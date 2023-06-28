Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

“Squeaker” McCarthy

No Justins, No Peace

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

Bad news for Ron DeSantis is great news for America.

The GOP couldn’t organize an orgy in a whorehouse with a fist full of 50s.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

It’s time for the GOP to dust off that post-2012 autopsy, completely ignore it, and light the party on fire again.

If you are still in the GOP, you are an extremist.

He really is that stupid.

Republicans can’t even be trusted with their own money.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

… pundit janitors mopping up after the GOP

Spilling the end game before they can coat it in frankl luntz-approved dogwhistles.

Their freedom requires your slavery.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Battle won, war still ongoing.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

Only Democrats have agency, apparently.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

They are lying in pursuit of an agenda.

The GOP is a fucking disgrace.

Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Good News!

Guess who’s *not* happy…

America, the Unmatchable:

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

      Tony Jay

       

      Apologies in advance, but I was a little bit bored at work, so……..

       

      FIRST MAGOP PRIMARY DEBATE

       

      HOST – “Goooooooooood evening Ameri-ca-ca-ca-ca-CA! First just let me thank the Almighty God above for the chance to be here and let you good people know what a sincere, a real, sincere pleasure it is to welcome you all to the magnificent Arkham Trucking & Payday Loan Arena, right here in the lifeless central highlands of the Upside Down, for tonight’s knock-down and drag ‘em out, no-holds barred, blood on the ropes, First Primary Debate for the Men and one other gender hoping to become YOUR choice to represent God’s Own People and the Republican Party in next year’s Prrrrrresidential Eeeeelection! I’m Vince McMahon, and I’ll be your host this evening for what looks set to be a pounding, pulsing, pelvic-thrusting, prize-fightapalooza of a primary punch-up! Now with no further ado, let’s meet the contestants and hear what they’ve got to say!”

      (The Host advances across the stage while “Never Gonna Give You Up” booms from the loudspeakers)

      HOST – “Introducing, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and author and businessman Perry Johnson! Give it up for Those Three Guys!”

      (a spotlight illuminates a roughly chalked circle where three white men in torn suits grunt and grapple with each other in a roughhouse battle over a child’s plastic microphone. Spit, blood and teeth fly, but it’s too even a fight to pick a winner yet)

      HOST – “Moving on and Straight Outta Compton or some other shithole decent people can’t live anymore, Woke Federal regulations say we gotta let them in, but we’re sure as hell not letting them out. Do your best to tolerate former Ambassador to the Godless UN Nikki Haley, rich guy Vivek Ramalamadingdongswamy, that voice off the radio you didn’t know was one of them Larry Elder, that other one from Florida Frrrrrrrransisco Suarezzzzzzzz, and Deep State R.I.N.O. plant Will Hurd! How do you plead?”

      (the spotlight moves to a cage surrounded by barking dogs and armed men in tactical gear. Inside the cage is a painted red line behind which huddle five brownish people wearing red, white and blue minstrel gear and waving Confederate flags. Haley breaks out of the pack and runs for the bars)

      HALEY – “I shouldn’t be here! I should be out there! You know me, I’ve always obeyed the rules! I shouldn’t be in here!”

      (Hayley touches the bars and is thrown backwards by a flash of electrical current. Hurd steps over the red line to help her up and instantly the guards are pointing their guns)

      GUARD ONE – “Stop right where you are and step back across the line!

      GUARD TWO – “Don’t move a muscle and get on your knees!”

      GUARD THREE – “Put your hands behind your head and keep your hands visible at all times!”

      GUARD FOUR – “He’s got a gun and I am in fear of my life!!!”

      (all four guards open fire in a hail of gunfire that goes on for at least a minute, with a couple of them reloading to make sure they hit their targets. As the gunsmoke clears and the roaring of the crowd fades, Guard Three casually tosses a handgun through the bars onto one of the bodies and they exchange high fives before filling out their incident reports together)

      HOST – “Totally had it coming as far as I could see. No angels. But while that gets cleared up it’s time for the mmmmaaaaaaiiiin event! Are you ready to meet your heroes?!?”

      CROWD – “MAGA! MAGA! MAGA! MAGA!”

