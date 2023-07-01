Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

What A Fucking Corrupt Sleaze-bag DeSantis Is (Open Thread)

I have nothing to add to this, just rage at the endless corruption going on in plain sight.

Gift link to the Washington Post if you want to read more about it.

Open thread.

  • Geminid
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • RaflW
  • suzanne
  • trollhattan
  • WaterGirl

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      I haven’t had internet for the better part of the past 2 days, but I do have it at the moment if I stand in the right place on the porch and I turn around 3 times while holding my mouth just right.  That’s because my neighbors were kind enough to share their password with me!  But it only works if I stand at the end of the porch and hold my laptop over my head.

      Still, way better than nothing!  At least we get another thread – looks like we could use one.  This is a post I put together days ago that never made it up.  Better late than never!

    2. 2.

      trollhattan

      Gotta say I love the concept of a sport simulator for a hobby masquerading as a sport.

      DeSantis imagines himself a sophisticated player and is such a bog-standard crooked businessman. He might as well be managing a storage unit facility near the interstate.

    5. 5.

      suzanne

      @trollhattan:

      He might as well be managing a storage unit facility near the interstate. 

      I would like to see him locked in a storage unit facility near the interstate. We’d all be safer.

    6. 6.

      RaflW

      DeSantis also signed a bill to allow low level radioactive mine waste as roadway aggregate. What a swell guy, so eager to “protect children” (from non-existent trans threats) but let ’em breathe nuclear highway dust? Sure, why not.

