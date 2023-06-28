Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Repub Venality Open Thread: The Bedminster Mysteries

by | 38 Comments

Long, but worth reading in full (should be paywall-free):

Prosecutors accuse Trump of showing off classified documents to employees and others not authorized to see them — not once, but twice at his sprawling golf club on the rural plains of New Jersey.

According to the indictment, Trump bragged in July 2021 about a sensitive military plan with two of his staffers, as well as the writer and publisher of a forthcoming book from his former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, during a session at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster.

In an audio recording of the session near the club’s pool, Trump can be heard acknowledging the secrecy of the documents to the group — who included communications staffers Liz Harrington and Margo Martin, according to people familiar with the matter, some of whom spoke on the condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the criminal case…

Trump’s behavior in New Jersey is yet another data point showing that the former president did not simply stash the boxes of sensitive documents, unopened and untouched, in the basement of his Florida club and forget about them. Instead, advisers said he was personally attached to and hyper-aware of the boxes, instructing that at least some of them accompany him from place-to-place, and appeared aware of what was inside…

Trump opened his Trump National Golf Club Bedminster for business in 2004 over the July Fourth weekend. Pre-presidency, the club served as a destination for high-profile golf and tennis tournaments, as well as a venue for Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s lavish wedding. “Wouldn’t you want to be buried here?” he told the Wall Street Journal in 2015.

During his presidential transition, he interviewed candidates for his cabinet there, resulting in a made-for-television spectacle that was broadcast across network news.

While president, Trump would frequently decamp from Washington to his New Jersey club and hold meetings with top government officials there, particularly in the summer months. There, he installed a makeshift office among the luxury cottages that surround the club’s 25-meter swimming pool and has resided in a separate cottage in the same complex, where he stores his belongings, according to people who have visited.

At least some of his prized “beautiful mind paper boxes” — a phrase used by aides to describe his complicated and disorganized filing system that only he seemed to understand — usually trailed close behind him, staying in his private cottage…

Aides said they preferred when Trump vacationed at Bedminster while president than when he spent time at Mar-a-Lago, which he frequented in winter months. One adviser said there were fewer “crazies” among the membership of the less flashy New Jersey club and fewer opportunities to bend his ear around the pool or over dinner about their pet issues…

When Trump’s indictment was unsealed this month, the former president was, as usual, at Bedminster. Members of his campaign and legal teams hustled to New Jersey to join him there. Trump was said to be dining on the patio in the evening and playing golf the next day.

Recently, Trump’s legal team has hunkered down on the property in a room painted olive green in the main clubhouse, according to people familiar with the team’s activity. Alina Habba, a lawyer on Trump’s team, has conducted interviews from the room, appearing in television appearances sitting between an American flag and a black-and-white silhouetted portrait of Trump’s scowling face.

Maggie, how could you!?!

Speaking of intimate associates…

    38Comments

    1. 1.

      Tony Jay

      “Dig her up! Dig her up!”

      Be silly not to. It’s not like that gobshite ever showed any respect for the women in his life.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      dmsilev

      “Bravado” reminds me of “locker room talk”, the talking  point that he settled on to explain “grab em by the pussy”.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Ken

      I am shocked that Melania Trump didn’t follow secure e-mail practices in her government job, after her father made such a big point of it during the campaign.

      Well, no, I’m not shocked, especially since (per rawstory, linked by Sanjeevs in the earlier thread) he apparently hired her because she has great breasts and backside, and he fantasized about having sex with her.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      cain

      @Old School: maybe they are hoping that Trump will panic and try to move the documents on the sly and they can catch him in the act of doing something criminal.

      The dude is never going to give up those documents.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      West of the Rockies

      Watching the slow diminishment of the GOP is absolute bliss.  I wish we’d witness more pulling of hair and gnashing of teeth from among the base though.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Alison Rose

      Lawrence O’Donnell had a good segment on this last night, calling out Trump’s patently absurd BS that the papers were just “building plans”. Sure, building plans that were “confidential” and “secret”. Are they building plans for an alien storage facility in Roswell? A new prison next door to Gitmo for abortion providers? A charter school where the only textbooks are The Art of the Deal and Mein Kampf?

      Reply
    10. 10.

      JoyceH

      Okay, wait. When they say “near the pool”. Did this conversation take place in a room, with just the voices we hear in the recording? Or – did it take place at an umbrella table out on the pool deck, with swimmers wandering through while Trump waved around our national secrets?

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Alison Rose

      @Ken: (Re: Ivanka) We kind of already knew he thought this way, didn’t we? There was that interview he did years ago, WITH Ivanka, where he said that if she weren’t his daughter, he’d probably be dating her. And that little twat just laughed like it was the funniest and totally least disgusting thing ever said.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Ken

      @West of the Rockies@bk: Ooops. The article said “while working in the White House”, and I hadn’t realized Melania had a role that could be described that way. I should have said “after her husband made such a big point of it”.