      HOST – “So, it’s with no further ado that I introduce to you in no particular order of awesomeness, here to make their pitch for YOUR support, the biggest names in conservative politics, the men you know have what it takes to pump the brakes on Cultural Marxism, the Mount Rushmore Five of Red State Jive, it’s your choice to make, meeeeeeeeet the connnnnnntestants!!!!!”

      (the spotlight brightens and splits to light up five podiums, one by one the candidates step up to speak)

      HOST – “Former Governor of Indiana and Vice President of these United States, the Silver Fox who irons his own socks. The whitest man in Milkistan. The mellowest, yellowest egg on display, he let you all down because he wouldn’t delay, it’s the man who shoulda died, it’s Mother’s Pride, it’s Mike ‘Psych’ Pence!!”

      (the crowd boos, Pence stands staring dully into the camera, drool hanging from his bottom lip. He jerks awake, blinks, reaches for but doesn’t quite touch his junk, nods slowly and leans towards his microphone)

      PENCE – “Babies. Bibles. Bombs for Jesus. We oppose the Soros of darkness by letting our Light shine, and by taking up the sword. It is the sword that conquers wickedness and the Truth shining in the hearts of the Children of Light. Gethsemane Rocks!”

      (Pence moves away from the microphone and the fire in his eyes noticeably dims. He slumps. The crowd mutters)

      HOST – “The hell was that all about? Am I right? Okay, get your motors running, folks, because he’s big, he’s brash and he’s killed more men than Johnny Cash. He’s the Outlaw Joisey Whale, he’s the Leviathan of Lakewood, he’s the only man to medal in the Man Versus Food Olympics three years running. He’s the Bully of the George Washington Bridge, he’s Chris ‘Mutherfucking’ Christie!!!”

      (there’s a smattering of applause, a few boos, but mostly just the crinkling of popcorn wrapping and the slurp of juice being drunk. Christie glares at the other candidates like a boar just hounded out of its den)

      CHRISTIE – “Fuck you! Fuck you an’ fuck you too, ya fuckin’ fuck! Fuck you an’ fuck yah mudda! Fuck him. Fuck him right inna face! Fuck his mouth. Fuck his eyes. Fuck his mudda’s eyes. Fuck youze all. Yooze alla fuckin’ wet bag a fuckin’ fucks. Vote fo-ah me or fuckyoo. Capish?” (punches himself in the face) “Bambinos!!!”

      (gasps, outrage, but more applause and cheers. Christie grunts and starts angrily eating a bowl of pasta)

      HOST – “That’s the shit right there! There’s the heat! Love to see it, big guy! Next up, he’s got less hair than a Brazilian au pair. He’s stolen more money than California’s sunny. He’ll drain you drier than a hooker from The Wire. He’s the Prince of Darkness, the Horrorshow from Flori-d’oh! The bloodless disaster that you can call Master. He’s the one and only Senator Rick Scott!!!”

      (Scott is a shadowy, cloaked figure lurking at the very edge of the spotlight circle, emanating a fetid waft of frigid rot as he hisses and snarls at the crowd through a mouthful of thumb-sized fangs. An urbanely dressed James Mason steps up to the podium, lays aside a half-skinned puppy and smiles charmingly at the crowd)

      MASON – “All my Master wishes to do as President is to help each and every one of you good people achieve the freedom and immortality you all so richly deserve. And in return, he asks for nothing more than your trust, your loyalty, and the thick, sweet nectar from your pulsing veins. Join with us in the Endless Night of Freedom, help us bring the Liberty of Life Eternal to all Real Americans, open this nation’s windows and veins wide and sate America’s hunger for juicy red Patriotism. I thank you.”

      (Scott snarls approvingly and falls upon an unwary stagehand, the sucking sounds that follow are drowned out by a rumble of slow, robotic applause. McMahon backs away from the sight, blinking and confused)

      HOST – “Jesus Christ!” (flinches) “Sorry! Sorry, Senator. We’ll get that, uh, get that cleaned up… when you’re ready! Just let us, uh… Next up! Ladies and Gentlemen, how do you follow… that? I’ll tell you how! He’s the Titan of Tallahassee! The Governor who ain’t afraid to Poke the Joke that is Woke! He’s the Man with the Plan to beat Bi-Den! He’s fixed what’s wrong with America’s Dong and he’s shown the Libs that they don’t Belong, it’s Governor Ron De Sssssssssssssantisssssssss!!!!”

