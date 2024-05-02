Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Thursday Morning Open Thread: Nevertheless…

I’ve seen people on social media sneering about this — Oh, of course Drew Barrymore wants Kamala to be her mommy! — but Vice-President Harris is right. People choose leaders, including Presidents, because we know we can’t, as individuals, protect ourselves from every single threat. Trump voters want a ‘strong daddy’ to protect them; of course, they can’t (or don’t want to) tell the difference between a ‘strong daddy’ and an ‘abusive thug’, and Trump is only interested in protecting his own narcissistic self. Democrats have been branded as the Mommy Party… let’s be the fierce protector the country needs!

Speaking of which…


    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    96Comments

    2.

      Melancholy Jaques

      Trump voters want a ‘strong daddy’ to protect them

      I think it’s more that they want a strong figure to injure and scorn the people they hate.

      Other than tax cuts for the rich, the Trump administration was about cruelty.

    3.

      Elizabelle

      Mommy Party vs the Predator Party.

      There are much better models for masculine behavior than anything the GOP is doing.

    5.

      NotMax

      Media mentions.

      Strongly recommended in the past, the entire first season (13 episodes) of Homicide Hills is included with Prime throughout May, in the “TV and movies to sample this month” category. A++ for entertainment value. German with English subtitles, but don’t let that put you off; give it a go. Individualistic, tenacious female big city police detective, in line for a promotion, is farmed out to be chief of a tiny police department in a sleepy backwater. Not a strict parallel but will appeal to fans of quirky stuff on the plane of Northern Exposure.

      Meantime, on Netflix, there’s Boiling Point, a dramatized kitchen-eye view of the travails and tolls inherent both inside and outside a high-end restaurant. This BBC mini-series is a follow-up to the film of the same name but stands on its own merits without backstory familiarity. Especially if you like shows such as The Bear, check it out.

    6.

      narya

      The continued push to replace lead pipes is one of those quiet efforts with huge downstream good. We tend to think in terms of big catastrophes, but the little deadly accretions are every bit as–sometimes more–important.

    7.

      Mousebumples

      Re – bottom tweet, I’ve seen signs advertising that the lead pipe replacement project was funded by PRESIDENT BIDEN’S Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill. Take credit for things. So happy to see that kind of information out there.

      Reply
      Ken

      @Baud: They were probably on one of those sites, not one of the the nice, polite social media sites.

      Which reminds me of Molly White’s latest, where she quotes Tom Eastman: the web has rotted into “five giant websites, each filled with screenshots of the other four”.

    15.

      eclare

      @Baud:

      TBF there have been some strange discussions on Barrymore about mothers.  Aubrey Plaza told Drew “be my mommy,”  and there was a comment Drew made that some construed as Drew wanting her mother dead.

      Just weird stuff.  I don’t watch the show but those snippets made the entertainment tabloids.

    18.

      narya

      @Baud: Totally agree. There is SO! MUCH! CLEANUP! and I don’t even mean “make everything like the Democrats want it.” EVERYONE should have schools, roads, and healthcare. And the right to vote. And no toxic dump in their community.

    20.

      Kay

      Suzanne says that people belittle entertainment that is female-coded (a show like Drew Barrymore’s show) but not at entertainment that is male-coded ( Joe Rogan, the horrible anti woke aging comics). I think there’s truth to that.

    23.

      Gin & Tonic

      For the one or two of you who might be interested in what is happening in Georgia (the country) and still read Twitter, this thread is a good explainer:

      To everyone who’s still not quite sure what is happening in 🇬🇪 right now, and why the events unfolding on the ground are truly unprecedented, or why the struggles of the Georgian people should even matter to those in Western capitals, here’s a (belated) not-so-short recap 🧵 pic.twitter.com/zbZm13irOb
      — Tina Dolbaia (@TinaDolbaia) May 1, 2024

      As I wrote in Adam’s thread last night, the actions taken by GD strike me as very similar to the tack taken by Yanukovych in November of 2013, that sparked the Maidan/Revolution of Dignity movement.

    27.

      Scout211

      Thank you for these positive morning threads, AL. They are really a breath of fresh air.  Kamala is such a good VP.

