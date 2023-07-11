Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Nothing worth doing is easy.

We’ll be taking my thoughts and prayers to the ballot box.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Despite his magical powers, I don’t think Trump is thinking this through, to be honest.

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

Putin dreamed of ending NATO, and now it’s Finnish-ed.

The GOP couldn’t organize an orgy in a whorehouse with a fist full of 50s.

Let’s finish the job.

Jack be nimble, jack be quick, hurry up and indict this prick.

As long as McCarthy is Speaker, the House will never be in order.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

Happy indictment week to all who celebrate!

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

I was promised a recession.

Conservatism: there are some people the law protects but does not bind and others who the law binds but does not protect.

Why is it so hard for them to condemn hate?

In short, I come down firmly on all sides of the issue.

I know this must be bad for Joe Biden, I just don’t know how.

Republicans are the party of chaos and catastrophe.

They’re not red states to be hated; they are voter suppression states to be fixed.

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Late Night Open Thread: Therapy-Speak For (From) Republican Racists

Late Night Open Thread: Therapy-Speak For (From) Republican Racists

by | 6 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Therapy speak‘ is the latest name for a very old game: What’s most important here is that *I* have everything exactly how *I* want it, and if you disagree, that’s a YOU problem.

‘Well, that’s just a name that has been given… ‘

From a long thread, Oklahoma School Superintendent finds history hurtful:

And if you’re a Republican, you don’t even have to be white to be a White Apologist!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Martin
  • NotMax
  • piratedan
  • sab
  • Steeplejack
  • TriassicSands

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    6Comments

    2. 2.

      Steeplejack

      Is that the same Tim Scott who used to talk about being pulled over repeatedly for driving while black? 🤔 Naw, can’t be.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      piratedan

      there are times I sit back and think about how the reality of the relationship between the media and the GOP bring us treasures like this.  I mean, they obviously don’t mean to display their complete cluelessness, their hypocrisy.  I’m sure that the GOP mean to come off all official and assured and how the least amount of latitude allows them to reveal just how corrupt, stupid and cruel they actually are.

      In many ways, its a blessing that they are so fucking stupid if it wasn’t also evident that they’ve corrupted a great portion of society to allow them to get away with this shit.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      TriassicSands

      Tommy Tumorville. [sic] [sick] [sickening]

      People actually voted for that.

      Tim Scott: “The truth of my life disproves the lies of the radical left.”

      Yes, Tim, one African American senator like you makes it clear that there is no systemic racism in America. In the sciences, both physical and social, one example is always sufficient to demonstrate a reality that applies to everyone, despite millions of counter-examples..

      Scott? Stupid or just dishonest?

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.