      (much more applause, even some cheering. RoDS stomps to his podium with arms held out and bent like a little teapot. He wears a padded leather biker jacket with Death To Liberal America stitched across the back over a normal suit, and his white boots reach up to his crotch. His mouth is wide, his eyes manic)

      RoDS – “Witness! Hunter Biden! Hillary Clinton! AOC! Drag Acts! Gender Benders! Classroom Groomers! Illegals! Aborters! Activist Judges! Thugs! Dirty Books! I crush! I kill! I exterminate! All for you! All for You!! Witness! Flag! Apple Pie! Freedom! Eagles! Matlock! Guns! Jesus! Trucks! Good children! Security! Respect! Police! Soldiers! Fireworks! Heritage! I love! I protect! I enforce! All for you! All for you!! Accept programming! Visualise my Victory! Believe and Achieve! Obey Casey! Obey Casey!! OBEY CASEY!!! God Bless America!”

      (RoDS looks left, looks right, looks baffled that you could hear a pin drop in the Arena. Looks behind him to where a despairing Staffer is sobbing into his hands and a white-faced Casey DeSantis glares daggers at him. He opens his mouth wide and makes a thumbs up gesture, she turns her back and stalks out. RoDS follows her)

      HOST – “Oh wow. Awk-warrrrrrd. Never mind, everybody’s got at least one J.E.B. in them. But you didn’t come here for the support acts, did you? You came here for the main event. So let me do what I do and give you people what you want. What you need. What this country needs! I’m talking about the President for Life! The Political Prisoner with more stones than Namibia! The Man they Jailed because the System failed! Inmate Number 45. The candidate who truly needs no introduction. The Star of the Show! President Donald Trump!!!”

      (the crowd goes wild, Chanting. Screaming. Stamping their feet. The spotlight concentrates on the last podium, twice the size of the rest, to which a trolley bearing a huge monitor is wheeled. The screen flickers and Trump’s face appears. The crowd howls even louder, but it’s clear that Trump can’t hear them. He’s bone white, his wig threadbare and on sideways. Dressed in an orange jumpsuit, fresh gang tattoos glistening redly on his arms and face. Two meaty hands with 14 WORDS tattooed across the knuckles rest on his shoulders. He’s shaking and pale and terrified and clearly doesn’t know the camera has started streaming)

      TRUMP – “Alpha. Alfie.. sorry, sorry, Alpha Wolf, Sir, listen to me, please. I’ll get you your money. It’s not a problem. No problem. I’m rich, see? I know rich people. They give me money. They love to give me money. Because they know. They all know. I’m going to be President. Me. President again. It’s all fixed. I’ve got this in the bag. Those losers need me. Millions of them. Hundreds of millions. They’re all losers because they can’t be President. Can’t do it. They’re weak. No pizzaz. No stardust. But I can. I did. They can do it through me. They need me because I’m a winner. See? I win. I won in 2016. Big win. Huge win. Biggest win ever. Crooked Hillary couldn’t stop me. Nasty Nancy couldn’t stop me. I got fifty states. They stole some of them. Dominion. Soros. Dominion mostly. Nasty people. I still won. I won in 2020 too. Even bigger win. They stole that one. You know. Everyone knows. I would have taken all the States, but they cheated. I said rise up. Take the Capitol. Save this country. But the losers, they couldn’t do it. Dumb fucks let me down. Then Sleepy Joe stole my papers. My papers! I had buyers for those! When I win again, I’ll get that money. Mohammed. Kim. Mr Putin. They all owe me. And you’ll get your money, Sir. It’s already in the bank. Just give me a little more time. Just a few more months. You like nice furniture? You can have an office. In the White House. I can give you a pardon. A job. Any job you want. Name it. Just let me do this dumb debate and get the morons all pumped up. Then you’ll see. I’m the real deal. I’m going to be President again. You just….. wait… how long has that fucking light been on? Are you fucking kidding me with this…”

