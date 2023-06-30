BREAKING: Taylor Taranto had guns, 400 rounds of ammunition in his van when he was arrested near Barack Obama’s home. Donald Trump posted Obama’s address on social media. Taranto reposted it, then showed up. Story with @FionaGlisson. #AstroNOT https://t.co/SX7qRQqq3Y — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) June 30, 2023

Between the two stolen SC(R)OTUS seats, and the ongoing spillover from his failed autogolpe, the GOP can rest assured that their ‘god-emperor’ Trump will go down in history as the worst American president bar none.

(Gods willing, he’ll also be remembered as the last Republican president… )

Trump supporter who stormed the Capitol wearing a “Make Space Great Again” hat had two guns and 400 rounds of ammunition in his van when he was arrested Thursday near former President Barack Obama’s home, federal authorities said Friday. A federal prosecutor said in court Friday that Taylor Taranto, a 37-year-old man first identified by online sleuths in August 2021, also had a machete in the van he appeared to be living in. Taranto’s van has been parked near the D.C. jail in recent weeks and he has appeared at protests in support of other Jan. 6 defendants, videos on social media show. Noting that he lived in the van, a federal prosecutor said Taranto had “nowhere to go.” Taranto currently faces four misdemeanor counts in connection with Jan. 6, the federal prosecutor said. The prosecutor said that Taranto has been in Washington to take House Speaker Kevin McCarthy up on his offer of letting Jan. 6 defendants review security footage of the Capitol riot relevant to their cases. Taranto had posted recordings of phone calls he made trying to get access to the footage to his social media. Taranto has acknowledged entering the Capitol on Jan. 6 in social media posts and questioned why authorities had not arrested him. His lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Taranto showed up at Obama’s residence on Thursday after former President Donald Trump posted screenshots on his Truth Social platform that featured a purported address for Obama’s home in Washington. Taranto’s account reposted Trump’s post. “We got these losers surrounded!” Taranto wrote on Telegram yesterday. “See you in hell, Podesta’s and Obama’s!” Taranto will be held in custody at least until a detention hearing on Wednesday. Federal Magistrate Judge G. Michael Harvey said Friday he had “some concern” about Taranto’s mental stability…

More details from WaPo: https://t.co/iOngmOMj8W — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) July 1, 2023

The man who was arrested Thursday with weapons in his van near the residence of former president Barack Obama had been acting erratically and espousing baseless claims that even some of the most ardent Jan. 6 defendants found distasteful, according to multiple people who said they recently interacted with the man… Multiple Jan. 6 demonstrators outside of the D.C. jail said they had kicked Taranto out of their group on Saturday after he attempted to play a video that showed the death of Ashli Babbitt in front of her mother. One of those people, Tamara Perryman, said that she last saw Taranto on Monday night and that he appeared incoherent — “arms flailing about, bobbing his head, making incoherent statements.” Tommy Tatum, who was at the Capitol on Jan. 6 and also attends nightly demonstrations outside of the D.C. jail, said that “there was something really, really off about that guy.” Tatum was one of the people who reposted a portion of Taranto’s live stream on YouTube… The most recent post on the Telegram channel that SITE connected to Taranto was a link to an article that included Obama’s home address and the headline: “Inside Obama’s Kalorama Mansion; Secret Tunnels and a War Room.” One commenter on the Thursday post wrote: “You OK brother?”

Yes, you read that correctly. Unarrested J6er Taylor Taranto (#AstroNot) got Barack Obama's Washington address from Trump earlier today. He promptly went there & was arrested for "multiple weapons and the materials to make some kind of explosive device akin to a Molotov cocktail" https://t.co/PeMYYqhmXn — Riverfox (@RiverFox1) June 29, 2023