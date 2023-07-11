‘Therapy speak‘ is the latest name for a very old game: What’s most important here is that *I* have everything exactly how *I* want it, and if you disagree, that’s a YOU problem.

‘Well, that’s just a name that has been given… ‘

From a long thread, Oklahoma School Superintendent finds history hurtful:

Ryan Walters just said he wants the history of the Tulsa Race Massacre to be taught in public schools but objects to the teaching that the event happened “because of the color of people’s skin.” pic.twitter.com/Jy3FNqxzjw — 🔥Brianna Bailey🔥 (@briOKC) July 6, 2023

Walters said: "I would never tell a kid that because of your race, because of the color of your skin, or your gender or anything like that. You are less of a person or in or are inherently racist. That doesn't mean you don't judge the actions of individuals." — 🔥Brianna Bailey🔥 (@briOKC) July 7, 2023

And if you’re a Republican, you don’t even have to be white to be a White Apologist!