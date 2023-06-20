It’s hard to watch Bret Baier’s recent Fox News interview with Trump because the snuffling spray-tanned meat-sack is so repulsive, but I found it worthwhile. Baier was/is a gross Trump sycophant and hack, but here he takes a new tone, as if admonishing a wayward toddler. “Mommy and Daddy aren’t angry that you torched the house; we’re disappointed you won’t show us the kerosene and matches.”

We’ve all heard enough lies, misdirection and whining from Donald J. Trump to last ten thousand lifetimes, but this is next level. At one point, Trump contradicts his own recorded voice as transcribed in the indictment, absurdly claiming the material he waved around for dramatic effect during in a self-narrated tour of top secret battle plans for Meadows’ ghostwriters was actually news clippings or golf apparel.

The panic is evident as he weaves a tapestry of contradictory lies, claiming he had nothing here and then baselessly asserting that he had every right to possess what was previously declared nothing there. The entire performance is laced with desperation, as if it has belatedly dawned on Mr. Fuck Around that Mr. Find Out has laid an icy grip on the former’s shriveled nutsack. Extraordinary!

Sidebar: How are the criminal defendant’s lawyers not resigning en masse today? Are there too few to constitute a proper masse? Even if he’s down to a single paralegal, that person should slink away while they still can! Save yourself!

Baier also brings up the 2020 election and asks how Trump plans to get “independent suburban moms” back in his camp for 2024. Trump babbles in corkboard-pushpin-and-yarn dialect about being cheated out of a 2020 victory. To his credit, Baier calls bullshit, noting that Trump-appointed judges dismissed multiple cases for lack of evidence and that swing state recounts confirmed Biden won fair and square.

Apparently Baier has more interview footage that will air today. Unless Baier recorded Trump setting his own crotch on fire, it’s hard to see how it could be more damaging.

Open thread.