      (the monitor clicks off and goes dead. The Host is frantically waving at the tech teams, but half of them are lying dead and bloodless in a circle around a flushed Senator Scott. RoDS is holding a plug in his hand and making staccato laughing noises. The crowd surges forward, bellowing their anger, throwing things at the stage. Pence gets trampled, he doesn’t seem to notice. Christie is a hulking, flabby rock around which the flood parts. RoDS licks the plug he holds, sparks flash, a curtain catches fire and within a minute, flames are racing across every flammable surface and people are running for the exits. The Host scrambles onto a chair)

      HOST – “That’s all we got time for tonight, folks! Join us the same time next week when we’ll be coming to you live from the Dunder Mifflin Aerodrome and Sarlaac Pit in Scranton!”

      (there is a roar of triumph and Governor Doug Burgum rises from the carnage of the chalk ring, bruised and torn, one eyeball dangling across his bloody cheek, functioning arm raised in victory with the plastic microphone in his fist. He looks around, sees the stage empty and gives a gap-toothed grin. He didn’t intend to win the debate this way, but he’ll take it. Staggering to the edge of the stage he raises the microphone to his lips and clicks it on.)

      CHILD’S RECORDED VOICE – “I love you. You love me. We’re one big happy fam-il-ee…”

       

      FADE TO BLACK

    4. 4.

      lowtechcyclist

      Biden has closed the Black-White Unemployment Gap for the first time in American history…seems like this should be a bigger deal.

      Yeah, I’d think so.  Maybe someone should tell Cornel West?

    12. 12.

      Ken

      @Baud: Water quality assurance. Therese* Coffey has made the job a breeze, although it’s the kind of breeze that has you shutting your windows and grabbing a can of air freshener.

      * I am aware her name has a couple of different kinds of accent marks over a couple of the vowels, but can’t be bothered to look it up. Also, don’t accents seem suspiciously un-British?

    15. 15.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      This was posted last night. The whole thread is interesting and shows Trump’s cracker-jack legal team in its typical crazy form:

      TRUMP (BUSINESS) RECORDS: I was in court today for argument about where the Manhattan DA’s criminal case against Trump should be heard: in state court where it started or in federal court, as Trump wants. And after 2.5 hours and a surprise witness, it went exactly as expected. 1/— Lisa Rubin (@lawofruby) June 28, 2023

    16. 16.

      Another Scott

      The doomsters are in a panic because the economy hasn’t crashed by now. They’re finding their walking route with their sandwich boards to be not as fun as they used to be.

      Take a look at this graph:

      Important to consider the situation in other big economies, too, when thinking about what’s driving core inflation. pic.twitter.com/ycSoVITlK4

      — Austan Goolsbee (@Austan_Goolsbee) June 28, 2023

      Good, good. More please.

      (via nycsouthpaw)

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    17. 17.

      artem1s

      Biden has closed the Black-White Unemployment Gap for the first time in American history

      Well, not Biden only, I’m sure the hard work on Black employees and a more informed and educated employers/companies has something to do with it (you might say they were woke or something). But that’s a BIG F**king Biden Deal. I predict a great wailing and gnashing of teeth in diners all over Ohio will commence at this news.

    19. 19.

      Miss Bianca

      Oh, a Tony Jay posting, Ima gonna have to set down my coffee cup for this one…

      but before we get started, I just want to say that that aioli chowder tweet is right on. Never thought about it that way before, but yeah…the US has more resources to burn through in sheer stupidity than most other countries can muster with the most careful husbandry, so kids…DON’T TRY THIS AT HOME ought to be the watchword for the world.

      OK, on to TJ now.

    24. 24.

      Jeffro

      WHERE ARE THE STORIES ABOUT THE LOW LOW LOW PRICE OF EGGS??

      They’re practically giving them away!  I know I paid less than $2 for 18 last week.

    30. 30.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      @lowtechcyclist:

      Biden has closed the Black-White Unemployment Gap for the first time in American history…seems like this should be a bigger deal.

