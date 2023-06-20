Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Fox News Flameout (Open Thread)

It’s hard to watch Bret Baier’s recent Fox News interview with Trump because the snuffling spray-tanned meat-sack is so repulsive, but I found it worthwhile. Baier was/is a gross Trump sycophant and hack, but here he takes a new tone, as if admonishing a wayward toddler. “Mommy and Daddy aren’t angry that you torched the house; we’re disappointed you won’t show us the kerosene and matches.”

We’ve all heard enough lies, misdirection and whining from Donald J. Trump to last ten thousand lifetimes, but this is next level. At one point, Trump contradicts his own recorded voice as transcribed in the indictment, absurdly claiming the material he waved around for dramatic effect during in a self-narrated tour of top secret battle plans for Meadows’ ghostwriters was actually news clippings or golf apparel.

The panic is evident as he weaves a tapestry of contradictory lies, claiming he had nothing here and then baselessly asserting that he had every right to possess what was previously declared nothing there. The entire performance is laced with desperation, as if it has belatedly dawned on Mr. Fuck Around that Mr. Find Out has laid an icy grip on the former’s shriveled nutsack. Extraordinary!

Sidebar: How are the criminal defendant’s lawyers not resigning en masse today? Are there too few to constitute a proper masse? Even if he’s down to a single paralegal, that person should slink away while they still can! Save yourself!

Baier also brings up the 2020 election and asks how Trump plans to get “independent suburban moms” back in his camp for 2024. Trump babbles in corkboard-pushpin-and-yarn dialect about being cheated out of a 2020 victory. To his credit, Baier calls bullshit, noting that Trump-appointed judges dismissed multiple cases for lack of evidence and that swing state recounts confirmed Biden won fair and square.

Apparently Baier has more interview footage that will air today. Unless Baier recorded Trump setting his own crotch on fire, it’s hard to see how it could be more damaging.

Open thread.

    1.

      Christopher Mathews

      Unless Baier recorded Trump setting his own crotch on fire …

      So you’re not ruling it out, then?

    2.

      Jeffro

      “no no no, Bret, there were no documents…there was a mountain of paper, though, you see..”

      YES, I really want this guy back ‘in charge’ of our nation’s executive branch, he is CLEARLY up to the task!  lol

    3.

      Suzanne

      Unless Baier recorded Trump setting his own crotch on fire, it’s hard to see how it could be more damaging.

      That would be less damaging, at least for the rest of us.

    4.

      bbleh

      I haven’t been able to bring myself to watch it, even part of it.  But I’m enjoying the commentary.

    7.

      Jeffg166

      The GQP establishment has turned on TFG. His base hasn’t. What to do. What to do. It’s a puzzlement.

    8.

      leeleeFL

      Betty, if you were a man, I would figure out a way at 72 to have your children. You never fail to hit the nail right on the head, but this piece was too delightful for me not to LOL at the first piece I read about that orange s–tstain!  All morning I have been muting the sound of his whiny, BS laden voice trying once again to slither out from under the rock pile he is currently under.  You made the whole thing entertaining beyond measure!  TY TY TY!!!!!

    9.

      Jeffro

      Side note: Baier pushing back hard on the Big Lie (and especially on Fox) is really helpful.  I’m sure most trump supporters will keep right on believing trump, but for some, the scales will fall from their eyes.

      After that, trump just looks like the lying, flailing, chaos-causing loser that he is.  Drip, drip, drip…

    10.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      Sidebar: How are the criminal defendant’s lawyers not resigning en masse today?

      It’s a lot harder for an attorney to dump a client in the middle of a case than for a client to fire an attorney. I’m pretty sure that defense counsel in this case would have to get Judge Cannon to okay their withdrawal. They’d have a much easier time provoking their client into firing them, I think, except for the non-zero possibility that he might send his cultists after their scalps.

    12.

      Jeffro

      The best part is when Baier rolls the clips and rattles off the names of all the folks who’ve worked for trump that a) are now running against him and/or b) trump has insulted publicly.

      trump’s like, “but it’s like a 10 to 1 ratio of excellent hires compared to all those other dumb fucks who were ‘born with small brains’ that I brought aboard”

      not exactly the exoneration he thinks it is, LOL

    13.

      brendancalling

      I’ve only watched a few clips, but man—TFG looked BAD. He didn’t so much have bags under his eyes as a full set of luggage, his hair was weirder than usual, and he just looked completely panicked.

