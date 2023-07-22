This guy seems to have been created in a lab to draw the disdain / mockery of partisans on *every* facet of the ideological spectrum. We’re not gonna miss him when he’s gone (because the GOP Death Cultists will immediately puke up someone-thing even more revolting), but by garsh Ron DeSaster will down in history… as a sad-trombone exemplar of a very particular time in American history…

A relaunch on Threads hosted by Zuckerberg, perhaps https://t.co/vuEjjoc7UQ — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) July 21, 2023

Ron DeSantis: When you're worried Donald Trump isn't homophobic enough, think slavery was good for the negroes, or think RFK Jr has some neat ideas — Lord Businessman (@BusinessmanLego) July 22, 2023

there isn’t gonna be a day one for you, dawg, “day one” is going to be the first day of dark brandon’s second term and he’s gonna try to keep your state from becoming a coral reef even if you won’t. https://t.co/3JtuH0ooEO — GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) July 19, 2023

The proof is in the pudding….problem is, its gonna take more than three fingers https://t.co/ScEGn0ewiZ — Ragnarok Lobster (@eclecticbrotha) July 20, 2023





if the only thing you're selling is "can beat Trump" and you are clearly getting rinsed by Trump, you're in a bad way https://t.co/gXKQS11o31 — post malone ergo propter malone (@PropterMalone) July 21, 2023

(John Deering via GoComics.com)

i have said this before but the thing to understand about desantis is he is not cynically pretending to be a freak, he’s a genuine freak. https://t.co/22a7rc3w4x — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) July 21, 2023

he is going to lean into the niche grievances of brain poisoned online reactionaries because he himself is a brain poisoned online reactionary and he has surrounded himself with the same https://t.co/3p0vnJPp61 — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) July 21, 2023

Desantis is bragging that he is now drawing 30-40 people to his campaign events. pic.twitter.com/XEVfYALAMm — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 16, 2023

Ron DeSantis learning that the opposite of woke is sleep https://t.co/PJHaZImluT — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) July 16, 2023

Dead Bounce Ron now cutting staff as he runs short of money. Perhaps he can ask Trump for a loan https://t.co/EWtNGGMPnQ via @politico — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) July 16, 2023

My DeSantis prediction is that something happens in Iowa or somewhere else where he modestly over performs a poll or something like that, we get 2-3 months of “why did we discount him?!” and crowing from his supporters, before predictably losing like everyone thinks he will. — William B. Fuckley (@opinonhaver) July 18, 2023

The worst people in the media all being barely concealed simps for Ron DeSantis just makes it more satisfying that he's polling 30 points behind and is gonna end up meekly endorsing Trump just like Ted Cruz did https://t.co/W8ofl8740t — Environmental Services Weedle (@PartyWurmple) July 17, 2023

DeSantis isn’t so much trying to close the polling gap with Trump as he’s trying to lose respectably enough that he doesn’t get laughed out of the room in four years when he says he wants to run in 2028. The lonesome tale of DBR Ron. — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) July 20, 2023

Ingraham’s advice for DeSantis: Don't be afraid to show your personality and ask the people what's on their minds. I promise you, it will not be Disney or Bud Light. pic.twitter.com/fjBGUpTaNi — Acyn (@Acyn) July 21, 2023



