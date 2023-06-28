Today, billboards just like these went up across Florida and Texas.

“ @VP Harris made a surprise appearance at NYC’s historic Stonewall Inn to commemorate LGBTQ Pride Month…[her] appearance marked the first time that a sitting vice president visited the space.” https://t.co/poqni5AEYY

Anita Dunn: America will “lead the world – not just in innovation, but in manufacturing.”

“When a bridge gets rebuilt quickly on I-95 in Philadelphia, you feel that.”

“When your insulin that used to cost $200 a month costs $35 a month, you feel” it.

“That is Bidenomics.” pic.twitter.com/tMcGv3YBro

— Andrew Bates (@AndrewJBates46) June 26, 2023