Open Thread & Announcing Tuesday Evening Legal Zoom with Immanentize (7 pm ET)

With all the legal ins and outs related to the (likely) upcoming indictments and trials related to Trump’s Attempted Coup and Criminality, I asked Immanetize if he would be up for doing another zoom about legal stuff.  Gracious, as always, the answer was yes!

Other legal BJ peeps – as well as non-legal peeps – are most welcome to participate!

Folks seemed pleased with the last one, so I think this is gonna be great!  Who’s interested?

So if you’re up for joining the zoom on Tuesday, July 18– either with video or just audio – please chime in below and send me an email so I can reply with the zoom link.

Otherwise, open thread!

    13Comments

    2. 2.

      Amir Khalid

      Ahem. His nym is Immanentize, I believe.

      While I’m here, did you get both the pictures of Aoife that I emailed you? The Picture 1 email has a paragraph of text that you can include in the post.

    5. 5.

      WaterGirl

      @Amir Khalid:

      While I’m here, did you get both the pictures of Aoife that I emailed you? The Picture 1 email has a paragraph of text that you can include in the post.

      J did!  I wrote back right away asking what day and time you would like the post to go up.  I suck at time zones, so if you want to just answer that question in a reply here – giving the time in Eastern time – I will get that set up right away.

      It could even be this afternoon if you want, just let me know the day and time.

    8. 8.

      SiubhanDuinne

      My email account has been acting up this morning, but I’m going to try sending one. I do plan to be there tomorrow for Imm’s Zoom.

    13. 13.

      Geminid

      I will let my Congresswoman know. I’m sure Immanentize would be happy to have Abigail Spanberger sit in!