      And in contrast, my pick for the Trump’s VP  (J.D. Vance) is on his PR tour to raise his profile and sidle up to Trump and his delusions. Ugh.

      HuffPost   Vance’s claim came after Collins noted he was a potential Trump running mate and asked if Trump’s treatment of Pence gave him “any pause” about taking on the possible role.

      “I think politics and politics people like to really exaggerate things from time to time,” Vance told Collins.

      “A lot of folks in the Democratic Party, Kaitlan, act as if Jan. 6 was the scariest moment of their lives,” Vance responded. “I think Jan. 6 was a bad day. It was a riot. But the idea that Donald Trump endangered anyone’s lives when he told them to protest peacefully, it’s just absurd.”

      Collins noted the chants against Pence.

      “Well, Kaitlan, did a few people say some bad things? Sure,” admitted Vance. “But do we blame Donald Trump for every bad thing that’s ever been said by a participant in American democracy? I think that’s an absurd standard.”

      I vote for blaming Donald Trump for everything bad said by Republicans.  Yes, I do, J.D. Vance.

    29.

      Ohio Mom

      @narya: I completely agree, though it is difficult if not impossible to trace results.

      Children exposed to lead lose IQ points, can develop learning and behavior issues, but how could you prove years later that less lead exposure resulted in better behaved and smarter children? I don’t think you would be able to.

      I’m not saying, don’t take lead out of pipes. I’m saying don’t expect any lasting recognition or gratitude. Sigh.

    30.

      eclare

      @Kay:

      The ultimate was when Samantha Bee, the correspondent for The Daily Show with the most seniority, was passed over as host when Jon retired.  The execs went with someone most people had never heard of and had never lived in this country, to host a show mainly about US politics.

    35.

      lowtechcyclist

      Democrats have been branded as the Mommy Party… let’s be the fierce protector the country needs!

      For the past fifteen years at least, the Dems have been the Mommy Party AND the Daddy Party.  The GOP is the drunken uncle at Thanksgiving dinner who talks way too loud, won’t shut up, and tries to feel up your twelve year old daughter when he sees her alone in the kitchen.

    36.

      Soprano2

      @Kay: Oh this is absolutely true. Anything oriented toward women is belittled as small and unimportant. You see the same thing with other stuff – belittling sci-fi conventions and people doing cosplay there, while dressing up in paint and all kinds of outlandish gear to cheer on your favorite sports team is seen as completely normal.

    39.

      Soprano2

      @Scout211: Except that people like J.D. Vance tar every Democrat with everything radical ever said by a liberal. It’s absurd how they try to downplay something we all saw happen with our own eyes.

      I also want to say thanks to Anne for these threads, it’s good to see that positive news about what the Biden administration is doing is getting out there. The press makes a choice about whether or not to talk about it.

    40.

      Leto

      Democrats have been branded as the Mommy Party

      If my decade long experience on Imgur has taught me anything, it’s that there is a significant subset of men (and women) who are looking for a “strong mommy”. I’m eternally happy that we have smart, competent leaders who surround themselves with smart, competent people. They may not get every decision correct, but they do try to course correct when needed. Also I know that their first instinct/response to an issue isn’t out of being an evil, malevolent asswipe.

      So +1 for “Mommy Party”.

    41.

      eclare

      @Ohio Mom:

      Friends of mine went through this with their two yo who was exposed to massive amounts of lead when the apartment company removed paint on the outside using flames before they repainted.  Cost to replace everything they had to destroy, which was pretty much everything, lawyers could get a dollar figure and sue.  Future loss of iq points in their child?  How do you quantify that?

      It took years, but they eventually got something.  And their daughter just started at NYU, but who knows how much, if any, permanent damage it caused?

    43.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Soprano2: You see the same thing with other stuff – belittling sci-fi conventions and people doing cosplay there,

      Is that particularly oriented toward women?  I wouldn’t have thought so, but I have never been to one.  I would have said that this was rooted in traditional jock/nerd high school hierarchy thinking.

    45.

      Soprano2

      @Baud: Trevor Noah was interesting as the host, he brought a different viewpoint to that show. His comparison of TFG to African dictators was one of the most unintentionally chilling things I saw in 2016. I wish everyone could have seen it, the similarity was striking. The only thing he didn’t do was wear a fake military uniform.

