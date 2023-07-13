Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

I’m pretty sure there’s only one Jack Smith.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

DeSantis transforms Florida into 1930s Germany with gators and theme parks.

They think we are photo bombing their nice little lives.

Let’s finish the job.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

The willow is too close to the house.

“Everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.”

Not so fun when the rabbit gets the gun, is it?

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

That’s my take and I am available for criticism at this time.

People are complicated. Love is not.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

If you are still in the GOP, you are an extremist.

Consistently wrong since 2002

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

You are here: Home / Politics / JeoparDOD

JeoparDOD

by | 32 Comments

This post is in: 

Sooooo… Apparently this happened and I am here for it:

The term “congressional hearing” is rarely associated with words like “fun” and “exciting,” which is all the more reason why Rep. Katie Porter’s (D-CA) rise to social media fame is so unheard of.

Finding a way to cut through sleepy government meetings, Porter has created a series of enthralling whiteboard visuals, which she uses to illustrate key points in her mission to call out government corruption during hearings.

Her latest gag, called “JeoperDoD,” a mashup name including TV gameshow “Jeopardy!” and the acronym for the U.S. Department of Defense, invited those participating in the Thursday’s defense hearing to earn hypothetical points for correctly answering questions about alleged overspending in the U.S. defense budget.

“A member of Senate leadership who recently said funding the Pentagon at $886 billion would mean defense is ‘radically underfunded,’” Porter prompted in one 200-point question in the category of “enablers.” The correct answer was Mitch McConnell.

I don’t know what to say about a defense establishment that gets a trillion dollars a year and struggles to make enough 155 rounds to support a regional conflict in Europe.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Another Scott
  • Bex
  • CaseyL
  • Cheryl from Maryland
  • Daoud bin Daoud
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Freemark
  • Geminid
  • gene108
  • Gin & Tonic
  • japa21
  • JPL
  • LifeInTheBonusRound
  • Martin
  • misterpuff
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • Parfigliano
  • Raoul Paste
  • Roger Moore
  • Ruckus
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • SpaceUnit
  • twbrandt

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    32Comments

    1. 1.

      SiubhanDuinne

      I love her SO HARD. Still supporting Adam Schiff in the Senate run for DiFi’s seat, but not without a lot of angst. Because I am really a huge fan of Katie Porter. But I do think she’s exactly where she’s most effective right now, and I think Schiff would be formidable in the Senate.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Cheryl from Maryland

      @SiubhanDuinne: Agree.  I was so happy when Jamie Raskin decided not to run for the MD Senate Seat because I felt he would be most effective where he is (disclosure – he is my congressperson).

      Reply
    4. 4.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Cheryl from Maryland:

      Agree, it’s not the time for Raskin in the Senate right now. I think it may be in the next few years, but not yet. And he’s been through more than any human soul should be asked to bear, so he needs to chill and get centred and not invite unneeded additional stress into his life.

      I’m content enough with my Representative (Lucy McBath), and of course am very happy with my Senators, Ossoff and Warnock, but I must confess I am greenly envious of your having Jamie Raskin representing you in the USHoR.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Roger Moore

      I don’t know what to say about a defense establishment that gets a trillion dollars a year and struggles to make enough 155 rounds to support a regional conflict in Europe.

      I know exactly what to say: it’s been captured by the MIC.  The primary function of the defense procurement system is to provide corporate welfare to defense contractors; any ability to provide functioning military hardware is strictly secondary.

      You can see this both in what we buy and how it’s made.  In many cases, we buy stuff the generals and admirals have specifically asked not to receive just because it’s made by contractors who our legislators want to reward.  The manufacturing process is designed to buy votes by ensuring some part of hardware is made in as many Congressional districts as possible, even though this is almost guaranteed to compromise the cost and quality of the final product.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      JPL

      ot  From Lafft at Mastodon   Trump did tell them to take the hoods off.

      omg.

      Via Rep. Don Beyer:

      This just happened on the floor of the United States House of Representatives. A House Republican just referred to Black Americans serving in our military as “colored people.” In 2023.

      Acyn:

      Crane: My amendment has nothing to do with whether or not colored people or black people or anybody can serve.

      Beatty: I would like those words stricken from the record #racism. 1/…

      2/ Ohhh but there’s more.

      America 2023, folks.

      Via Aaron Fritschner:

      This was not just a slip- Crane also said this:

      “The military was never intended to be inclusive, its strength is not its diversity”

      “You can keep playing around these games with diversity, equity, and inclusion … [if] we keep lowering our standards it’s not gonna be good”

      Reply
    14. 14.

      gene108

      Katie Porter annoys me. Her white board annoys me.