      I’d ordinarily continue to pray for a rage stroke, but I’d prefer he die in prison.

    14.

      rikyrah

      THIS was ordered by the Murdochs.

      You can’t convince me otherwise.

      Baier didn’t wake up yesterday just knowing how to do journalism.

      He was instructed to do so.

      And, it’s obvious that Dolt45 expected his usual Fox treatment, which is why he went on the show in the first place.

       

      If a Democrat had given a similar interview, every Democrat holding office would be asked on air about it.

    16.

      bbleh

      @rikyrah: concur, or at least it had their active approval.  Wouldn’t have happened otherwise.

      @Jeffg166: Most of the base will come around.  They really are programmable meatsacks.  There will be a few cultists who won’t, but hell they’ve still got people who aren’t sure the Earth is round.  All Fox et al. gotta do is push something new to be OUTRAGED about, and start pimping someone else as the Great White Hope, and the curve will start bending.

      I think their larger problem is, there really is no good alternative.  They were SO hoping DeSantis would be it, but he is such a repulsive human being that it’s starting to look like a bad idea.

      My guess is, they’re gonna pick one pro-forma, in case the economy craters or something else happens to take Biden down, but otherwise they’re gonna give up on the WH and focus on winning the Senate and keeping the House.  Those are both do-able, particularly the former.

    19.

      The Moar You Know

      How are the criminal defendant’s lawyers not resigning en masse today?

      well, this is their job.  No matter how guilty as fuck anyone may be, they get their day in court and the best defense they can buy.  That this defense will be what is commonly known as “grasping at straws” makes no matter; they gotta do the best they can.  And I know at least one of them has been smart enough to get paid up front.

      I assume they’ve told their client to shut the fuck up and he simply won’t.  In the end, that is not really their problem, it will be solely their client’s.

    20.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      @rikyrah: I don’t doubt your hypothesis, but I have to wonder if the Murdochs are actually capable of pulling the Trumpists away from Trump and towards their favored fascist, whoever that might be this week. I can’t see that happening while Trump is still breathing, but if he does get locked up, it just might fracture the GOP completely.

    22.

      Sanjeevs

      https://www.ft.com/content/8ce72a0d-4ea5-4f94-b2f7-67c5ed66b8a8

      Hunter Biden has agreed to plead guilty to criminal tax violations just days after his father Joe Biden held the first rally of his campaign for the 2024 presidential election.
      According to a court document filed on Tuesday, Hunter Biden was charged with two counts of wilful failure to pay federal income tax.  He has also agreed to enter a “pretrial diversion agreement” in relation to a separate charge accusing him of possessing a firearm as an unlawful or addicted user of a “controlled substance”. Such agreements typically redirect defendants to community services with the aim of preventing future misconduct.

    23.

      MattF

      The Fox ‘News’ commentators (and, presumably, King Rupert) before and after this disaster have concluded that he can’t win.

      ETA: I see others have drawn the same conclusion.

    24.

      bbleh

      @Raven: @Sanjeevs: expected to get probation + diversion.  The Krayzees will have a Defcon-2 sh!tfit, but then it’ll die down — they can’t sustain one for anything unless their churches are behind it — and that’ll take it off the table.

      The whole thing is a crock anyway.  The gun charge never even would have been brought if he weren’t Biden’s son.  But there it is.

    25.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Bruce K in ATH-GR: They’d have a much easier time provoking their client into firing them, I think, except for the non-zero possibility that he might send his cultists after their scalps.

      Awwwww… Pobrecitos. WTF did they think trump was going to do if/when he’s found guilty?

    28.

      bbleh

      @Sanjeevs: per the latter part of your quote.  It’s typically “pre-trial,” meaning someone charged with a minor crime goes into some form of “treatment” or other non-punitive program under nominal supervision of the court, and if they complete it successfully, the charges are dropped and expunged from their record.  So they’re “diverted” from the normal track of criminal prosecution.

      @OzarkHillbilly: and the prosecutor — I think like a Delaware DA or USA — is a Trump holdover, although that won’t stop the Krayzees from howling, cuz they’re impervious to fact.