      I watched Samantha Bee’s show, and while I thought it was OK I wasn’t a huge fan of it. I can’t tell you why, it just didn’t resonate that much with me.

    46.

      Leto

      @eclare: we loved Sam Bee’s show. It was really good. She also made a point of highlighting that exact fact: trying to be a woman host was virtually impossible and that absolutely pissed her off. It was also one of the only shows to primarily highlight women’s issues. Now that I think about it, it was probably the only show.

      Her interview with Anita Hill, during the Christine Blasey Ford hearings was very good. Sad, but good.

    47.

      Kay

      @eclare:

      I didn’t know that.

      It’s so funny you say that because I just listened to a podcast interview with her that was hysterical. She tells a story about how she picked a pantsuit to wear to prom in the 1990’s – “my Golden Girls prom pantsuit”. Her stylish grandmother told her she looked fabulous.

    48.

      Soprano2

      @Omnes Omnibus: No, it’s not really oriented toward women in particular. I was only making the comparison at how one type of dressing up because you’re a fan is looked down on and mocked, while the other is seen as normal, although I would say the sci-fi cosplay thing is probably seen as a lot more normal now than it was when I was young.

    49.

      Scout211

      @Soprano2: Trevor Noah was interesting as the host, he brought a different viewpoint to that show.

      I agree.  Trevor Noah and his writers were on top of every US story and did the research.  He typically read the books of the authors he interviewed, too.

      I loved Samantha Bee as a TDS correspondent but found her show unwatchable because her delivery of the monologues was hard for me to follow.  She talked so loudly and so quickly that I missed most of what she said.  I eventually gave up because I just couldn’t listen.

      But I assumed that my opinion was an outlier.

    50.

      eclare

      @Leto:

      I liked it too.  Her piece on how food stamps don’t cover diapers (noted by Eminem decades ago) was very good.  I bet that interview was infuriating, I don’t think I saw that.

    51.

      Leto

      @Omnes Omnibus: I’d say yes, and for some of the usual reasons. If they show too much skin they’re still labeled “whoring for attention”. Especially depending on the character they’re cosplaying. If they use too much Photoshop that’s a complaint. If they alter too much of the original character costume.

      I mean I get the Photoshop one; there’s a point when it becomes just too much. Ofc that’s my personal opinion and I respect the artists choice with their work. A lot of the others are just people being assholes (familiar). But I do know that cosplaying has become a pretty big industry over the past 20 years. So many conventions (both national and local), so many big names that earn quite a paycheck for their work, absurd number of YouTubers doing tutorials/showing off their work… there are some cosplays that are so elaborate, and g-d amazing, that you simply go, “Wow…”

      Like many things: get the fuck out of high school/your small town, and you’re generally doing much better.

    52.

      Melancholy Jaques

      @Soprano2:

      Except that people like J.D. Vance tar every Democrat with everything radical ever said by a liberal.

      It isn’t just people like him; the political media do the same thing.

    53.

      Scout211

      The Biden-Harris campaign has a new, updated campaign ad

      CBS    President Biden’s campaign is launching a new seven-figure ad buy Thursday centered around abortion, a centerpiece issue for his campaign, as it attempts to link restrictive state abortion bans to former President Donald Trump.

      It will run on the two-year anniversary of the leak of a Supreme Court draft opinion on the Dobbs case, which overturned Roe v. Wade and transferred decisions about abortion access to the states.

    54.

      gene108

      @eclare:

      Aubrey Plaza told Drew “be my mommy,” and there was a comment Drew made that some construed as Drew wanting her mother dead.

      Drew’s childhood was very public and messed up. Her mom was a large part of it.

      *************

      Kamala Harris looks younger than her age. She’s either turned or will turn 60 this year.

    55.

      Elizabelle

      I am glad to see the item about the four dead North Carolina law enforcement officers. Mostly US marshals, I believe? When the Washington Post has done a story on that (preventable) tragedy, the top comments are always about the prevalence of guns.

      You cannot protect anyone against a military grade weapon (this was an assault rifle) in the wrong hands.

