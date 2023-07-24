The fun thing about Dark Brandon is it did come about organically, because despite what has been reported, there are plenty of unapologetic Joe Biden supporters who celebrate the positive things he's done, so it was able to take off in that environment because it was genuine. https://t.co/LfaSbyBV5B — The Biden Accomplishments Guy (on Threads) (@What46HasDone) July 24, 2023

*explanation at bottom of post

We cannot let politicians who are trying to divide our country win. True patriotism means fighting to make our nation better for each generation. pic.twitter.com/lc2FW3Z9ZH — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) July 23, 2023

President Joe Biden will establish a national monument honoring Emmett Till and his mother, a White House official says. Emmett Till is the Black teenager who was tortured and killed in 1955 after being accused of whistling at a white woman in Mississippi. https://t.co/WjljJ9VwbE — The Associated Press (@AP) July 23, 2023

.@POTUS and I have made maternal health a priority. We called for the expansion of Medicaid postpartum coverage from two months to 12. So far, 35 states have answered. 500,000 women are now covered for a full year of vaccinations, pelvic exams, and postpartum depression care. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) July 23, 2023





The #EqualRightsAmendment—which would enshrine gender equality in our Constitution—was introduced 100 years ago today. Yet it still hasn't been ratified. Democrats passed legislation last Congress paving the way for the ERA's enactment. I remain committed to getting it done. — James E. Clyburn (@RepJamesClyburn) July 21, 2023

I promise you the view that the subjugation of women isn’t really that big of a deal and it will not drive significant votes next year, is more common in political circles than you think. It’s way wrong, but minimizing the impact women have in politics is SOP for many politicos. https://t.co/QuTwkTAz0f — Jason Karsh (@jkarsh) July 21, 2023

*TL, DR the embedded Benjy Sarlin tweet: The DeSantis campaign put together a ‘viral’ video featuring explicitly Nazi imagery. Per the NYTimes, it was a bridge too far for decent people, but withdrawing the video amid claims that the campaign had nothing to do with it outraged Nazi-curious Repubs. Another DeSantis DeSaster, illustrated with a well-known meme-gif…