      It’s like the flip side of Republicans spewing out “yes or no gotcha questions” to people testifying before Congress.

      I know I’m in the minority here.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Ruckus

      @SiubhanDuinne:

      Agree.

      On the DoD budget. We spend a lot to create new ways of doing things with the military, even when I was in half a century ago. (Just passed the 50th anniversary of my discharge! This month.) And it’s good that we keep our military up with the times, however there is always a need for the old fashioned way of doing things. I mean we really don’t need that flap on the back of the dark navy dress uniform that was there so that the pony tails that sailors  wore didn’t mess up the uniform, seeing as how we haven’t allowed long hair for the past what, at least 100 yrs.

      But what we do spend money on is what can only be called advanced weapons and ways of propelling ships or airplanes or on and on. Is it an improvement? I’d bet yes, but it is expensive and can we do better? Seemingly a portion of the population wants to travel back in time to have a society that sucked donkey balls back when we actually used donkeys. So many of us realize that the conservative party wants to go back to a world and time not where they made any sense whatsoever, but a time that had them with a damn strong lock on power, but time and history do not have reverse. We have a strong country but allowing people to make billions and pay so little tax that it should make whatever they did to make those billions illegal. Now we will never have a country where some don’t make a lot more than others but it should at least move the country and society forward, instead of just increasing their bank accounts, especially while some/many still suffer.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      From Scott MacFarlane. Jack Smith files an argument against Trump’s request for an indefinitely delayed trial.

      FLASH: Special Counsel Jack Smith asks Judge Aileen Cannon to proceed w/ jury selection in Trump criminal case on Dec. 11

      He asks court to disregard Trump defense request to wait for trial until after 2024 election

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Bex

      @SiubhanDuinne: I always liked her, but I didn’t love her until she was seen reading The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck while the McCarthy for speaker shitshow was going on.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      SpaceUnit

      I’m in agreement with Porter regarding military spending, but I doubt the ability of such a stunt to get any legs or do anything about it.  Yet another issue where we need a Dem supermajority.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      CaseyL

      Someone  – possibly on Mastodon – dismissed Porter as “performative,” and I wanted to argue the point, but then I wondered if they might be right.  Porter gets a lot of media attention, and a lot of love from folks like us, but have her whiteboard presentations ever actually accomplished anything?

      And by that, I mean: has she used them to mobilize broader public opinion in support of policies that would weaken the oligarchic death grip on the country?

      Has she used them to move other Members of the House to support stronger, broader measures than they might otherwise have done?

      Has she followed up on the hearings where she publicly shames these people, in aid of additional hearings, or legislation, or sustained public campaigns?

      I haven’t seen any signs that that has happened.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Martin

      I do love the creativity and pettiness of my representative.

      Getting these guys to grudgingly go along is pretty funny.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Geminid

      @LifeInTheBonusRound: Porter needs to differentiate herself from Adam Schiff, her chief rival for California’s Senate seat. This is one good way. It could help her in the first round, where she also needs to beat Barbara Lee, a long term defense spending critic.

      The second round in November, 2024 could be a different story. Hard core Trump supporters might leave the Senate line blank, since Porter is very liberal while Schiff is reviled by Trump. But California has a large military-industrial base, and some hawkish Republicans and Independents might see Porter as a threat, and vote for Schiff..

      California’s “jungle” primary has introduced a new electoral dynamic, and I think we are still finding out what it means in practice. This Senate contest will be an interesting social science experiment in that regard.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Another Scott

      I don’t know what to say about a defense establishment that gets a trillion dollars a year and struggles to make enough 155 rounds to support a regional conflict in Europe.

      $BIGNUMBER is meaningless without context.

      Similarly, one could say, the USA spends $1.4T a year on federal health insurance programs but there are still people dying of easily preventable illnesses.

      The critics are right, the US does not spend what it needs to to support all of the DoD missions that it has taken on. One can either spend more, or cut missions and upkeep and readiness and R&D, or muddle through like we always do until there is a crisis. It’s the same in healthcare, and education, and basic research, and care for the environment, and just about anything you can think of.

      The OECD national average tax revenue is about 32% of GDP. The US is about 26.6%. Denmark is the highest at 46.9%.

      The USA is vastly undertaxed, because the top 5% or so aren’t paying anywhere nearly enough.

      “Show me your budget and I’ll tell you your values.” – Speaker Pelosi

      FWIW.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.