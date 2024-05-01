Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

    29Comments

    1. 1.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Every now and then, Luckovich cuts far too close to the truth for comfort.

      Of course, that’s what makes him such a brilliant political cartoonist.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      WaterGirl

      Does this mean both both chambers in AZ have voted to repeal the 1864 abortion ban? Or is it the AZ Senate who did this last week, so this isn’t really news?

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Scout211

      Here’s some good news:

      AP News  PHOENIX (AP) — Democrats secured enough votes in the Arizona Senate on Wednesday to repeal a Civil War-era ban on abortions that the state’s highest court recently allowed to take effect.

      Voting wasn’t complete but the Senate had the 16 votes it needed to advance the bill.

      Fourteen Democrats in the Senate were joined by two Republican votes in favor of repealing the bill, which narrowly clearedb the Arizona House last week and is expected to be signed by Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs.

      Beat me to it, WaterGirl!

      Reply
    5. 5.

      SuzieC

      @WaterGirl: Yes that happened today.  Also in the news:  Steve Bannon appeared in court on his NY fraud charges before….wait for it, Judge Juan Merchan.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      WaterGirl

      @Scout211:

      Beat me to it, WaterGirl!

      For once!  Usually I am putting a post together in the back room, and you beat me to it by sharing the link to the exact same tweet in before I can get it posted.  :-)

      That’s not a bad thing, though.  It keeps us all informed.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      WaterGirl

      I missed the brouhaha in my thread yesterday because I had a big deadline for a client. I don’t want to rehab anything that was already discussed.  Was this discussed?

      Reply
    12. 12.

      yellowdog

      @Baud: The repeal doesn’t  go into effect for 90 days and then the 15 week ban is in effect. Still a lot to get riled up for in Nov.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      smith

      So, just as women regain some reproductive health rights in AZ (don’t they still have a 15 week cutoff?), women in FL lose almost all of theirs.

      And what can we do about this?

      Rachel Bitecofer 🗽💡🔭🦆 @RachelBitecofer Women are showing up and calling in to Florida abortion clinics today only to find out Republicans have made abortion all but illegal in their state. It’s the first they heard of the abortion ban. When I say we need to meet the electorate where it is, this is what I mean.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Scout211

      We knew this already but today, Trump confirmed it.

      Former President Trump on Wednesday confirmed he told Secret Service agents he wanted to go to the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, while he mocked the claim that he lunged at officers in his vehicle when they refused.

      Trump, speaking to supporters in Wisconsin, complained at length about his legal cases when he began attacking lawmakers who probed the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol.

      . . .

      Trump continued to mock the testimony of former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, who told the congressional panel investigating that day she had heard from others that Trump “lunged” for the steering wheel following his speech near the White House in an apparent effort to veer toward the Capitol.

      “This is crazy stuff. I sat in the back, and you know what I did say, I said ‘I’d like to go down there because I see a lot of people walking down,’” Trump said Wednesday. “They said, ‘Sir, it’s better if you don’t.’ I said, ‘Well, I’d like to … whatever you guys think.’ That was the whole one of the conversation. These people are crazy.”

      Yeah, part fiction, part confession.  You know, the usual.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Baud

      @WaterGirl:

      I think it was touched on, but that tweet doesn’t provide any evidence or reporting. I certainly think the assertions are plausible or even likely to some extent, but not much there to discuss.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      cain

      @WaterGirl: Weinstein killed great careers.

      We should also go after the people who followed this asshole and not allow actors to get roles just because this choot couldnt run his hands up whatever actress was around.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      jimmiraybob

      I just wanted to give a positive shout out for the Project 2025 post earlier (I haven’t had a chance to read it yet but hope to tonight).

      Reply
    26. 26.

      JoyceH

      Hey, guys, I’ve been watching The Eras Tour on the Disney channel, just a few songs at a time. (I have a short attention span.) I’m new to Taylor Swift, so wondering… is it just me, or… are all the tunes, just talking the music now not the lyrics, kinda samey?

      Reply
    27. 27.

      hueyplong

      @bk: No doubt the Secret Service agent, a big, burly guy, had tears in his eyes when he said Trump shouldn’t go down there.  Seems like they were being overly protective, seeing as how it was just peaceful protesters respectfully exercising their first (and second) amendment rights.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Josie

      @SuzieC: ​
       I was just wondering yesterday why Bannon was not already in prison and here it is. I’m so glad that he drew Merchan. No more foolishness.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      hueyplong

      @Josie: It would be fun to do a knockoff, copying the same fonts and letter sizes, as the Trump campaign flyer:

       

       

      JUDGE MERCHAN 2024

      No More Bullshit

      Reply

