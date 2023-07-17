Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Monday Evening Open Thread: Proposed Democratic Theme Song 2024

Commentor Miss Bianca suggested we use the Hank Williams classic as our theme for the 2024 races. I’m partial to this version from Hank Jr., with assists from Reba McIntire, Willie Nelson, and Tom Petty.

And on the topic of business and good Democratic governance… Michigan Governor Whitmer’s campaign slogan in 2018 was Fix the Damn Roads — a bipartisan favorite in a very car-dependent state whose climate is hell on manmade construction. Gov. Gretch has kept her promises, and she’s not ashamed to share the news:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
June 12, 2023

LANSING, Mich. — Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will begin multiple road and bridge repair projects next week including repaving work on M-227 and rebuilding a ramp on the I-94/I-69 interchange in Calhoun County, resurfacing and other improvement work on M-50 in Jackson County, resurfacing work on M-123 in Luce County, repairs and upgrades to the US-31 bascule bridge over the Manistee River in Manistee County, and chipsealing on M-88 in Antrim County, M-93 in Crawford County, and M-18 in Roscommon and Crawford counties. Based on economic modeling, these investments are expected to support 2,876 jobs.

“Across Michigan, we are moving dirt and fixing the damn roads to drive economic activity, help Michiganders go to work, drop their kids off at school, and run errands safely,” said Governor Whitmer. “Through the end of this construction season, we will have fixed, repaired, or replaced nearly 20,000 lane miles of state-owned roads and 1,400 bridges since I took office, supporting 89,000 jobs without raising taxes by a dime. Let’s roll up our sleeves and keep getting things done.” …

More like this, everybody!

      Odie Hugh Manatee

      I like a Democratic success story and I hope that they keep building on it. I’m sure the billionaire media will do their best to play up anything that is negative while downplaying everything that the Democrats are accomplishing. Conservatives like to talk about what shitholes cities like Baltimore and Chicago are because of democratic policies while ignoring the fact that they have whole states that are shitholes because of conservative policies, such as Mississippi, Idaho, Florida and ….

      Geminid

      Trump kept promising Infrastructure Week, but he and Congressional Republicans could never deliver. Now Biden, Whitmer and the Democratic Party are delivering on Infrastructure Decade.

      Hoodie

      One good thing about road spending is that it pretty quickly makes it more apparent how much things had been left to go to pot over the last few decades.   The thing I worry about is whether, once the roads are paved, the bridges fixed and the train service expanded, people will forget who did this for them.   Dems need to figure out a way to permanently increase consciousness about this issue by making it part of the “regular people vs. billionaires” narrative.  Perhaps earmark some sort of financial transactions tax for funding an infrastructure bank instead of for softer human services, such that transportation takes on less of a user-fee model.

      HumboldtBlue

      @Geminid:

      And the asshole GOPers who all voted against the infrastructure bill are now taking credit for it as projects and funding come through.

      Eolirin

      @Baud: They’re absolutely going to run some kind of story about how road and bridge funding shows how Democrats are hypocrites about climate change because of the CO2 emissions involved in the production of asphalt and concrete at some point.

      Wapiti

      @Hoodie: Yeah, wish I had been more aware of this when I was younger. Then every time my Republican dad started going on about the WPA coming in to his Nebraska town and building sidewalks and a water tower and a water treatment plant so people could have indoor plumbing, I could have been saying, “The WPA? That was under Roosevelt and the Democrats, right?”

      something fabulous

      This reminds me of a video that went viral a few years back, by the brilliant comedian Cat Adell. Fellow white people! Mind your own Fucking business!

      Jackie

      @HumboldtBlue: Time to show the voting record for the BBB bill by said republicans attempting to claim credit. Perfect campaign ads for those districts/states –  they need to be shown often as the money starts showing up in Red districts.

      Doc Sardonic

      The ads write themselves. Base them on the old Lee Atwater scare formula. 30 second ad with infrastructure project, note Republican taking credit, insert their vote against it, follow up with call your Republican shit bag and ask them why they are lying to you.

