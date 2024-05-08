Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Foreign Affairs Open Thread: Well, You've Got What You Asked for, Bibi…

… “Civilians have been killed in Gaza as a consequence of those bombs and other ways in which they go after population centers,” Biden told CNN’s Erin Burnett in an exclusive interview on “Erin Burnett OutFront,” referring to 2,000-pound bombs that Biden paused shipments of last week.

“I made it clear that if they go into Rafah – they haven’t gone in Rafah yet – if they go into Rafah, I’m not supplying the weapons that have been used historically to deal with Rafah, to deal with the cities – that deal with that problem,” Biden said.

The president’s announcement that he was prepared to condition American weaponry on Israel’s actions amounts to a turning point in the seven-month conflict between Israel and Hamas. And his acknowledgement that American bombs had been used to kill civilians in Gaza was a stark recognition of the United States’ role in the war…

“We’re not walking away from Israel’s security. We’re walking away from Israel’s ability to wage war in those areas,” Biden said.

Biden said while the US would continue to provide defensive weapons to Israel, including for its Iron Dome air defense system, other shipments would end should a major ground invasion of Rafah begin…

Already, the US has paused a shipment of “high-payload munitions” due to Israel’s possible operations in Rafah without a plan for the civilians there, according to the Pentagon, though it said a final decision on that shipment hadn’t been made. The administration has said it is reviewing the potential sale or transfer of other munitions…

Josh Marshall, at TPM, on “Cutting the Spigot”:

What was first communicated by a slowdown in weapons transfers and then confirmed in leaks has now become public. Joe Biden is saying he will cut off the supply of heavy munitions (big bombs from the sky) if Israel goes ahead with a major ground in incursion into Rafah, the southernmost city in the Gaza Strip, which is both the last refuge of Hamas’s intact battalions and hundreds of thousands of Palestinian civilians who have fled other parts of the strip over the last six months. This is in addition to the city’s normal population.

I have seen some commentators who have absolutely no love for Netanyahu saying this undercuts whatever leverage Israel has in the hostage negotiations by depriving them of the threat to go into Rafah in force. There’s likely something to that. But it is basically a certainty that this move was absolutely the final straw with the US insisting and insisting and insisting not to do this without a plan to evacuate the city and the Israeli government saying too bad. We’re doing it. Biden had the choice to make his words meaningless or put down his foot. When you’re supplying the weapons your foot comes down very hard.

Let me note that it’s not crazy to want to attack Hamas in its final hold out. Israel went into this war with the goal not of eroding but destroying Hamas’s military capability. That’s where they’re hold up. If you still want to destroy their military capacity you need to finish Hamas off there…

But let’s go back to a different point. The US doesn’t want another bloodbath in Rafah. The US has been making this very, very, very clear. Many people in the Israeli national security world think that needs to happen – if not today then at some point. But for the far right in Netanyahu’s government it’s a condition of not toppling the government. The US has its own views and its own interests. The Israeli government has been swaggering around saying, hey we’re sovereign, we’re nobody’s protectorate and we’ll do what we want … and also, please don’t cut off our supply of heavy ordinance otherwise our army will grind to a halt in a few days. Sorry, that’s not how it works.

If you want to fight the war with permanent resupply from the US, you’re probably going to have to take some input on how you approach things. If you don’t eventually you’re going to have something like this happen.

Of course, Biden’s getting exactly the thanks you’d expect for this, from the Very Serious Media as well as the social-media screamers on both ends of the horseshoe. If you think I’m exaggerating, search ‘Dearborn‘ on twitter…

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told a Senate panel Wednesday that smaller, more precise weapons are needed for a densely populated area like Rafah.

Still, he made clear the decision wasn’t final.

“We’re going to continue to do what’s necessary to ensure that Israel has the means to defend itself,” Austin said. “But that said, we are currently reviewing some near-term security assistance shipments in the context of unfolding events in Rafah.”…

Israel said it was disappointed with the decision, suggesting it was done due to political pressure on President Joe Biden. Some defense experts said the move was largely symbolic but could signal more trouble ahead in the relationship between the U.S. and Israel.

“It’s some kind of diplomatic message to (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu that he needs to take into consideration American interests more than he has over the last few months,” said Itamar Yaar, former deputy head of Israel’s National Security Council. “At least for now it will not impact Israeli capability but it’s some kind of a signal, a ‘be careful.’”…

Further indicator, to my jaded eyes, that Biden made a good choice:

ETA: Mike Pompeo, there’s a name we hadn’t heard in a while…

    1.

      RaflW

      Mitt Romney hasn't got the stones to stand up to a fat old golfer with a shitty combover. He can fuck right off about Biden working to find a path through this awful conflict in Israel/Gaza.

    2.

      Wapiti

      Regarding Romney's bit, the only alliance that I know of between the US and Israel is the Camp David Peace Accord, where we pay Israel and Egypt to not go to war with each other. (The money goes to buy US arms, I think).

    4.

      Another Scott

      Biden – “Putin is going to invade Ukraine.”
      Critics – “HAHA. Old Man is fear mongering and Putin won’t invade – he said so.”
      Biden – “The Congress needs to pass this big supplemental to protect our interests and support our friends and allies.”
      Critics – “HAHA. Old Man doesn’t understand how powerful the GQP is.”
      Biden – “Bibi must protect civilians in Gaza or there will be serious consequences.”
      Critics – “HAHA. Old Man doesn’t understand that Bibi is Big Strong and will do what he wants and voters will support him. Old Man needs Bibi more than Bibi needs Old Man.”

      I see a pattern here.

      Biden doesn’t make empty threats.

      Grr…,
      Scott.

    6.

      SpaceUnit

      About damn time.  Good on Joe.

       

      Also, fuck Romney.  And fuck Pompeo up the nose.  Biden isn’t doing this to extort a country into providing bogus dirt to help his campaign.  These assholes wouldn’t know a principle if it bit them on the ass.

    7.

      piratedan

      @Another Scott: it is the Biden MO isn’t it?  I’m positive that the behind the scenes diplomatic approach and exhaust all of those options were the face saving attempts to bring Israel to the table with a minimum of political fuss was done to show both the critics at home and Bibi and his crew what would stop Israel from being perceived as a political pariah.

      Bibi gave JB the finger thinking that the US would always back Israel, no matter the public discourse.  Joe has now disabused Bibi of that line of thinking and while it will buy JB zero credit with those against US policy in the situation, its a positive step.  I wish that there was a way to force a real peace settlement where people meet at the table and actually try and fix this, but I also understand that there is a LOT of history with HAMAS and Israeli hard-liners that make this a very difficult ask.  Dual atrocities make any kind of tenuous peace fragile, but it has to start sometime.

    9.

      JWR

      @SpaceUnit:

      Biden isn’t doing this to extort a country into providing bogus dirt to help his campaign.

      Yeah, I heard Rep. Mike Lawler claiming that Biden was doing this because of Michigan and some other vulnerable state, so I guess it’s become a Repub talking point, which is all they have these days.

    10.

      Mr. Bemused Senior

      Mike Pompeo, there’s a name we hadn’t heard in a while

      If he is gone forever it will not be long enough. If he returns no more then it will be too soon.

    11.

      matt

      well, well, well, look at furthest left Republican in the world Mitt Romney shitting all over Biden for doing the right thing.

    13.

      kindness

      Good for President Biden.  He won't get any credit for it.  He'll be attacked by the media.  It's what they do.  But the media doesn't want you to get the impression that the media is in the tank for Trump, even though it is.

