Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I was confident that someone would point it out and thought why not me.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

Schmidt just says fuck it, opens a tea shop.

Live so that if you miss a day of work people aren’t hoping you’re dead.

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

Cole is on a roll !

‘Museums aren’t America’s attic for its racist shit.’

Nothing worth doing is easy.

Not all heroes wear capes.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

Let there be snark.

Seems like a complicated subject, have you tried yelling at it?

FFS people, this was a good thing. take the win.

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

Let’s not be the monsters we hate.

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths.

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

Stop using mental illness to avoid talking about armed white supremacy.

I have other things to bitch about but those will have to wait.

“In the future, this lab will be a museum. don’t touch it.”

It’s the corruption, stupid.

You are here: Home / Politics / Biden Administration in Action / Sunday Morning Open Thread: Spring, Sprung!

Sunday Morning Open Thread: Spring, Sprung!

by | 43 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Blessed Orthodox Easter, to those who celebrate!

Somehow, this seems to sum up all media in 2024…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — On a recent weeknight at this bar in northeast Portland, fans downed pints and burgers as college women’s lacrosse and beach volleyball matches played on big-screen TVs. Memorabilia autographed by female athletes covered the walls, with a painting of U.S. soccer legend Abby Wambach mounted above the chalkboard beer menu.

The Sports Bra is a pub where women’s sports are celebrated — and the only thing on TV.

Packed and buzzing with activity, the bar has successfully tapped into a meteoric rise of interest in women’s sports, embodied most recently by the frenzy over University of Iowa basketball phenomenon Caitlin Clark’s records-smashing feats.

“Things have happened at light speed compared to what my forecast was,” founder and CEO Jenny Nguyen told The Associated Press. “This tiny spot that I built for my friends and I to watch games and give female athletes their flowers means so much more. And not just to me, but to a lot of people.”

Under the plan, bars and entrepreneurs elsewhere will be able to apply to use The Sports Bra brand for their franchises. Nguyen is open to working with people who already have a physical space, as well as those who may only have a business plan. What matters, she said, is that the potential future partners share The Sports Bra’s values…

The expansion will be boosted by funding from a foundation created by Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, who is married to tennis legend Serena Williams. Nguyen said she already has received hundreds of inquiries…

 
Hooray, hooray, the month of May / Outdoor [redacted] begins today… Taking ‘shake your tail feathers’ both literally *and* seriously:


Sabrina Imbler, at Defector“Are You Wooed By This Bird’s Gronking Song?”:

Albert’s lyrebirds are auburn-colored ground-dwellers that spend their days nosing around the Australian forest floor for tasty bugs and mimicking the calls of other birds (maybe they should call them liarbirds, ha ha). Lyrebirds are notoriously shy, but the males are unapologetic showmen when they want to mate. When a lyrebird wants to woo, he busts out an elaborate courtship dance on a stage of his own preparation. He flips his silvery lattice of tail feathers over his head like a bridal veil, revealing the bright orange feathers beneath. And then he breaks out in an elaborate song, which does not mimic any other bird but is entirely his own.

“If a female comes to his display platform, that’s when he’ll transition into his gronking song, which is his dance song,” said Fiona Backhouse, an acoustic and spatial ecologist at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. Male Albert’s lyrebirds have two gronking songs: a loud gronking song that sounds like “gronk gronk gronk” with some crackling noises interspersed, and a rhythmic gronking song with a recognizable beat. Males will alternate between these two gronking songs until his potential mate chooses to join him, or walk away. And if all this gronking were not enough, the males dance in sync with their songs, shaking the trampled vines and branches that comprise their dancing platform. Backhouse and colleagues described the stage-shaking choreography of the birds’ gronking dances in a paper recently published in The American Naturalist.

In the 1970s, the naturalist Sidney Curtis first suggested the lyrebirds might rhythmically shake their stages after noticing the trampled vines looked weathered, as if the birds frequently clutched them in the same spot. But the behavior was nearly impossible to track down in the wild, given the elusive nature of the dancers. “Most lyrebirds, if they know you’re there, they’ll disappear,” Backhouse said.

