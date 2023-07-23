Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Seems like a complicated subject, have you tried yelling at it?

Come on, man.

🎶 Those boots were made for mockin’ 🎵

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

Optimism opens the door to great things.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Spilling the end game before they can coat it in frankl luntz-approved dogwhistles.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Let’s not be the monsters we hate.

The truth is, these are not very bright guys, and things got out of hand.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

We’re not going back!

The revolution will be supervised.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

The willow is too close to the house.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Motto for the House: Flip 5 and lose none.

You are here: Home / Garden Chats / Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Grand Canyon Wildflowers

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Grand Canyon Wildflowers

by | Leave a Comment

This post is in: 

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: 25
 
Amazing travel pics from commentor HinTN:

Mrs H and I spent four nights in late June at the South Rim of the Grand Canyon and saw some wonderful wildflowers to go with the vistas of the canyon. Any commenters that can identify them please chime in.

These next two had the same color but were in very different places.
Sunday Morning Garden Chat: 26

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Grand Canyon Wildflowers

Here are two lovely but very different red flowers.

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Grand Canyon Wildflowers 1

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Grand Canyon Wildflowers 2

Here’s a yellow beauty. And then…
Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Grand Canyon Wildflowers 3

…A sorta matching golden light from the setting sun outlining this tree clinging to the edge of the canyon.
Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Grand Canyon Wildflowers 4

Finally, we walked the Trail of Time, which is 1.4 miles along the Canyon Rim that is marked off in geologic time, displaying the rocks and layers from bottom to top with samples strategically placed along the trail. If you begin at the “beginning” it ends at the geology museum. We were there for the full moon.

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Grand Canyon Wildflowers 5

***********

What’s going on in your garden(s), this week?

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.