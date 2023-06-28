Today, billboards just like these went up across Florida and Texas.
Happy Pride everyone. pic.twitter.com/QdXOcCyAR4
— Maura Healey (@MassGovernor) June 26, 2023
“@VP Harris made a surprise appearance at NYC’s historic Stonewall Inn to commemorate LGBTQ Pride Month…[her] appearance marked the first time that a sitting vice president visited the space.”https://t.co/poqni5AEYY
— Kirsten Allen (@KirstenAllen46) June 26, 2023
Anita Dunn: America will “lead the world – not just in innovation, but in manufacturing.”
“When a bridge gets rebuilt quickly on I-95 in Philadelphia, you feel that.”
“When your insulin that used to cost $200 a month costs $35 a month, you feel” it.
“That is Bidenomics.” pic.twitter.com/tMcGv3YBro
— Andrew Bates (@AndrewJBates46) June 26, 2023
Americans are pretty chipper when it comes to the economy. https://t.co/N2xQs7RgAW
— Jim Kessler (@ThirdWayKessler) June 27, 2023
Biden has closed the Black-White Unemployment Gap for the first time in American history…seems like this should be a bigger deal. #Bidenomics pic.twitter.com/B4obRvlY9k
— Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) June 26, 2023
This is great news. It matters who is in the White House and who is leading these cabinet agencies. https://t.co/Sq4wD2y8Bm pic.twitter.com/w42vYmdADD
— chyea ok (@chyeaok) June 22, 2023
Guess who’s *not* happy…
In the weeks since threatening to cause a global economic crisis over their avowed desire to reduce deficits, Republican lawmakers are again pushing legislation that would increase deficits.°By billions upon billions of dollars. https://t.co/CG2tVSRZEo
— Catherine Rampell (@crampell) June 25, 2023
America, the Unmatchable:
lots of countries think they can make America-scale mistakes (the UK with Brexit, Russia with Ukraine) forgetting that they are not America and don’t have a vast internal market that can sustain unmatchable levels of fucking around even after the finding out
— aioli chowder (@AioliChowder) June 27, 2023
