I have nothing to add to this, just rage at the endless corruption going on in plain sight.

NEW: The DeSantis Administration steered $92 million last year in federal covid stimulus money to a highway project that directly benefits a top political donor who gifted a golf simulator to governor's mansion w/@jdawsey1 @iarnsdorf https://t.co/iNhJMOWk6F — Michael Scherer (@michaelscherer) June 29, 2023

Gift link to the Washington Post if you want to read more about it.

