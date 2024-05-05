Blessed Orthodox Easter, to those who celebrate!

Somehow, this seems to sum up all media in 2024…

Under the plan, bars and entrepreneurs elsewhere will be able to apply to use The Sports Bra brand for their franchises. Nguyen is open to working with people who already have a physical space, as well as those who may only have a business plan. What matters, she said, is that the potential future partners share The Sports Bra’s values…

“Things have happened at light speed compared to what my forecast was,” founder and CEO Jenny Nguyen told The Associated Press. “This tiny spot that I built for my friends and I to watch games and give female athletes their flowers means so much more. And not just to me, but to a lot of people.”

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — On a recent weeknight at this bar in northeast Portland, fans downed pints and burgers as college women’s lacrosse and beach volleyball matches played on big-screen TVs. Memorabilia autographed by female athletes covered the walls, with a painting of U.S. soccer legend Abby Wambach mounted above the chalkboard beer menu.



Hooray, hooray, the month of May / Outdoor [redacted] begins today… Taking ‘shake your tail feathers’ both literally *and* seriously:



Sabrina Imbler, at Defector — “Are You Wooed By This Bird’s Gronking Song?”:

Albert’s lyrebirds are auburn-colored ground-dwellers that spend their days nosing around the Australian forest floor for tasty bugs and mimicking the calls of other birds (maybe they should call them liarbirds, ha ha). Lyrebirds are notoriously shy, but the males are unapologetic showmen when they want to mate. When a lyrebird wants to woo, he busts out an elaborate courtship dance on a stage of his own preparation. He flips his silvery lattice of tail feathers over his head like a bridal veil, revealing the bright orange feathers beneath. And then he breaks out in an elaborate song, which does not mimic any other bird but is entirely his own.

“If a female comes to his display platform, that’s when he’ll transition into his gronking song, which is his dance song,” said Fiona Backhouse, an acoustic and spatial ecologist at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. Male Albert’s lyrebirds have two gronking songs: a loud gronking song that sounds like “gronk gronk gronk” with some crackling noises interspersed, and a rhythmic gronking song with a recognizable beat. Males will alternate between these two gronking songs until his potential mate chooses to join him, or walk away. And if all this gronking were not enough, the males dance in sync with their songs, shaking the trampled vines and branches that comprise their dancing platform. Backhouse and colleagues described the stage-shaking choreography of the birds’ gronking dances in a paper recently published in The American Naturalist.…

In the 1970s, the naturalist Sidney Curtis first suggested the lyrebirds might rhythmically shake their stages after noticing the trampled vines looked weathered, as if the birds frequently clutched them in the same spot. But the behavior was nearly impossible to track down in the wild, given the elusive nature of the dancers. “Most lyrebirds, if they know you’re there, they’ll disappear,” Backhouse said.

Decades later, an Albert’s lyrebird named George brought gronking out of the shadows. George lived in the rainforests of Lamington National Park, near a resort where visitors can stay to encounter plants and wildlife. Glen Threlfo, a naturalist who worked at the resort, noticed George had become accustomed to people. “He would actually dance while people were nearby,” Backhouse said. The nature photographer Michael Snedic, who was lucky enough to watch George dance, wrote that the bird tugged the vines of his platform “so ferociously that the surrounding palm lilies and lilly-pillies shook with him.” Backhouse never got to see George, as the lyrebird died a few years before she started studying the species. But George’s unusual familiarity with people gave scientists rare insight into his extremely shy species…

The bird’s stages were not easy to spot. Albert’s lyrebirds prefer the vines of a plant called wait-a-while or lawyer cane, which entangles other plants (and hikers, which explains its nickname) with its spines. “These vines are attached to everything else in the forest, and so if they shake the vine, all this other vegetation moves as well,” Backhouse said. She kept her eyes out for little trampled patches of the vine in the rainforest, looking for clues like feathers or worn-down spines. After locating what she suspected was a nest, Backhouse set up autonomous sound recorders and motion-sensor cameras programmed to record in the mornings.

The researchers filmed the gronking dances in five populations of Albert’s lyrebirds. Although some birds used sticks instead of vines, all the recorded males shook their stages, suggesting the trait is seen across the species (although the populations varied a bit in their tempo). And whenever the male birds were performing rhythmic gronking, they synchronized the beat of their song with the beat of their shaking, confirming prior observations. “They clearly coordinated their vocalization with stage-shaking movements,” Ota said. She added that she was curious to know how much the birds had manipulated their stage, such as if they adjusted the position or amount of plants on their stage before shaking it.

Other birds manipulate their environment during communication, constructing stages or using props. Palm cockatoos drum on trees using sticks and woodpeckers drum on trees with their bills. Small blue songbirds called cordon-bleus, which Ota studies, shake a branch to perform a “tap-dance” display during courtship. The authors suggest the Albert’s lyrebirds’ gronking performance might arguably be considered music. “The fact that these birds are synchronizing these display movements or dance movements with their songs sort of draws another parallel with human music,” Backhouse said…