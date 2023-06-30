Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: Falling Backward Fast

Late Night Open Thread: Falling Backward Fast

To say I’m discouraged with this week of decisions from the illegitimate and corrupt Supreme Court would be an understatement.

And fuck this guy:

Open thread. I’m going to take the dogs out, put the ducks to bed and try and think more pleasant thoughts.

 

    1. 1.

      SpaceUnit

      SCOTUS is effectively making the case for expanding the court all on their own.  The ‘liberal media’ need not weigh in.

    3. 3.

      Ksmiami

      Stop allowing the Court to have this much power. Fuck them. They are just corrupt hacks in robes and Biden et Al can just disregard their shitty decisions. And yes it’ll set off a ConstiTuTional CrISes , but we are already in one.

    4. 4.

      Alison Rose

      If we don’t expand the Court, no liberal policy will be allowed to exist for the rest of our lives.

      I agree, but I simply don’t see how this would ever actually happen.

