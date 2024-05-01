Looks like we can use an open thread!
I’ve been gardening most of the day and I’m exhausted, but I started this post last night so it will have to do!
— mike luckovich (@mluckovichajc) April 30, 2024
Did I miss any news today?
Open thread.
SiubhanDuinne
Every now and then, Luckovich cuts far too close to the truth for comfort.
Of course, that’s what makes him such a brilliant political cartoonist.
Does this mean both both chambers in AZ have voted to repeal the 1864 abortion ban? Or is it the AZ Senate who did this last week, so this isn’t really news?
I’m glad to see the Senate answered my call and voted to repeal the 1864 total abortion ban. While this is essential to protecting women’s health, it is just the beginning.
I will never stop fighting for women’s reproductive freedoms.
— Governor Katie Hobbs (@GovernorHobbs) May 1, 2024
Scout211
Here’s some good news:
AP News PHOENIX (AP) — Democrats secured enough votes in the Arizona Senate on Wednesday to repeal a Civil War-era ban on abortions that the state’s highest court recently allowed to take effect.
Voting wasn’t complete but the Senate had the 16 votes it needed to advance the bill.
Fourteen Democrats in the Senate were joined by two Republican votes in favor of repealing the bill, which narrowly clearedb the Arizona House last week and is expected to be signed by Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs.
Beat me to it, WaterGirl!
@WaterGirl: I just saw another tweet that says the Governor will be signing this immediately. So it must have been the AZ House that passed it last week.
That’s great news for AZ.
SuzieC
@WaterGirl: Yes that happened today. Also in the news: Steve Bannon appeared in court on his NY fraud charges before….wait for it, Judge Juan Merchan.
More good news for anyone who thinks sexual abusers should be held accountable.
JUST IN: Looks like @ManhattanDA Alvin Bragg will be trying Harvey Weinstein again: https://t.co/6SGPcbIAUR
— Katie Phang (@KatiePhang) May 1, 2024
Baud
Excellent. A little breathing room. Hopefully people stay fired up though.
I missed the brouhaha in my thread yesterday because I had a big deadline for a client. I don’t want to rehab anything that was already discussed. Was this discussed?
Just a reminder — again — that these campus protests are *not* organic.
To be clear, some of them are there for the right reasons, but there’s a lot of foreign influence driving this.
Someone should really look into how much the GOP is funding these groups, too.
— Angry Staffer 🌻 (@Angry_Staffer) May 1, 2024
@WaterGirl: That was supposed to be rehash, but autocorrect struck again.
smith
So, just as women regain some reproductive health rights in AZ (don’t they still have a 15 week cutoff?), women in FL lose almost all of theirs.
And what can we do about this?
Rachel Bitecofer 🗽💡🔭🦆 @RachelBitecofer Women are showing up and calling in to Florida abortion clinics today only to find out Republicans have made abortion all but illegal in their state. It’s the first they heard of the abortion ban. When I say we need to meet the electorate where it is, this is what I mean.
Scout211
We knew this already but today, Trump confirmed it.
Former President Trump on Wednesday confirmed he told Secret Service agents he wanted to go to the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, while he mocked the claim that he lunged at officers in his vehicle when they refused.
Trump, speaking to supporters in Wisconsin, complained at length about his legal cases when he began attacking lawmakers who probed the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol.
. . .
Trump continued to mock the testimony of former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, who told the congressional panel investigating that day she had heard from others that Trump “lunged” for the steering wheel following his speech near the White House in an apparent effort to veer toward the Capitol.
“This is crazy stuff. I sat in the back, and you know what I did say, I said ‘I’d like to go down there because I see a lot of people walking down,’” Trump said Wednesday. “They said, ‘Sir, it’s better if you don’t.’ I said, ‘Well, I’d like to … whatever you guys think.’ That was the whole one of the conversation. These people are crazy.”
Yeah, part fiction, part confession. You know, the usual.
Bostondreams
:/ Waving a red flag in front of a bull at this point I think… :/
Baud
I think it was touched on, but that tweet doesn’t provide any evidence or reporting. I certainly think the assertions are plausible or even likely to some extent, but not much there to discuss.
cain
@WaterGirl: Weinstein killed great careers.
We should also go after the people who followed this asshole and not allow actors to get roles just because this choot couldnt run his hands up whatever actress was around.
@yellowdog: Why the 90-day delay? That seems arbitrary, unless there is an AZ law that says no new law can go into effect for 90 days?
Baud
Don’t know about AZ, but a lot of states have delay requirements.
jimmiraybob
I just wanted to give a positive shout out for the Project 2025 post earlier (I haven’t had a chance to read it yet but hope to tonight).
@Bostondreams: Okay, sounds like that was part of the discussion. Never mind.
JoyceH
Hey, guys, I’ve been watching The Eras Tour on the Disney channel, just a few songs at a time. (I have a short attention span.) I’m new to Taylor Swift, so wondering… is it just me, or… are all the tunes, just talking the music now not the lyrics, kinda samey?
