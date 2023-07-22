Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Saturday Night Sh*tposting Open Thread: Rolling, Roiling DeSaster

by

This post is in: , , , , ,

This guy seems to have been created in a lab to draw the disdain / mockery of partisans on *every* facet of the ideological spectrum. We’re not gonna miss him when he’s gone (because the GOP Death Cultists will immediately puke up someone-thing even more revolting), but by garsh Ron DeSaster will down in history… as a sad-trombone exemplar of a very particular time in American history…


(John Deering via GoComics.com)

 


Apologies in advance…
(Clay Jones via GoComics.com)

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    20Comments

    2. 2.

      Yutsano

      Can I just say I’m tired of hearing about this asshole and his plastic spouse?​

      EDIT: I MADE 2ND!​
      EDIT 2: FYWP​

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Suzanne

      he’s trying to lose respectably enough that he doesn’t get laughed out of the room in four years when he says he wants to run in 2028

      Oh God, this schmuck again.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      grumbles

      Puddin’ really is a dumber, less introspective Dick Nixon. Dude just really seems to think shoving his dick in the blender harder will do the trick.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Yutsano

      @grumbles: ​Suddenly I both want and do not want to know if DeSantis has a dog. Because that would have to be the saddest doggo and my heart couldn’t take that.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      laura

      Man, I miss lurking on the twitters- Ragnorak Lobster was amongst the daily go to’s. Thanks a lot Appartheid Clyde.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      dmsilev

      A reboot, huh. Has anyone tried updating his drivers? Unplugging and plugging him back in? A complete wipe and reinstall of his operating system?  OK, that last one might actually have a chance of working.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      dmsilev

      @Yutsano: Ted Cruz has a dog. Remember, the one he left at home on his Excellent Cancun Adventure?

      As bad as deSantis is, I’m not yet ready to say that he’s worse than Ted Cruz.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Yarrow

      @laura:  You can lurk on the Twitter by going to Nitter.net, putting in the Twitter handle, click on their account when it comes up and then click Tweets & Replies to see the new tweets (just Tweets doesn’t seem to work).

      Reply
    16. 16.

      MinuteMan

      Cage fight between Muskrat and DinSane-tis: two “men” enter the cage and none come out!

      Ron is the Titan presidential campaigns: an implosion in his future.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Redshift

      That “Never Back Down” Twitter account is very odd. I was going to say that it sounds like guys who put “alpha male” in their Twitter bio (i know it’s from the title of one of his ghostwritten books.)

      The account description says it’s “supporting Ron DeSantis,” it connects to neverbackdown.org. That site looks like a campaign website ( donate, sign up, about the candidate) but his actual campaign site is something different.

      Some kind of grift? The donation link seems to donate to his actual campaign, but it’s at least harvesting contact info.

      It’s just weird.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      West of the Rockies

      I hope DeSantis sees that top fat puppet picture and actually sees it’s a great likeness in every way possible:  sad, sloppy, and ridiculous.   I hope it hurts.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Yarrow

      That Cabbage Patch Ron sure has it all – white go go boots, vest, pudding cup, pudding fingers, nazi arm band. The boots even say “Fuck Drumpf.”

      Reply