Decades later, an Albert’s lyrebird named George brought gronking out of the shadows. George lived in the rainforests of Lamington National Park, near a resort where visitors can stay to encounter plants and wildlife. Glen Threlfo, a naturalist who worked at the resort, noticed George had become accustomed to people. “He would actually dance while people were nearby,” Backhouse said. The nature photographer Michael Snedic, who was lucky enough to watch George dance, wrote that the bird tugged the vines of his platform “so ferociously that the surrounding palm lilies and lilly-pillies shook with him.” Backhouse never got to see George, as the lyrebird died a few years before she started studying the species. But George’s unusual familiarity with people gave scientists rare insight into his extremely shy species…

The bird’s stages were not easy to spot. Albert’s lyrebirds prefer the vines of a plant called wait-a-while or lawyer cane, which entangles other plants (and hikers, which explains its nickname) with its spines. “These vines are attached to everything else in the forest, and so if they shake the vine, all this other vegetation moves as well,” Backhouse said. She kept her eyes out for little trampled patches of the vine in the rainforest, looking for clues like feathers or worn-down spines. After locating what she suspected was a nest, Backhouse set up autonomous sound recorders and motion-sensor cameras programmed to record in the mornings.

The researchers filmed the gronking dances in five populations of Albert’s lyrebirds. Although some birds used sticks instead of vines, all the recorded males shook their stages, suggesting the trait is seen across the species (although the populations varied a bit in their tempo). And whenever the male birds were performing rhythmic gronking, they synchronized the beat of their song with the beat of their shaking, confirming prior observations. “They clearly coordinated their vocalization with stage-shaking movements,” Ota said. She added that she was curious to know how much the birds had manipulated their stage, such as if they adjusted the position or amount of plants on their stage before shaking it.

Other birds manipulate their environment during communication, constructing stages or using props. Palm cockatoos drum on trees using sticks and woodpeckers drum on trees with their bills. Small blue songbirds called cordon-bleus, which Ota studies, shake a branch to perform a “tap-dance” display during courtship. The authors suggest the Albert’s lyrebirds’ gronking performance might arguably be considered music. “The fact that these birds are synchronizing these display movements or dance movements with their songs sort of draws another parallel with human music,” Backhouse said…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Betty Cracker
  • CaseyL
  • Chief Oshkosh
  • comrade scotts agenda of rage
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Jackie
  • japa21
  • Jeffro
  • JML
  • JPL
  • kalakal
  • Layer8Problem
  • Liminal Owl
  • lowtechcyclist
  • NotMax
  • Nukular Biskits
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Spanky
  • TBone
  • Trivia Man
  • UncleEbeneezer
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    43Comments

    4. 4.

      Betty Cracker

      We’re enjoying the annual bird love fest immensely so far this year. Even among the relatively small pool of species we can observe here in the swamp, the techniques vary wildly. Moorhens tend to favor mock chases. Limpkins scream their horny heads off day and night. Herons have elaborate, whole-body wading displays. Hummingbirds perform aerial stunts. Endlessly fascinating to watch

      ETA: Pinko the resident Roseate Spoonbill even showed up with a date the other day. He soon flew off, but his brief stay convinced me our resident is a she.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Saw my first cicada yesterday. More to come.

      eta: “Are You Wooed By This Bird’s Gronking Song?”, maybe not wooed but I’d stuff a fiver down it’s G string.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Spanky

      Vadim Trunov captured this beautiful moment of a squirrel and a bird playing with a camera

      Carrot Top was reincarnated as a squirrel?

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Trivia Man

      We had a robin build a nest right outside our sliding glass door to the deck. On top of a light fixture (rarely used and LCD so no free egg warming). I saw she wasn’t home so i snuck a peek inside the nest. Just a nut inside. Stuck to the nest with dried egg and decorated with beautiful robins egg blue shell fragments.
      Im sorry mrs robin. Nature, red of tooth and claw indeed.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      JML

      I’m rooting for good things for places like The Sports Bra; more people watching women’s sports means better ratings, which means bigger TV contracts, which means better pay for the leagues, more endorsements for the players, etc.

      Women’s sports is at an interesting and challenging inflection point right now: they’re more popular than ever at the professional level, and you’re seeing greater interest at the highest levels of college sports, especially for team sports like basketball, soccer, hockey (field & ice), volleyball, and softball. But many of them are struggling at the D-II and D-III levels and in high schools, and smaller sports are in jeopardy. People don’t go to the games and you have more and more that are classified as “non-revenue” sports and they often really struggle to fundraise. With budget problems at so many schools…dropping sports becomes a more attractive option.

