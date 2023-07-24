Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Monday Morning Open Thread: The Work Goes On

38 Comments

*explanation at bottom of post


*TL, DR the embedded Benjy Sarlin tweet: The DeSantis campaign put together a ‘viral’ video featuring explicitly Nazi imagery. Per the NYTimes, it was a bridge too far for decent people, but withdrawing the video amid claims that the campaign had nothing to do with it outraged Nazi-curious Repubs. Another DeSantis DeSaster, illustrated with a well-known meme-gif

    38Comments

    3. 3.

      New Deal democrat

      Just wanted to drop this here. The best thing I read over the weekend:

       

      With the demise of the Twitter bird and its replacement by an X, postings at that site can no longer be called “tweets.”

      Now they are Xcretions.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      eclare

      @Baud:

      I think it means that DeSantis pissed off both anti Nazi Republicans and Nazi loving Republicans by trying to come up with his own Dark Brandon type meme.

      So he pissed off everyone, quite a talent!

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Kay

      It’s interesting how they’re doubling down on the subjugation of women in the same way they’re doubling down on the war on woke. They either don’t believe the poiiling, they have their own polling, or they just completely buy the Christopher Rufo theory of the electorate.

      They (essentially) lost the midterms on this agenda and it hasn’t changed the approach at all.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Betty Cracker

      According to a new Fox News poll, Trump is up 30+ in SC and DeSantis is trailing Nikki Haley. In Iowa, where DeSantis and his awful wife have camped out, Trump is up 30 points over DeSantis, and Tim Scott is just 5 points behind him. He’s sure looking like a loser!

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Anne Laurie

      @Betty Cracker: Not recommended! Zero stars!

      Seconded, from personal experience.  I can understand if you don’t want to drop everything and go to an urgent care clinic, but… keep a close eye on any wounds, and seek medical attention immediately at the first sign of infection.

      (Aftercare:  A box of thin disposable gloves lets you cover any bandages, keep the site from getting touched / soiled, etc.  Just be sure you keep changing the glove, and the bandage!)

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Kay

      Early voting figures for the Ohio Aug. 8 special election are surpassing even the most optimistic expectations. Through seven days of early voting more than 116,000 Ohioans have shown up at their local board to cast a ballot. Another 38,000 have absentee ballots have made their way in as well.
      As Secretary of State Frank LaRose noted in a press release, it represents a “five-fold increase” in compared to last year’s August election.
      For additional context, the sum total of early in-person votes cast in last year’s May primary election — which included a hotly contested GOP U.S. Senate primary — was only about 138,000. The current trajectory of early in-person votes is on track with or even surpassing the 2022 general election. Through nine days of early voting, roughly 136,000 voters cast a ballot for last November’s election. That’s only about 20,000 more than the votes compiled so far in seven days. On average, another 16,000 ballots are cast each day polls are open.
      The constitutional amendment, Issue 1, has apparently struck a chord with Ohio voters. The proposal would raise the threshold to pass any future amendment from a simple majority to 60%. In addition, it would require initiative backers meet signature requirements in all 88 counties rather than the current 44-county standard. Also, organizers would only get one shot, as the amendment eliminates the period for making up any shortfall in signatures.

      I’m helping with this one and (as usual) am obsessed. There have been two polls, one has opposition at 60% and the other at 57%, so that’s good for us.
      Early vote is often overplayed as an indicator in Ohio so that’s a little shaky, but still everything looks good for the “NO ON 1” side, which is us :)

      Reply
    18. 18.

      bbleh

      @Kay: they CAN’T be wrong.  They’re too personally invested in their worldview and the theories that accompany it — it’s literally part of their self-image, their identity.  Any observations that conflict with it therefore must be either false or due to some as-yet-undiscovered dark machination by the forces of evil.  Theirs is the One True American Way (also something something Bible something), so what happened before (probably fraud) will not happen again, QED.

      And good on you re Prop 1.  Now they’re trying to gerrymander the constitution!

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Betty Cracker

      @eclare: I’ll be okay, but damn it hurts! I’m hoping to avoid medical attention by keeping the wounds clean and slathering on antibiotics.

