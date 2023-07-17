Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Medicaid as financial protection

Medicaid as financial protection

In a recent article in the Bulletin of Economic ResearchLaBerge and Djiffa estimate the impact of Medicaid Expansion on bankruptcy rates in the United States.  They use a variety of methods to arrive at roughly the same result:

Between 2008 and 2017, the overall unadjusted bankruptcy filing rate fell from 0.36% to 0.24%. We found that the expansion was associated with a decrease in overall consumer
bankruptcy varying between 0.035 and 0.039 percentage points and that the intensity of the effect was modulated by the intensity of the treatment. Results were consistent across models…

Between a quarter and a third of the decline in personal bankruptcy filings in the United States during this time frame could be attributed to Medicaid Expansion.

This makes sense. Medicaid pays medical expenses. Medical expenses tend to concentrate when everything else in one’s life is also going to shit. Medical expenses tend to correlate well to lost income from unemployment or underemployment, it tends to correlate well to additional compensatory expenses. When individuals have a payer of last resort which is what Medicaid does, it removes a substantial economic burden.

This finding is not surprising. The Oregon Medicaid lottery study examined individuals who won a lottery for Medicaid versus those who entered but did not win a Medicaid slot. One of the immediate first year results was a substantial decrease in financial stress.

Health insurance is insurance for large medical expenses, so we should not be surprised that it works.

    4Comments

    3. 3.

      JeanneT

      I’ve been studying up on Michigan’s requirements for qualifying for Medicaid – not for health insurance but for medicaid waiver benefits for assisted living care.  What I took away from my reading is that it is challenging to qualify for Medicaid health insurance and darned hard to keep it unless you’re on a predictable fixed income.  When people qualify, the program makes a huge difference – but seems to me that the bureaucratic demands are onerous.

      (FWIW, my MIL does not qualify for the Medicaid waiver benefits here in MI.  She’s $140 over the monthly income limit.)

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Yarrow

      David, do you know anything about traditional Medicare vs Medicare Advantage plans? I know some retirees whose retiree benefits included supplemental health insurance and recently the companies switched the retiree health insurance benefit from a supplement to a Medicare Advantage plan. It’s my understanding that you get to “try out” the MA plans for a year and if you don’t like them you can go back to traditional Medicare but once you’re past that year you’re stuck with a MA plan forever. That seems really wrong to me. It also seems like an attempt to slowly get rid of traditional Medicare.

      Medicare Advantage plans seem like a big racket. They advertise like crazy during enrollment time but they even do it year round, as I recently found out because I was sick and watched some daytime TV and the MA commercials were relentless. I don’t understand how Medicare Advantage is legal. It just seems to just siphon money from Medicare and offer poorer coverage. And if they’re advertising all the time they certainly have money to burn. That money isn’t going to patients from what I can tell.

      I recently helped an older person who needed to go to skilled nursing for rehab coming out of the hospital. They had a Medicare Advantage plan. OMG, it was a nightmare. The insurance company doesn’t work weekends so the patient couldn’t get approved to go to SNF. The medical staff at the hospital was incredibly frustrated by this issue but said it happens all the time. They can’t get patients out so they can’t get them in. I was told many times if the patient had traditional Medicare they would have been approved for the SNF immediately.

      If you’ve already done a post on this, my apologies. If not, I’d be interested in any thoughts you might have. Thanks.

      Reply