      I suspect that is due to low immigration making workers so scarce they have no choice but to set their racism aside in order to get workers.

    32. 32.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Jeffro:

      WHERE ARE THE STORIES ABOUT THE LOW LOW LOW PRICE OF EGGS??

      They’re practically giving them away!  I know I paid less than $2 for 18 last week.

      Stories like that would undermine The Narrative.

    35. 35.

      Jeffro

      In addition to inflation rapidly decreasing, let’s also talk about this more and more, snooze media: here’s what Republicans consider a crime

      Not crime: anything trump did, does, ever will do; any DOJ charges (unless they’re against Hunter Biden or Hillary Clinton); evading taxes or committing tax fraud, crimes committed in red states or under a GOP governor or that might reflect badly on Republicans as “tough on crime” in general; Hunter Biden’s plea deal; anything done by a trump family member or underling that is still in favor with trump; mishandling government documents when trump does it; sacking the U.S. Capitol and beating on police;

      Crime: anything a Republican elected official imagines that Hunter Biden did; mishandling documents when Biden does it; abortion (the worst!); transgender care (ok, the WORST-worst!)

       

      All in all, a pretty good snapshot of the Party of Double Standards.

    37. 37.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Ken:

      I just think all Republican debates could use a few more people being beaten over the head with metal folding chairs.

      Judging by their intelligence, are we sure this hasn’t already happened?

    38. 38.

      Betty Cracker

      lots of countries think they can make America-scale mistakes (the UK with Brexit, Russia with Ukraine) forgetting that they are not America and don’t have a vast internal market that can sustain unmatchable levels of fucking around even after the finding out

      True, but eventually even the undisputed champeeeeeen of FAFO learns that a few trillion squandered assets here, a few sociopathic morons heading key branches of governments there, and pretty soon you’ve hollowed out your democracy, pissed away your shared prosperity and permanently beclowned yourself on the world stage. We’ve come perilously close; let’s hope we never get to that final stage of FO.

    39. 39.

      Jeffro

      deleted – I guess I can’t post a copy of the EXCELLENT graphic that goes with the Republicans/crime piece.   =(

    44. 44.

      Ken

      @artem1s: I predict a great wailing and gnashing of teeth in diners all over Ohio will commence at this news.

      DINER PATRON: They’re taking our jobs!

      WAITRESS (muttered under breath): You all don’t have jobs. You sit here for six hours a day nursing a cup of coffee and griping, then don’t leave a tip.

    45. 45.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Jeffro:

      WHERE ARE THE STORIES ABOUT THE LOW LOW LOW PRICE OF EGGS?? 

      They’re practically giving them away! I know I paid less than $2 for 18 last week.

      😲 Makes me wanna go shopping for no reason – but that would require pants.

    47. 47.

      Jeffro

      No surprise here: America is back to being far more globally popular and trusted under Biden than trump

      (MAGA nation will ‘proudly wear this as a badge of honor’ like every other bit of data that shows trump sucks, but whatever)

      international attitudes toward the United States during his time in office are far rosier than what they were under Trump — a reality underscored by new polling data from the Pew Research Center published Tuesday.

      A median of 54 percent of those surveyed in 23 countries in the early months of this year said they trust Biden to “do the right thing regarding world affairs.” Pew’s selected countries include a cross-section of global societies, from traditional U.S. partners in Western Europe and East Asia to developing economies in Nigeria and India to middle-income nations like Argentina and South Africa.

      According to Pew’s data, Trump’s four years in office marked a dramatic drop in trust in American leadership on the world stage, with surveys showing record low levels of confidence in the U.S. president in countries as diverse as Germany, Brazil and India.

    49. 49.

      p.a.

      @lowtechcyclist:

      WHERE ARE THE STORIES ABOUT THE LOW LOW LOW PRICE OF EGGS??

      They’re practically giving them away!  I know I paid less than $2 for 18 last week.

      Stories like that would undermine The Narrative.

       

      Don’t you know?  Republicans have a time machine too!  Whatev good happens in a Dem admin is due to previous Repub actions, just as bad Repub results are due to… wait for it… FDR*!

