Domestic Terrorism Open Thread: TFG’s Legacy

Between the two stolen SC(R)OTUS seats, and the ongoing spillover from his failed autogolpe, the GOP can rest assured that their ‘god-emperor’ Trump will go down in history as the worst American president bar none.

(Gods willing, he’ll also be remembered as the last Republican president… )

Trump supporter who stormed the Capitol wearing a “Make Space Great Again” hat had two guns and 400 rounds of ammunition in his van when he was arrested Thursday near former President Barack Obama’s home, federal authorities said Friday.

A federal prosecutor said in court Friday that Taylor Taranto, a 37-year-old man first identified by online sleuths in August 2021, also had a machete in the van he appeared to be living in. Taranto’s van has been parked near the D.C. jail in recent weeks and he has appeared at protests in support of other Jan. 6 defendants, videos on social media show. Noting that he lived in the van, a federal prosecutor said Taranto had “nowhere to go.”

Taranto currently faces four misdemeanor counts in connection with Jan. 6, the federal prosecutor said.

The prosecutor said that Taranto has been in Washington to take House Speaker Kevin McCarthy up on his offer of letting Jan. 6 defendants review security footage of the Capitol riot relevant to their cases. Taranto had posted recordings of phone calls he made trying to get access to the footage to his social media.

Taranto has acknowledged entering the Capitol on Jan. 6 in social media posts and questioned why authorities had not arrested him. His lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Taranto showed up at Obama’s residence on Thursday after former President Donald Trump posted screenshots on his Truth Social platform that featured a purported address for Obama’s home in Washington. Taranto’s account reposted Trump’s post.

“We got these losers surrounded!” Taranto wrote on Telegram yesterday. “See you in hell, Podesta’s and Obama’s!”

Taranto will be held in custody at least until a detention hearing on Wednesday. Federal Magistrate Judge G. Michael Harvey said Friday he had “some concern” about Taranto’s mental stability…

The man who was arrested Thursday with weapons in his van near the residence of former president Barack Obama had been acting erratically and espousing baseless claims that even some of the most ardent Jan. 6 defendants found distasteful, according to multiple people who said they recently interacted with the man…

Multiple Jan. 6 demonstrators outside of the D.C. jail said they had kicked Taranto out of their group on Saturday after he attempted to play a video that showed the death of Ashli Babbitt in front of her mother.

One of those people, Tamara Perryman, said that she last saw Taranto on Monday night and that he appeared incoherent — “arms flailing about, bobbing his head, making incoherent statements.”

Tommy Tatum, who was at the Capitol on Jan. 6 and also attends nightly demonstrations outside of the D.C. jail, said that “there was something really, really off about that guy.” Tatum was one of the people who reposted a portion of Taranto’s live stream on YouTube…

The most recent post on the Telegram channel that SITE connected to Taranto was a link to an article that included Obama’s home address and the headline: “Inside Obama’s Kalorama Mansion; Secret Tunnels and a War Room.” One commenter on the Thursday post wrote: “You OK brother?”

  Alison Rose
  Cameron
  dmsilev
  Eunicecycle
  Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  Jackie
  Jinchi
  Ken
  Sanjeevs
  SpaceUnit
  twbrandt
  Yutsano

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      I always find it fascinating when insane people call even more insane people mentally unstable. Like yeah, they’re worse, but you’re not exactly a shining example of sanity there, bud

      Multiple Jan. 6 demonstrators outside of the D.C. jail said they had kicked Taranto out of their group on Saturday after he attempted to play a video that showed the death of Ashli Babbitt in front of her mother.

      Jesus Christ, that’s ghoulish, even by right-wing standards. No wonder they didn’t want to have anything to do with him after that. Didn’t serve as a wakeup call apparently

      Jinchi

      Brings back memories of Trump and his klan showing up at the debate with Biden, deliberately flouting the mask rules, after he’d tested positive for Covid.

      The guy has been trying to kill people for a while now.​

      Jackie

      Isn’t TIFG’s posting Obama’s address on his social media site akin to swatting???? Surely a law of some sort was broken! 😡

      dmsilev

      The US has had bad Presidents before, but even the worst had some virtues. Until Trump. I can’t think of anything good about him, not even some tiny fig leaf of ‘oh, he likes dogs’ or ‘well, at least he has good taste in interior decor’. Nothing.

      Alison Rose

      ARREST TRUMP’S ORANGE ASS TOO DAMN IT. How the fucking hell is that okay???? God damn it, I try to never wish death on anyone, but can someone spike his fucking diet Coke with arsenic already?

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @dmsilev:

      Amazing, isn’t it? He really doesn’t at all. The Trump years and the last few years have changed all of us; my folks never wished harm on anybody until Trump. He’s an absolutely awful person who’s a threat to all of us

