In a recent article in the Bulletin of Economic Research, LaBerge and Djiffa estimate the impact of Medicaid Expansion on bankruptcy rates in the United States. They use a variety of methods to arrive at roughly the same result:

Between 2008 and 2017, the overall unadjusted bankruptcy filing rate fell from 0.36% to 0.24%. We found that the expansion was associated with a decrease in overall consumer

bankruptcy varying between 0.035 and 0.039 percentage points and that the intensity of the effect was modulated by the intensity of the treatment. Results were consistent across models…

Between a quarter and a third of the decline in personal bankruptcy filings in the United States during this time frame could be attributed to Medicaid Expansion.

This makes sense. Medicaid pays medical expenses. Medical expenses tend to concentrate when everything else in one’s life is also going to shit. Medical expenses tend to correlate well to lost income from unemployment or underemployment, it tends to correlate well to additional compensatory expenses. When individuals have a payer of last resort which is what Medicaid does, it removes a substantial economic burden.

This finding is not surprising. The Oregon Medicaid lottery study examined individuals who won a lottery for Medicaid versus those who entered but did not win a Medicaid slot. One of the immediate first year results was a substantial decrease in financial stress.

Health insurance is insurance for large medical expenses, so we should not be surprised that it works.