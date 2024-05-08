Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wednesday Evening Open Thread: Swatting Down the Sock Puppets

In return for Democrats’ essential aid in pulling his nuts speakership out of the fire, Pastor Mike leads a posse to promote GOP ‘but ILLEGALS’ calumny:

And yet more… interesting info bobs up on RatF*cker Jr’s ‘independent’ candidacy:

A right-wing social media influencer hired by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s presidential campaign who previously said Jan. 6 was “Democrat misdirection” appears to have himself been on the restricted grounds of the U.S. Capitol during the attack.

NBC News first reported that Kennedy’s campaign hired Zach Henry’s firm, Total Virality, for “influencer engagement” in March. Henry had worked as deputy communications director for Republican Vivek Ramaswamy’s presidential campaign, as well as for Blake Masters during his Senate run in Arizona…

Henry, as NBC News reported, had posted that Jan. 6 was “no MAGA insurrection Just more Democrat misdirection” and appears to have embraced conspiracy theories about the Capitol attack, including posting that “antifa” was behind it, which is false

Your modern GOP presidential campaign is more inbred than the late-period Habsburgs, and they all love lying like a dog loves snacking out of the cat’s litterbox.

    35Comments

    5. 5.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      Johnson wouldn’t be so screwed up if he watched a some porn, every now and then

      Reply
    6. 6.

      RaflW

      Jeffries needs to make clear that while this time Democrats voted to save the GOP speaker, 163 aye and 32 nay, but one more fucking godawful presser like the one today and why on earth should Dems protect him.

      What a flaming piece of shit.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Jeffro

      also canNOT imagine having this

      deputy communications director for Republican Vivek Ramaswamy

      on my resume

      Not even in jest!  I’d be worried that someone would find a copy on an old hard drive somewhere, and well, there you go – blackballed from paying work for the rest of my life

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Jeffro

      @RaflW: have to agree – we/Jeffries have nothing but leverage at this point.

      “one more bit of BS about 2020 election denialism and *poof *, Speaker Johnson” – HJ

      Reply
    12. 12.

      randy khan

      Apparently, MTG said the following after the vote:

      I can’t wait to see Democrats go out and support a Republican Speaker and have to go home to their primaries and have to run for Congress again, having supported a Republican speaker—a Christian conservative. I think that will play well.

      Apparently she’s assuming Democratic primary voters are as smart as Republican primary voters.  I haven’t found a roll call yet, but I also suspect that people who thought they might be vulnerable if they voted to keep him in were given a hall pass, as about 30 Dems either voted to keep the motion off the table or didn’t vote at all.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Chris

      @David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch:

      I’m not saying for sure that he does watch porn, but if he doesn’t, he’d be the first religious fanatic who doesn’t.

      I mean, the second least surprising news from the raid that killed Bin Laden was that he had a bunch of porn in that compound.

      (The first being “he was in Pakistan.”)

      Reply
    14. 14.

      randy khan

      @RaflW:

      Jeffries needs to make clear that while this time Democrats voted to save the GOP speaker, 163 aye and 32 nay, but one more fucking godawful presser like the one today and why on earth should Dems protect him.

      My sense is that this was a one-time-only deal, based on the aid votes getting to the floor.  He’ll need to do something else for the Dems to get another round of support.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Jeffro

      @randy khan: is there a term for when some nimrod thinks they’re playing 11-dimensional chess, but in reality they’ve tied their shoes together?

      If not, can we just call it a “Greene”?

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Soprano2

      I’m waiting for hubby to come out of the bathroom to see if he’ll go to the bar with me. If he sits down on the couch again I’m leaving. There’s only so much I can take.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      Caitlin Clark Effect leads to WNBA charter flights

      The WNBA will launch full-time charter flights for its teams this season, commissioner Cathy Engelbert announced Tuesday.
      ***

      Driven in part by the star power of newly-drafted Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, the WNBA has seen a surge in popularity in recent years, driving a boost in ticket sales and prices.

      Why it matters: It’s the latest sign that women’s professional sports are experiencing an unprecedented boom, with the possibility of bringing in more business opportunities and acclaim for both players and teams.

      roll tide

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Mathguy

      So the turd worked for Vivek the Magnificent* and Blake the creepy serial killer–no wonder the guy with brain worms hired him.

       

      *in his own mind

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Chris

      @randy khan:

      … has she MET Democratic voters? A quarter of them would rush to vote for these candidates just to reward them for their great act of Aaron Sorkinian bipartisanship in placing Country above Party. Another quarter wouldn’t, but only because they swooned so hard they passed out. Yet another quarter would grumble but approve because they understand that sometimes in politics you have to give something to get something. That leaves maybe a quarter who’ll hold it against them in primaries. I’ll take those odds.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      dmsilev

      @randy khan: Aren’t most of the primary votes already over and done with? Also, for anyone who cares, ‘I voted to shut up that braying jackass and to put the Speaker’s balls in a vice’ would be an acceptable and true response.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Baud

      Via Reddit

      The Boy Scouts of America have announced they are changing their name in as part of efforts towards greater inclusion, and right-wingers are taking it as well as you’d expect

       

      The largest scouting organisation in the US announced on Tuesday (7 May) that it will change its name to Scouting America as part of an initiative to make everyone feel welcome.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Ksmiami

      @RaflW: yep. I really don’t think we can do anything to help Republicans except to destroy that crime syndicate posing as a political organization.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Mr. Bemused Senior

      The thing’s hollow—it goes on forever—and—oh my God!—it’s full of stars!

      Reply

