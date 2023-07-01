Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Saturday Morning Open Thread: Take Heart & Stay Strong

Something good to start off the morning — the kids are okay [gift link]:

The day of the school shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Tex., last year, Averie Bishop posted a TikTok video, sobbing. “These things happen all the time and nothing changes,” she said.

After the Supreme Court overturned abortion rights, following her home state’s own restrictions, she posted again: “When you live in Texas and all you wanted was a hot girl summer, but now you have a ‘no reproductive rights’ summer.”

In March, she posted about the need for comprehensive sex education and mourned the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the abortion precedent abandoned by the court. In May, she posted videos touting the need for affordable health and reproductive care…

Her platform — diversity and inclusion — represents much of what Texas has been outlawing. In June alone, Gov. Greg Abbott (R) signed laws banning diversity offices and training at state universities, “sexually explicit” books at public schools, drag shows and gender-affirming care for youths.

The first Asian contestant to win the crown in the pageant’s 85 years, Bishop is an avatar for a rapidly diversifying state, one that despite its historic image is now majority minority, a change that is remaking cities, rural areas and political alliances, if not state leadership.

For Bishop, being Miss Texas — a year-long role that ends Saturday — not only meant becoming a visual symbol for the state’s newest and least visible residents, but also having her legitimacy constantly challenged despite her rhinestone-studded crown and satiny white sash. Texans tell her they’re surprised she won, or that she can’t be Miss Texas because she’s not blond. Often, she said, older White Texans will ask, “Are you really Miss Texas?”

“It’s the ‘really,’ in that sentence, ‘Are you really Miss Texas?’ like, ‘What do you mean ‘really?’ I’m sitting in front of you!’” Bishop said…

When it first happened soon after she won, Bishop said, “I was quick to be offended. Like, ‘Excuse me, how dare you? I worked very hard. I won this legitimately. I’m here to serve the state.”

“After it happened a couple of times I thought to myself, ‘You know why? It’s probably because these people just have not received the opportunity to see someone in this space that looks like me,’” she said.

Texas had a White majority until 2004. Since then, people of color — Latinos in particular — have driven the state’s growth, which has brought diversity not only to cities but to rural areas like Fairfield. Texas’s more than 30 million residents now are 40.2 percent Latino, 39.8 percent White, 11.6 percent Black and 5.1 percent Asian, according to the latest Census Bureau figures. Latino Texans are expected to make up a majority of the state’s population in the decades to come.

As a child, she was the only Asian student in her public school classes in Prosper, near her hometown of McKinney. Her father was a conservative White bus driver, her mother a Filipina maid who had immigrated to the United States after responding to his newspaper ad looking for a wife. Her 24-year-old brother joined the U.S. Army after high school and taught her how to handle a gun.

She attended Dallas’s conservative Southern Methodist University and returned there for law school. She interned at a law firm in New York and for Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Tex.) in Washington, but always returned to Texas…

As Miss Texas, she’s traveled more often and farther than her predecessors, about 70,000 miles, speaking in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, New York, Connecticut, Ohio, Wisconsin and even England. She’s addressed scholars at Oxford and the national Cattle Feeders Association. She has driven more than 45,000 miles across Texas, cycling through seven cars from a pageant sponsor. Along the way, she has met with a Texas that looks more like her than the state’s political leadership.

“She’s a hero,” said Autumn Keiser, a spokeswoman for Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas who tracks Bishop’s posts. “To be representing this so bravely, that is huge.”…

Read the whole thing — it’ll lift your spirits!
======

Of course, then there’s this…
