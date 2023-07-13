Sooooo… Apparently this happened and I am here for it:

The term “congressional hearing” is rarely associated with words like “fun” and “exciting,” which is all the more reason why Rep. Katie Porter’s (D-CA) rise to social media fame is so unheard of.

Finding a way to cut through sleepy government meetings, Porter has created a series of enthralling whiteboard visuals, which she uses to illustrate key points in her mission to call out government corruption during hearings.

Her latest gag, called “JeoperDoD,” a mashup name including TV gameshow “Jeopardy!” and the acronym for the U.S. Department of Defense, invited those participating in the Thursday’s defense hearing to earn hypothetical points for correctly answering questions about alleged overspending in the U.S. defense budget.

“A member of Senate leadership who recently said funding the Pentagon at $886 billion would mean defense is ‘radically underfunded,’” Porter prompted in one 200-point question in the category of “enablers.” The correct answer was Mitch McConnell.