      I assume I owe an apology to Ivanka, who I’m sure followed all secure e-mail practices.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @Old School: INAL, but maybe because a search warrant requires some sort of recent and fresh intel that there is likely evidence of a crime at a given location.  Somebody at MAL snitched which gave FBI enough to get a judge to sign off on search warrant.  I’m not sure that this info coming out now is enough to meet the requirements.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      oatler

      “the rural plains of New Jersey.”

      there is a land, known of but by few, beyond the rust-wracked Hulks of Atlantic City….

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Alison Rose: ​And that little twat just laughed like it was the funniest and totally least disgusting thing ever said.

      It might have been funniest and totally least disgusting thing he ever said

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Alison Rose

      @Ken: Wait…now I’m even more confused. It was Melania who had shitty email practices, per the tweet. But the article you linked to is about Trump drooling over Ivanka’s body. I think you’re mishmoshing these two different articles together.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      RandomMonster

      @cain:

      @Old School: maybe they are hoping that Trump will panic and try to move the documents on the sly and they can catch him in the act of doing something criminal.

      I have to think there is a reason they haven’t searched. And the only thing I can come up with is that they are collecting evidence of what Trump is doing with the documents. Like, you know, letting Saudi Arabians photograph them.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      So an actual real life experienced lawyer just allowed his client to get on the stand in a elder guardianship case in a bid to serve as guardian for his dementia-suffering father, who he’s been ripping off for years.  The emergency guardian (institutional) already identified that somebody had been siphoning off 10-12K per month since January alone.

      On cross by me (I’m guardian ad litem on a private payscale because of the extent of the estate), he defiantly admitted that the money was going to both his account and his solely-owned mortgage brokerage account. Also said that the “trust” in which he’s been operating a rental on the primary residence (the only thing transferred) basically consists of just his own pocket.  Even after I torched his ass and the judge torched his ass and I warned him of his rights to not self-incriminate, his lawyer helpfully said that “receipts” for all the expenses attributable to his father will be provided.

      Elder Abuse (which includes financial crimes) is a Class C felony in Kentucky – 5-10 years as a penalty. The emergency guardian has an appointment with the detectives today.

      Lawyers will understand why I had to resist the urge to touch myself…..

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Geminid

      @JoyceH: I think this conversation happened in a cottage adjacent to the pool, where Trump has his office.

      The WaPo article gives a good idea of the surroundings at Bedminster. A somewhat different scene than Mar-a-Loco, more like a Bedlam-minster.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Mike in NC

      Well, we got a call from our vet earlier. Took our 14-year-old ragdoll cat in for sedation and an oral exam this morning because he’d been showing signs of gum disease and he had an unidentified mass in the back of his throat. She confirmed that it was a tumor and was basically untreatable. She recommended that we not have him resuscitated under these circumstances. We agreed that he shouldn’t suffer and reluctantly let him go.

      Pierre was a great companion and we’ll miss him terribly.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Ken

      @Alison Rose: Yes, I confused Trump’s wife and daughter, because (1) they both “worked in the White House” and (2) they’re both hot chicks that Trump totally wants to have sex with.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Jeffro

      meanwhile on CNN, at least they’re covering this:

      McCarthy called the former president yesterday to apologize [for saying trump ‘wasn’t the strongest GOP candidate for 2024]… He told the former president he misspoke and blamed the reporters for taking the comments out of context. Later, his campaign sent out a fundraising email saying Trump was stronger than ever”

      Those boots aren’t gonna lick themselves, eh Kevin?

      Reply
    29. 29.

      kindness

      What I don’t understand is how the kids didn’t reject burying their mother at the golf club.  That is so over the top tacky.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      steppy

      @RandomMonster: IANAL, but as I understand it, a search warrant requires fresh evidence of crimes being committed, to establish probable cause. An audio tape from 2 years ago is pretty stale evidence. I strongly suspect that the FBI is working hard to get that fresh evidence.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      mainsailset

      Certainly because Jack Smith’s team is way ahead of the media on its investigation it goes without saying that a NJ grand jury is already at work on this. The observation that the 37 MAL charges did not charge the Bedminster revelations but only mentioned them, could easily be explained by venue. A NJ case will could likely start with the Bedminster tape and then use the 37 MAL counts as descriptors without charging them in NJ. Likewise, the DC grand jury will deliberate on crimes within their venue and Smith can include MAL and NJ findings as descriptors. That said, my bet would be that we’ll hear from a NJ gj next and then the DC grand jury will be the one that wraps all this up into a whopper of a set of charges.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      a thousand flouncing lurkers (was fidelio)

      For those wondering about the specifics of their air quality right now, here’s a site where you can get the details, including a breakdown of the major components of your air pollution.
      If your curious about how far south the smoke from up north reaches, Louisville KY is at 208, Bowling Green KY (southern edge of the state) is at 124, Nashville is at 112, and Memphis at 70. In all cases, the major pollutants are PM2.5 and PM10, which is to say particulate matter 2.5 microns and 10 microns in diameter.
      (For more details, the helpful folks at the California Air Resources Board have explanations easily understood by the average jackal without a scientific background.)

      Plumelabs, the AQI site at the first links, breaks out what outside activities are unsafe. People in Louisville should not only avoid heavy exertion outdoors, but should skip eating outside and keep young children indoors.
      If you’re

      Reply