      Big election year in North Carolina. Do you really want your law enforcement-adjacent family members at risk from high power weaponry?

      We cannot stop these mass shootings.   But we could reduce their incidence, with the right leadership and laws that are thorough and enforced.

      Cowards Scalia, Thomas, Alito.  Never had to serve a warrant, or respond to a domestic violence call.

    56.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Ohio Mom:

      Children exposed to lead lose IQ points, can develop learning and behavior issues, but how could you prove years later that less lead exposure resulted in better behaved and smarter children? I don’t think you would be able to.
       

      Years ago, CalPundit (Kevin Drum) presented a retrospective analysis that suggested a strong correlation across generations of humans. Prospective animal studies have shown that, if you examine closely enough, even the lowest amounts of lead cause some neurotoxicity.

    57.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @NotMax:

      Especially if you like shows such as The Bear, check it out.

      Have not seen The Bear, but I gather it is a cooking/restaurant show? I might give it a try. Is it the source of the phrase “I choose the bear” that I’m suddenly seeing everywhere? Absent context, the line makes no sense to me.

    59.

      eclare

      @SiubhanDuinne:

      I loved The Bear and don’t recall that line.  If you do watch, it is intense.  It isn’t violent, but it had me on pins and needles multiple times.

      You’ll understand why it has won so many awards.

    61.

      Mousebumples

      @SiubhanDuinne: I choose the bear

      Nope. That’s in response to a book (article?) about if you’re a woman alone in the woods… Would you rather run across a strange bear or a strange man

      Eta – Agree the show The Bear is good. There’s a lot of restaurant scenes, but it’s also about family and adversity.

    64.

      Soprano2

      @Scout211: I feel the same about her as I do about the woman who’s on “The New Abnormal” podcast now – I always feel like she’s yelling at me. It’s not about women, because there are a lot of women I like – I love Diane Rehm’s interviews. If I feel like you’re talking really fast and yelling all the time I don’t want to listen to you. I can’t hear the content because the delivery is turning me off. I feel the same way about men doing that, too.

    65.

      Anne Laurie

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: Removing lead from paint seems to have had an impact on children’s learning.

      … And that’s why Repubs are *against* it!

      Too tired to look it up, but I remember posting a clip w/a GOP lawmaker complaining ‘we’ shouldn’t have to pay taxes to keep other peoples’ kids from eating paint chips.  Because, IIRC, free market!  Deserving people, who actually care about their own kids, will simply choose not to live in run-down housing… and people who have no other housing options shouldn’t have had kids in the first place…

    68.

      Leto

      @SiubhanDuinne: @eclare: second The Bear. Such a good show. Grapples with family/interpersonal dynamics within the context of the restaurant business. Some heavy topics lead the series off. Apparently people who worked in the service industry thought the first season was very realistic. Just overall great acting and writing. Oh man, the second season episode when Carmy sends Richie off to do the matre d training… so good.

    69.

      UncleEbeneezer

      Good thread (on the Xitter) about The Intercept and Mehdi Hasan:

      THE USUAL SUSPECTS

      I initially wrote this with the crew at The Intercept (@theintercept) in mind: @ryangrim, @jeremyscahill, @kenklippenstein, @MazMHussain, and co. I have written on them before, most extensively in a critique of Mehdi Hasan that I will link below.6

      The Intercept styles itself as an “adversarial journalism” outlet, a method of reporting wherein the journalist and their institution take a combative and oppositional position with respect to those in power – however that category may be defined. This is an ostensibly noble goal, and presumably a critical position with respect to political power ought to be a standard practice across the profession.

      However, what The Intercept practices, in effect, could be better described as activist journalism: they explicitly dispose of any semblance of journalistic credibility, and they promote specific positions regarding both domestic and global affairs that reveal an ideological position that is antagonistic to Western states and institutions, and sympathetic to anti-Western state and non-state actors.

