrived.

Biden did not mention any of his potential Republican opponents by name, but said many in the GOP “oppose everything I’ve done.” Pointing to high inflation rates, Republicans have criticized “Biden-omics” a term the president tried to turn back his opponents on Saturday.

“I don’t know what the hell that is,” he said, “but it’s working.”…

Several of the nation’s most powerful unions — including the AFL-CIO, American Federation of Teachers and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees — officially endorsed Biden’s campaign on Friday. The first-of-its-kind joint endorsement among the unions, and the backdrop of hundreds of workers are part of a meticulously choreographed effort to show the support of labor behind what Biden himself calls the most pro-union president in history.

The union endorsements followed Wednesday’s joint endorsement from major environmental groups, a back-to-back backing by design, according to a campaign official, meant to demonstrate that tackling climate change through green jobs does not threaten workers’ rights.

Biden claimed in his remarks that if Wall Street bankers went on strike, no one would notice. But if unions members walked off the job, “the whole country would come to a grinding halt.” He also criticized those worth more than $1 billion for paying, he said, as little as 8% in federal taxes…

Same old, same old…

And again:

  • Baud
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Matt McIrvin
  • mrmoshpotato
  • rikyrah
  • SFAW

    10Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      French investigators are searching the headquarters of the Paris Olympic organizers in a probe into suspected corruption

      They should go ahead and make it an official sport.

    2. 2.

      mrmoshpotato

      One does love watching the people who are literally threatening armed unrest piss themselves over the possibility of consequences.— Sean Phillips (Sardonic Existentialism) (@Jacksons_Dad) June 19, 2023

      Totally.

    4. 4.

      Matt McIrvin

      Again, unless the economy collapses this election has already been decided

      I don’t actually buy that on the basis of this poll question–it’s asking about Donald Trump vs. “someone else”, without identifying the someone else as Biden. People don’t answer these things in locally consistent ways; this doesn’t actually mean they’ll vote for Biden over Trump, and it also opens the possibility of a third-party candidate serving as the refuge, in which case the race is still up in the air.

    6. 6.

      SFAW

      @Baud: ​
       

      French investigators are searching the headquarters of the Paris Olympic organizers in a probe into suspected corruption

      FIFA says “Holdez mon Perrier”? [As will surprise no one: No, I don’t speak French.]

    10. 10.

      SFAW

      Chatham Harrison hasn’t normally been a dumbshit, but I guess after reading so many RWMFs, he decided to give it a try.

      ETA: Of course, President Hillary Clinton might disagree with me.