      *yeah, pace Obama, it’s ALWAYS the main class-traitor’s fault.

    52. 52.

      Jeffro

      Dems, here’s a golden opportunity for you to do the right thing and potentially drive some Rs further away from trump: point out that trump is trying his best to threaten Jack Smith’s family and friends with his rage-tweets.

      Donald Trump on Tuesday ramped up his attack on the federal prosecutor whose charges against him could put him behind bars, this time including in his tirade special counsel Jack Smith’s family, as well ― potentially increasing his exposure to federal prison.

      “COULD SOMEBODY PLEASE EXPLAIN TO THE DERANGED, TRUMP HATING JACK SMITH, HIS FAMILY, AND HIS FRIENDS, THAT AS PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES, I COME UNDER THE PRESIDENTIAL RECORDS ACT, AS AFFIRMED BY THE CLINTON SOCKS CASE, NOT BY THIS PSYCHOS’ FANTASY OF THE NEVER USED BEFORE ESPIONAGE ACT OF 1917,” Trump wrote on his personal social media site early Tuesday in the all-capitals style he favors when he is particularly agitated.

      Whether Dems step it up or not, I think there’s a fair chance trump slips up at one of his rallies or on one of his stupid videos and says something actionable enough to be charged with that, too.

    56. 56.

      Scout211

      Trump is back in court in a lawsuit for defamation of character. Stop laughing people. This is serious! His character was defamed!

      CNN

      Donald Trump has sued E. Jean Carroll for defamation after a jury found he sexually abused the former magazine columnist and defamed her.

      In a counter claim filed Tuesday night, Trump alleges that Carroll defamed him when she appeared on CNN the morning after the jury awarded her $5 million in damages. Carroll was asked about the verdict finding Trump sexually abused Carroll but did not rape her as she alleged. Carroll said, “Oh, yes he did.”

      In response to the new claim, Carroll’s lawyer Roberta Kaplan said in a statement, “Donald Trump again argues, contrary to both logic and fact, that he was exonerated by a jury that found that he sexually abused E. Jean Carroll.”

    57. 57.

      Jeffro

      @p.a.: If a story about lower inflation/nearly-free eggs ever DOES show up, I have no doubt it’ll be tied to the GOP taking the House last November, the debt ceiling deal, or some other completely unrelated yet pro-Republican excuse.

    61. 61.

      Betty Cracker

      @eclare: Same. The first time that sloshing bag of lipids and half-digested Filet-O-Fish sandwiches fake-tweeted “CLINTON SOCKS,” I dimly wondered what the Clintons’ late cat and/or current hosiery had done to him and had to Google for a translation. 🤔

    62. 62.

      zhena gogolia

      @zhena gogolia: First, other countries don’t really look to us when they’re making decisions. Second, if we made as big a mistake as Ukraine, we would not be bouncing back from it either.

    63. 63.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Scout211: I heard about that last night, and my reaction was stunned disbelief.  I mean, of course he would, but still.  Come on, WTF?!  A lawyer actually filed this?  Was it the parking lot woman?  I am more chaos-tolerant than most lawyers but there have to be some standards, and the guy who was just found liable for sexual assault can’t claim defamation because Carroll didn’t conclusively establish that he put his penis in.  Jesus Fucking Christ!!!  ::repeated headdesk::​

    64. 64.

      Anonymous at Work

      We need a repeat of the 2016 gem about the ranking the GOP candidates in a bar fight.  Pretty sure Christie hasn’t lost any ability and Miami’s mayor might have actually been in a fight but the rest…dunno

    65. 65.

      rikyrah

      More right-wing hate.

       

      The Lawrence Times (@LawrenceKSTimes) tweeted at 6:24 PM on Mon, Jun 26, 2023:
      Transgender Kansans who legally changed the gender on their drivers’ licenses or birth certificates will soon see them changed back by the state, Attorney General Kris Kobach said.
      Via @ksnewsservice:
      https://t.co/ygeDSwFAvl #ksleg https://t.co/8ahWLXdlBB
      (https://twitter.com/LawrenceKSTimes/status/1673472384291012611?t=opv_hVqmbnk3Oke7VabegQ&s=03)