      To take a recent and glaring example, look at their breathless coverage of Anat Schwartz and her @nytimes exposé on Hamas sex crimes, in which they took the social media activity of the writer in question to discredit the story itself – and, implicitly, the details of the events that were presented. By the time they engaged in this atrocity obscurantism, the UN, Westerm states, and major human rights NGOs had all acknowledged the systematic and brutal use of sexual violence on Oct. 7th. The only logical purpose of the Intercept’s reporting was to provide cover for atrocity denial. Now one must ask, what power were they challenging? What social purpose did this reporting satisfy? The Intercept is better understood as a producer of polemics, rather than journalism proper – and, by presenting themselves falsely as the latter, they veer into the territory of propagandism: they present their stilted and politically-motivated output as credible works of investigative journalism, and by doing so intentionally misguide their readers and distort the information environment.

      Another clear example of this type of “activist journalism” is captured in Mr. Hasan’s new media company, @zeteo_news. In the intervening period between this work’s first draft and it’s completion, Zeteo’s institutional shape and organizational purpose has become clear. The first two contributors I became aware of were @Byoussef– who will be a regular guest host of Zeteo’s flagship podcast – and @fbhutto, who will be publishing a monthly column called “The Global South.”

      Youssef should be a familiar name and sight to most: an Egyptian comedian and social commentator, Youssef came to prominence as a critic of the late president Mohammed Morsi and the ascendant Islamist politics in the country. He effectively became a persona non grata in his home country, after suppression under both Morsi and his successor el-Sisi. Today, Youssef is better known for his nonsensical and offensive tirades about Israel and Jews. He has made the claim that he can’t be antisemitic because he is a “semite,” a meaningless semantic argument stacked on a nonsensical racialist framing of Jewish and Arab identities.

      Youssef recently claimed in an Arabic-language podcast appearance that Jewish eschatology foretold the enslavement of the whole gentile world, a claim which is both patently false and clearly rooted in antisemitic conspiracism. He further claims that antisemitism is an accusation “devoid of meaning.” I could go on, but I think you get the picture…

    70.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Soprano2:

      Yup. Also:

      Men are chefs. Women cook supper.

      Men are doctors. Women are nurses.

      Men create art. Women do crafts.

      Obviously these stereotypes have shifted a lot, but for older generations I fear they are still pretty baked in.

    71.

      eclare

      @Leto:

      The Christmas episode in the second season…one of those pins and needles episodes for me.

      Jamie Lee Curtis, wow.

    73.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @Leto: The second season really only had two good episodes tho.  That one and the one focussed on Marcus’ training.  And that holiday episode was just so over-the-top, it was almost unwatchable.  Loved the first season but it really went downhill in the second.

    74.

      leeleeFL

      To keep in step with the Man vs. Bear meme that’s causing so much excitement, might I say that I would pick a Protective Mama Bear, over a thuggish Papa Bear all fucking day.

    75.

      Baud

      @SiubhanDuinne:

      A few weeks ago, I observed that there was no reason men should dominate religious leadership.  There’s a historical reason men dominated political leadership because of warfare, but I couldn’t think of any reason why people should give exclusive control over religion to men.

    76.

      catclub

      @Melancholy Jaques: I think it’s more that they want a strong figure to injure and scorn the people they hate.

       

      Every day, it is the psychology of Authoritarian followers. go read “The Authoritarians”

    77.

      gvg

      @lowtechcyclist: Mommy AND Daddy because daddy is a deadbeat absent dad. Plenty of people relate to that.

      Not that it’s that realistic an analogy. Mommy or Daddy I mean. Politics and events and policies just aren’t that related to gender roles IMO.

      I think the Republican party waited too long to modify their strategy. The demographics made it clear decades ago that they needed to change. I think if they had trained their electorate differently, the voters would not have trapped them into the box canyon of impossible contradictory uncompromising demands. They could have won elections differently.

    78.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @eclare: I once went to a friend’s family’s, extremely dysfunctional house for the holidays because I was alone in LA away from my family, and it was a lot like that.  And my own family used to have some huge blow-ups at holidays too.  So that episode wasn’t amusing to me.  All I could think was “why do any of them still show up for this shit?”  In reality, a lot of us learn to walk away and it’s the best decision we ever made.  The fact that your relative also has a good side doesn’t mean you wanna spend your holiday navigating their tantrums and abuse.

    79.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Okay, thanks to everyone (too many to link, but you know who you are) who [a] recommended The Bear, which I shall watch ASAP, and [b] explained the source of “I choose the bear,” which makes much sense.

