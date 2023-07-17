



Commentor Miss Bianca suggested we use the Hank Williams classic as our theme for the 2024 races. I’m partial to this version from Hank Jr., with assists from Reba McIntire, Willie Nelson, and Tom Petty.

And on the topic of business and good Democratic governance… Michigan Governor Whitmer’s campaign slogan in 2018 was Fix the Damn Roads — a bipartisan favorite in a very car-dependent state whose climate is hell on manmade construction. Gov. Gretch has kept her promises, and she’s not ashamed to share the news:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 12, 2023 LANSING, Mich. — Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will begin multiple road and bridge repair projects next week including repaving work on M-227 and rebuilding a ramp on the I-94/I-69 interchange in Calhoun County, resurfacing and other improvement work on M-50 in Jackson County, resurfacing work on M-123 in Luce County, repairs and upgrades to the US-31 bascule bridge over the Manistee River in Manistee County, and chipsealing on M-88 in Antrim County, M-93 in Crawford County, and M-18 in Roscommon and Crawford counties. Based on economic modeling, these investments are expected to support 2,876 jobs. “Across Michigan, we are moving dirt and fixing the damn roads to drive economic activity, help Michiganders go to work, drop their kids off at school, and run errands safely,” said Governor Whitmer. “Through the end of this construction season, we will have fixed, repaired, or replaced nearly 20,000 lane miles of state-owned roads and 1,400 bridges since I took office, supporting 89,000 jobs without raising taxes by a dime. Let’s roll up our sleeves and keep getting things done.” …

More like this, everybody!