    29.

      Kay

      Even if he’s down to a single paralegal, that person should slink away while they still can! Save yourself!

      Criminal defense isn’t like that though. Most of them are guilty. The vast majority. Many of them are also dumb and talk too much. They still get a defense. It’s not like “my reputation will be RUINED because my client is guilty and a bad person!”. That’s just baked into the job. They’re measured in other ways.

    30.

      jonas

      @rikyrah: The New York Post (another Murdoch property) regularly mocks him now, so yeah, I suspect this is just another step in the process of de-Trumpifying (and DeSantis-ifying) Murdoch media.

    32.

      JML

      @Sanjeevs: If he completes a program specified in the plea the charge will be vacated and come off his record. Diversion programs are pretty common, frequently involve completing things like a substance abuse program, anger management, various education programs, and a form of probation without committing any crimes. be good and work the program to get your life back on track and structured in a healthy way, criminal charge goes away and doesn’t follow you for the rest of your life like a conviction.

    33.

      James E Powell

      @Sanjeevs:

      Pretrial Diversion – PTD – is an alternative to trial or plea. The charges are held in abeyance, the offender agrees to certain conditions, and if they are met the charges might be dropped or reduced.

    34.

      Ken

      @OzarkHillbilly: I’m sure the House will bring this into their “weaponization of the government” hearings. If even the President’s son can be charged with tax and gun law violations…

    35.

      jonas

      @Bruce K in ATH-GR: IANAL, but can Trump’s lawyers be held accountable or sanctioned somehow if they fail to get their client to follow their advice? I don’t know if that’s how it works. It could be their approach is basically “this guy is fucked six ways from Sunday and if his big mouth digs his hole a few inches deeper, it doesn’t really change anything, so wev, you do you, Donnie.” Their only concern is probably making sure they get paid before he goes to prison.

    37.

      Roger Moore

      @Sanjeevs:

      What’s diversion?

      Diversion usually means the case is temporarily set aside while the defendant goes through a program designed to steer them away from whatever underlying problem supposedly led to their problems.  If they make acceptable progress in the diversion program, the charges are dismissed and the record of the case is sealed.  To someone like an employer, it’s as if the case never existed, though the courts can unseal the records if the defendant re-offends.  It’s a way to give first time offenders in mild offenses like this a chance to straighten up without tainting their record with a criminal conviction.

    39.

      Roger Moore

      @jonas:

      IANAL, but can Trump’s lawyers be held accountable or sanctioned somehow if they fail to get their client to follow their advice?

      I don’t think so.  If defense lawyers were punished for the misbehavior of their client while awaiting trial, there wouldn’t be any left.  As long as they give him good advice, it really isn’t their fault if he’s too stubborn to listen.

    40.

      jlowe

      I wonder about the attorneys. How do they do this and make a living? Stepping on their bids, demanding 70% of the fee up-front and invoicing weekly?

    42.

      OGLiberal

      So, now they have their Hunter.  Dude did shady stuff and has issues.  And it’s likely he did break the law.  Was Joe involved at all?  Highly unlikely.  But this is where wingers will use Biden’s devotion to family against him.

      I would excuse Hunter and losing his bro was rough stuff but, dude, your dad has been running for president since before you could speak.  Maybe have some discretion, especially when this was the one time your dad could win and actually did win.

      We did not need this and, sorry, dude is too old and should know better, grief not withstanding.

      Not helpful.  This is on nobody but Hunter but, again, dude should have known better.

    43.

      Kay

      @Sanjeevs:

      Ugh. Just gross that he didn’t pay taxes. Obviousy there are bigger fish and bigger crimes but JFC, even a drug addict can pay a tax preparer.

    45.

      JWR

      The anchors on NBC news were talking about the many [eta remaining] charges against the Biden’s that are gonna loom large over the election. Aside from the gun charge against HB, I don’t know WTF they’re talking about.

    46.

      Betty Cracker

      Regarding Hunter Biden’s gun charges, if I’m reading it right, it sounds like he implicated himself in his book by confessing to substance abuse during the time period when he bought the gun.

    47.

      Josie

      @rikyrah: ​
       This is exactly what I was thinking as I watched the clips. You said it better than I could have. Clearly the orders have gone out.

