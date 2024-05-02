The true measure of strength is based on who you lift up, not who you beat down. pic.twitter.com/3pezvMSXYQ — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) April 30, 2024



I’ve seen people on social media sneering about this — Oh, of course Drew Barrymore wants Kamala to be her mommy! — but Vice-President Harris is right. People choose leaders, including Presidents, because we know we can’t, as individuals, protect ourselves from every single threat. Trump voters want a ‘strong daddy’ to protect them; of course, they can’t (or don’t want to) tell the difference between a ‘strong daddy’ and an ‘abusive thug’, and Trump is only interested in protecting his own narcissistic self. Democrats have been branded as the Mommy Party… let’s be the fierce protector the country needs!

Speaking of which…

The Biden administration will forgive $6.1 billion in debt held by 317,000 former students of the defunct for-profit chain the Art Institutes, marking one of the Education Department’s largest group discharges of federal student loans. https://t.co/N4RDIpEy8i — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 1, 2024

This is more than debt relief. It's restitution from scammers. https://t.co/vsUE1eulH5 — zeddy (@Zeddary) May 1, 2024





Economic opportunity is the power to build the life you want. President Joe Biden and I are building an economy where every person has the freedom to thrive. pic.twitter.com/v78WRJg547 — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) April 30, 2024

Biden to travel to North Carolina to meet with families of officers killed in deadly shooting https://t.co/GnyYMhByRv — The Associated Press (@AP) May 2, 2024