    80.

      eclare

      @UncleEbeneezer:

      I didn’t find it amusing at all, I came away thinking thank dog I did not grow up in a family like that.  I came away grateful.

      And I agree about the Marcus episode, the invisible cat was a nice touch.

    81.

      Ken

      @SiubhanDuinne: Not just older generations; the gender assumptions are baked into the translation algorithms. There was an interesting study of this.

      Hungarian has only one third-person pronoun ő for both “he” and “she”. The study translated Hungarian sentences of the form “ő is an X” to English, and the translation software turned them into “he is a doctor”, “she is a nurse”, “he is a professor”, “she is a teacher”….

    82.

      Baud

      @gvg:

      I don’t know. They probably set back social and economic change three to five decades with their strategy.  That’s basically an adult lifespan.  Not a bad outcome for the party’s supporters.

    84.

      Kay

      In the House passage of the “Antisemitism Awareness Act” 5.9 % of Representatives that voted Yea are Jewish. 6.6% of the Representatives that voted Nay are Jewish. We might want to let Jewish people into this discussion of antisemitism. They seem to have their own thoughts on it :)

    86.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Ken:

      Now that is really interesting. Thanks.

      (Carly Simon voice: “Perpetuation … Per Pet U Aaaaaaa-tion….”)

    87.

      Uncle Cosmo

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: Removing lead from paint seems to have had an impact on children’s learning.

      “Seems” seems ;^D to be doing a lot of work there.

      My understanding is that removing lead from gasoline (in the form of the anti-knock additive tetraethyl lead) has had a far greater impact. In the bad old days, exposure to lead-laden exhaust fumes was a lot harder to limit than chewing on windowsills with peeling lead-based paint. Gnawing is optional and a risk for a brief period of a child’s life; breathing is mandatory for human beans of all ages.​

    88.

      Kay

      @Ken:

      entering class of 2023 for med school was the first majority women class in the US – 55%. That may not hold because women drop out of med school more – I think probably pregnancy related. But still.

      That’s why we’re seeing backlash and regression on womens rights. They’re succeeding. They gotta strangle that in the crib.

    89.

      Baud

      @Kay:

      That may not hold because women drop out of med school more – I think probably pregnancy related

      Maybe med school should teach where babies come from in the first semester.

      :⁠-⁠)

    91.

      lowtechcyclist

      @gene108:

      Kamala Harris looks younger than her age. She’s either turned or will turn 60 this year.

      Will turn. Something Doug Emhoff and I have in common is that we’re both married to women who were born on October 20, 1964.

    92.

      Cacti

      @UncleEbeneezer: Wow, that was quite the softballing of the very serious problems with Anat Schwartz and her propagandizing on behalf of the Israeli government in the pages of NYT.

    93.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Baud: There’s a historical reason men dominated political leadership because of warfare, but I couldn’t think of any reason why people should give exclusive control over religion to men.

      All 3 have been tightly woven together throughout history. How many politicians are avowed atheists? How many times has warfare been waged on religious grounds to justify it? That pattern continues today.

    94.

      Jackie

      This interesting; Dan Pfeiffer discusses pretty much what we’ve speculated about the news gap between us (news junkies) and normies and how it might benefit TIFG:

      Dan Pfeiffer: “The biggest divide in politics is not between Left and Right; it’s between political junkies and everyone else. There is a massive chasm between those who actively seek out political news and the vast majority of the country. The gap has been exacerbated by tectonic shifts in the media environment…”

      “Readers (and the writer) of this newsletter have barely noticed the changesy. We watch cable news, we download podcasts, subscribe to newsletters, and (some of us) still use Twitter to track current events. We are junkies. We seek out political news at every opportunity. But for the vast majority of Americans, who do not actively engage with politics and the news, these changes significantly altered their media diets and what they know about politics and politicians.”

      “Recognizing how the media ecosystem has shifted is an essential first step to understanding this election and developing effective communication strategies.”

    95.

      Baud

      @Jackie:

      Makes sense to me.  Historically, I think the right had a better grasp of normies than liberals did. But I think the right has gotten worse.  I’m less sure if we have gotten better.