      One of my dogs got into it with a neighbor’s off-leash dog, and I’m pretty sure it was my own dog that got me. It’s amazing how quickly a 20 lb. creature that manifests as a snoring, farting throw-pillow 95% of his life can turn into a wolf! ;-)

      @Anne Laurie: Thanks! Good advice — that’s what my sister the nurse practitioner told me (after scolding me for not going to urgent care right away).

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Baud

      @Kay:

      They told themselves that they needed to reboot after 2012 but Trump showed them that doubling down on hate and misogyny was a winning strategy, and not just with the MAGA set.  It’ll be a long time before they change ways now.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      SFAW

      Re: DeathsAnus:
      His campaign may be floundering — or foundering, I hope — but the FTFTFNYT is doing their level-best to try to “fix” that.
      From their front page:
      “A ‘Leaner-Meaner’ DeSantis Campaign Faces a Reboot and a Reckoning”
      No, I will not click on it, even if it’s not a tongue bath, because fuck them and fuck Pinche Sulzberger.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Betty Cracker

      @Kay: DeSantis has basically handed Rufo control of the state university system, even though Rufo is unqualified and a resident of Washington State. It’s beyond outrageous.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      eclare

      @Betty Cracker:

      Oh gosh, yeah you had to step in to save your dog.  As others have said, keep a very close eye on it.  I know cat infections are different, but both of my parents ended up at the ER due to cat bites gone bad.  Luckily they both avoided the nickname Stumpy.

      I hope you feel better and can take it easy today!

      Reply
    26. 26.

      ColoradoGuy

      I hate to tell you to go in to Urgent Care … but you really should get it looked at by a professional. You really don’t want anything to happen to your hand.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Kay

      @Betty Cracker:

      We might have Rufo and the rest of the antiwoke ninnies to thank for sparing the nation DeSantis, however. They’re the people who thought this was a winning issue.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      SFAW

      @Kay:

      There have been two polls, one has opposition at 60% and the other at 57%, so that’s good for us.

      But unless they vote is more than 60 percent “NO” in all   88  137 counties, then it will pass*. At least, according to new rules passed by the Ohio lege in a double-sekrit session. .

      * The additional 49 counties each have a population of one MAGAt voter. Those counties were created in the same double-sekrit session I mentioned in the next sentence. **

      ** Yes, I’m kidding, but given how fucked up Ohio has become, it would not surprise me to find out I was right.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Geminid

      From Florida activist Ade Ferro (@adeferr):

      “The Senator from Florida, y’all!”

      @marcorubio

      Today another transformer explosion at the German Dam in Bolivar State caused a massive blackout.

      ****

      Senator @marcorubio, an important transformer exploded in Bolivar and, in part, again collapsed the Venezualan Electric System; however it was not at a dam, much less German.

      My name is Germàn Dam. I am one of the journalists who published the information.

      @GermànDam, July 22

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Princess

      @Kay: This feels like a case where the No side has an advantage just because of the nature of the question. It’s hard to get enthusiastic to rush out and vote to make your future votes less effective. Anyway, I’m seeing lots of energy for No among my Ohio friends.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      SFAW

      @Baud: ​
       
      As I said, I didn’t click to find out. I’m just thrilled the FTFTFNYT is doing their best to Stop the Woke (or whatever TF they’re doing).

      Reply
    33. 33.

      artem1s

      @Betty Cracker: ​
       
      DeSantis knows he only has to finish second and the (desperate) rally around him will begin all over again. And more importantly the sweet grift will go on until Super Tuesday. He only needs to keep the MSM attention until then. Iowa and NH are all about name recognition. He’s also betting on a third party spoiling the fun for TFG.
      Hopefully all of this GQP mess will forever drive a stake in the notion that Iowa is not a realistic representation of who is going to win either nomination.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Betty Cracker

      @Kay: True. I think there’s at least a small chance their extremism will finally alienate enough non-MAGA Floridians so they turn out to vote. The latest Rufo-DeSantis project is to try to make a crude, buffoonish, unqualified and corrupt far-right state senator the president of Florida Atlantic University. The extremist takeover of New College was horrifying enough, but the guy they’re trying to foist off on FAU is even worse, and that’s a school with 30K or so students rather than fewer than 1K, so maybe they’ve bitten off more than they can chew at last.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      narya

      @Betty Cracker: My concern for the well-being of your hand is purely selfish–I want you to have both hands available for typing your memorable rants. (More seriously, sending wishes for quick and unproblematic healing.)

      Reply