    48.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      @Bruce K in ATH-GR:

      I find that when I have an intractable client and a dick judge that doesn’t readily let people out, I readily and easily get fired when I say “your request is stupid, and I’m not doing it.”

      Then again, I’m older and crankier now, and can pull it off better.

    49.

      NotMax

      Maybe in part deux Dolt 45 will expound on the “tens of thousands jamming the streets of Miami” in support of him who practically brought the entire city to a standstill.
      //

    50.

      Kay

      @JWR:

      They’re uncomfortable talking about only one side’s  crimes so they’ll invent some on the other side if they have to. These are rigidly conventional people with absolutely no capacity to do anything other than “THIS is EXACTLY like THAT”. They never figured out how to handle Trump because they never tried anything different. They only have this really limited skill set and tools and they cannot ever veer from it. Too scary!

    51.

      Uncle Cosmo

      @brendancalling: I’d ordinarily continue to pray for a rage stroke, but I’d prefer he die in prison.

      ¿Porqué no los dos? (Tl;dr version: Ariel Sharon.)

      Can’t imagine a fate worse than being trapped inside one’s own mentally-screwed up universe for that long – but y’know, a sociopathic solipsistic narcissist like Chump would probably think he’d died & gone to The Heaven of Autocrats. (Would that make it a win-win, a whine-whine or a combination of the two? Inquiring minds usw.)

    52.

      Frankensteinbeck

      The base will never believe the election wasn’t stolen.  Ever.  They have believed Democrats only win by cheating for decades.  Crap like busses full of dark skinned people traveling from precinct to precinct voting repeatedly are long-running narratives used to push voter restriction laws.  Trump didn’t have to make up any of his cheating narratives, nutcases came out of the woodwork in droves to tell him how they saw the cheating happen.  The base wants to believe it was stolen, it fits what they have always believed, and Fox can’t change that.

      They can depress enthusiasm for Trump, but… who is going to pick up that slack?  Only DeSantis has the sadistic white supremacist chops, and the base knows he’s weak now.  They won’t choose him over the bully giving him public swirlies.

      I guess there’s still lots of time for something to change.

    53.

      James E Powell

      @OGLiberal:

      I’m curious about the details of his tax offense. Are there IRS prosecution attorneys in the jackal horde? My understanding is Hunter Biden paid the money some time ago. In that case, does the IRS usually go for criminal charges?

      In 20 years of practice, my only encounter with the IRS was me personally & totally civil. It was fairly simple: IRS said I did it wrong & owed more money. I paid them. Nobody said anything about a crime.

    54.

      Elizabelle

      Resolution to Hunter Biden’s case seems fine to me.  A misdemeanor, not a felony, and diversion.

      Now go after Jared and the rest of Trump’s criming and corrupted family.  With both barrels.

    57.

      Steve in the ATL

      Sidebar: How are the criminal defendant’s lawyers not resigning en masse today?

      (1) Clever wordplay with “sidebar” there;

      (2) Nice callback to the previous thread with the French there; and

      (3) Criminal defense lawyers (who btw get very touchy when referred to as “criminal lawyers”) are accustomed to representing guilty and stupid clients.

      In this case, I am guessing that the competent lawyers are sticking around for (a) money, (b) the prestige of representing a POTUS, with the hope or assumption that at some point people will forget the details of the treasonous orange fuck and just be impressed with the former client’s status, and (c) the professional satisfaction—and future client development—in the event they actually win this case.

      The true believer lawyers would never resign over their client’s stupidity, but the Venn diagram of “competent lawyers” and “true believer lawyers” are two circles that do not overlap at all. Probably written on different white boards, even.

    58.

      Kay

      @Elizabelle:

      Oh, he just pisses me off. He was way too fucking OLD to be doing what he was doing when he was doing it. I’m sick to death of how spoiled these people are. I’m glad it’s a misdemeanor – I think we overcharge and over incarcerate in this country across the board – but honestly Hunter doesn’t deserve such a loyal father.

    59.

      Elizabelle

      @Kay:  True.  I despise a lot of MSM’s “balance” (read:  complete lack of accuracy), and NBC, and all the major networks, can be awful.

      Conventional people, careerists, not curious or courageous enough about the important things.

