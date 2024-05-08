Marjorie Taylor Greene’s failed attempt to oust the Speaker shows us what is wrong with our politics. I work alongside some people who are more interested in being social influencers than lawmakers. I just spoke on @TheDailyShow about the dangers of “performative governance”. https://t.co/egOCXGVApT — Andy Kim (@AndyKimNJ) May 8, 2024





In return for Democrats’ essential aid in pulling his nuts speakership out of the fire, Pastor Mike leads a posse to promote GOP ‘but ILLEGALS’ calumny:

Proving, yet again, that all right wing boogeymen are based on no evidence. Just vibes. (Bonus: Makes it soooo much easier to just talk directly out of your ass.) https://t.co/BhHeB33Qq7 — Steve Singiser (@StevenSingiser) May 8, 2024

Dear reader: it is indeed “provable.” That’s what happens in a recount and during audits and court cases. Based on the above, it’s been proven this doesn’t happen. — Bathsheba Dreams in Blue ?????? #?? (@Inkling61) May 8, 2024

And yet more… interesting info bobs up on RatF*cker Jr’s ‘independent’ candidacy:

NEW: RFK Jr.'s new hire who downplayed Jan. 6 appears to have been at the Capitol during the attack https://t.co/T7PWbBfu8z — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) May 8, 2024

A right-wing social media influencer hired by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s presidential campaign who previously said Jan. 6 was “Democrat misdirection” appears to have himself been on the restricted grounds of the U.S. Capitol during the attack. NBC News first reported that Kennedy’s campaign hired Zach Henry’s firm, Total Virality, for “influencer engagement” in March. Henry had worked as deputy communications director for Republican Vivek Ramaswamy’s presidential campaign, as well as for Blake Masters during his Senate run in Arizona… Henry, as NBC News reported, had posted that Jan. 6 was “no MAGA insurrection Just more Democrat misdirection” and appears to have embraced conspiracy theories about the Capitol attack, including posting that “antifa” was behind it, which is false…

Your modern GOP presidential campaign is more inbred than the late-period Habsburgs, and they all love lying like a dog loves snacking out of the cat’s litterbox.