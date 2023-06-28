It’s not just Mar-a-Lago: Trump charges highlight his New Jersey life. A dive w/⁦@JaxAlemany⁩ and ⁦⁦@hsu_spencer⁩ on the president’s other club, its significant role in his legal trouble and his life there: https://t.co/3dKsdpglxj — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) June 28, 2023

Long, but worth reading in full (should be paywall-free):

… Prosecutors accuse Trump of showing off classified documents to employees and others not authorized to see them — not once, but twice at his sprawling golf club on the rural plains of New Jersey. According to the indictment, Trump bragged in July 2021 about a sensitive military plan with two of his staffers, as well as the writer and publisher of a forthcoming book from his former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, during a session at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster. In an audio recording of the session near the club’s pool, Trump can be heard acknowledging the secrecy of the documents to the group — who included communications staffers Liz Harrington and Margo Martin, according to people familiar with the matter, some of whom spoke on the condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the criminal case… Trump’s behavior in New Jersey is yet another data point showing that the former president did not simply stash the boxes of sensitive documents, unopened and untouched, in the basement of his Florida club and forget about them. Instead, advisers said he was personally attached to and hyper-aware of the boxes, instructing that at least some of them accompany him from place-to-place, and appeared aware of what was inside…

Trump opened his Trump National Golf Club Bedminster for business in 2004 over the July Fourth weekend. Pre-presidency, the club served as a destination for high-profile golf and tennis tournaments, as well as a venue for Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s lavish wedding. “Wouldn’t you want to be buried here?” he told the Wall Street Journal in 2015. During his presidential transition, he interviewed candidates for his cabinet there, resulting in a made-for-television spectacle that was broadcast across network news. While president, Trump would frequently decamp from Washington to his New Jersey club and hold meetings with top government officials there, particularly in the summer months. There, he installed a makeshift office among the luxury cottages that surround the club’s 25-meter swimming pool and has resided in a separate cottage in the same complex, where he stores his belongings, according to people who have visited. At least some of his prized “beautiful mind paper boxes” — a phrase used by aides to describe his complicated and disorganized filing system that only he seemed to understand — usually trailed close behind him, staying in his private cottage… Aides said they preferred when Trump vacationed at Bedminster while president than when he spent time at Mar-a-Lago, which he frequented in winter months. One adviser said there were fewer “crazies” among the membership of the less flashy New Jersey club and fewer opportunities to bend his ear around the pool or over dinner about their pet issues… When Trump’s indictment was unsealed this month, the former president was, as usual, at Bedminster. Members of his campaign and legal teams hustled to New Jersey to join him there. Trump was said to be dining on the patio in the evening and playing golf the next day. Recently, Trump’s legal team has hunkered down on the property in a room painted olive green in the main clubhouse, according to people familiar with the team’s activity. Alina Habba, a lawyer on Trump’s team, has conducted interviews from the room, appearing in television appearances sitting between an American flag and a black-and-white silhouetted portrait of Trump’s scowling face.

(he will not say that under oath) — post malone ergo propter malone (@PropterMalone) June 28, 2023

Anybody taking this seriously should have their power of attorney taken away by the state. https://t.co/WNlGWFL5p2 — The Fig Economy (@figgityfigs) June 27, 2023

Maggie, how could you!?!…

The choice for everyone in Trump's orbit is flip or desperately try to get him re-elected in the hope of staying out of jail. They are all <expletive deleted> guilty of, or at least witness to, some crime or other. — Box of Frogs (@BoxofFrogs19) June 27, 2023

honestly him going with this is the first time I've felt any sort of confidence that he might actually be fucked this time https://t.co/BSHEIEHUxs — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) June 28, 2023

Speaking of intimate associates…

Melania Trump used several email addresses, texts, and Signal to communicate with me and others while working in the White House and prosecutors want to see them. pic.twitter.com/500DflyMRv — Stephanie Winston Wolkoff (@SWinstonWolkoff) June 26, 2023