      Hopefully this support continues to grow.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Chief Oshkosh

      Spring started early for us last month, and so we’re now on round umpteen billionth of wrens nesting in various potted plants, hanging or not. It’s been non-stop entertainment for our indoor cats who watch/stalk them through the windows, which in turn, is entertaining to us. We’ve also had lots of business at the feeders and baths. Lots of bunnies, squirrels, and chipmunks, too.

      A good Spring.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      lowtechcyclist

      Saw my first hummingbird of the season a few days ago. I hadn’t yet put up the feeder outside the window next to my desk, and the little guy was obviously a repeat customer from previous years; he stayed in front of my window for most of a minute, going back and forth, up and down, clearly going, “where is the damn thing?”

      We got right on it, dug out the feeder, boiled and cooled some hummingbird juice, hung the filled feeder up, and he was back the next day, drinking his fill.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      TBone

      Our groundhog is very, VERY fat.  Haven’t seen the skunk or the porcupine yet.  Bunnies errywhere doing bunny things, one crossed the road so fast he barely touched the ground at all, one humongous, flying leap.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: I well remember the last super bloom of cicadas. Somewhere around my 10th summer (’68) or so. Un frickin’ believable. Just everywhere and the noise was deafening. Girls hated it because boys couldn’t resist putting 1 or 2 in their hair. I’m surprised I’m still alive.

      @JPL: What??? What did I say? Do????

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Betty Cracker

      @lowtechcyclist: Yeah, repeat customer hummies will definitely let you know when it’s time to set up the feeder. I’ve had them scratch the window screens with their beaks to get my attention when I’m inside and swarm around and hover in my face outside. Such greedy little things!

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Layer8Problem

      If one has to have more of Yet Another Bar with Televisions Because Sports let it be more of these. That said I’m privileged to have one of the only bars, and perhaps THE only bar, in this outer borough with no g-d television and may it ever be so. Just conversation with peers or quiet introspection, languid stares into one’s smartphone or novel, with Guinness or favored IPA at hand.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Betty Cracker

      @OzarkHillbilly: We had a bumper crop of horrid mole crickets one year when I was a pre-teen. There were lots of boys chasing girls around trying to put the creatures in their hair, down their shirts, etc. Any boy who tried to put one on me would have found himself wearing a twisted metal trashcan as a permanent helmet. In that one sense, it was good to get my height early. Fewer people try to fuck with you if you’re a head taller. ;-)

      Reply
    37. 37.

      CaseyL

      I don’t dare put bird attractants near my house.  Oscar is old, but is still happy to try his paw at catching birds – and if a group of them are so obliging as to cluster near the house, well then…!

      The lyrebird is not only producing music, it is aware that it is producing music.  You’ve seen those videos of sulphur-crested cockatoos going nuts for rock music, flaring their crests and dancing?  Birds know music, and respond to it, and make it themselves.

      (I do wish we could stop perceiving animals in general as some sort of biological automatons whose responses to stimuli are programmed tropisms.  Either that, or recognize that one whole hell of a lot of human behavior is also trophic responses to stimuli.)

      Reply
    38. 38.

      TBone

      @OzarkHillbilly: that website is not campaign-related as far as I know.  But I’m not giving my money to anyone making these unless I need to dress up my 7′ tall, inflatable, glow-in-the-dark Gritty if/when neighbors put Rump campaign billboards and flags up all over the place again this year.  So far, they’ve got no campaign signs, billboard or otherwise.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @lowtechcyclist:

      Back in Central Misery, hummingbirds, Baltimore Orioles and Chimney Swifts would all arrive on 22-23 April.  I could damn near set my calendar by it.  We have feeders out for the first two about a week prior.  Birds and spring were a great thing there.

      Trying to attract hummers in the middle of a city is tougher.  I know we have them because occasionally I hear them (the species here has a different sound in flight than ruby throated ones do).  Gotta get the feeders out today although I might be too late.  As you say, you gotta get them used to coming back.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Jeffro

      Happy Sunday peeps!

      I’m off to brunch and “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” 😋🎭

      looking forward to seeing the Hakeem Jeffries segment on 60 MINUTES tonight, too!

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.